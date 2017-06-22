Travel

17 Festive AF Things to do in London this Christmas

Santa’s on his way, and here's how to get festive before the big day...

Monday, December 3, 2018 - 15:59

It’s *finally* December, which means anyone throwing you shade for walking around in a reindeer jumper, juggling a Greggs festive bake and a red Starbucks cup can officially do one.

London is THE place to stock up on comfort and joy, with Christmas concerts and club nights, immersive theatre, amazing food and even jolly gym classes to sweat off all the mince pies. Here’s 17 of the best ways to get festive AF in the capital - grab your Grinchiest mates and get going!

Ultimate Power: The Christmas Special

Pink wigs, inflatable instruments and a buttload of ticker tape – it can only be Ultimate Power. A sparkling sing-a-long where thousands of people pour their hearts out, this is Christmas catharsis like you’ve never experienced.

Festive Afternoon Tea at One Aldwych

From gingerbread and white chocolate cake pops to cinnamon glazed brioche, mulled wine jelly with custard and actual golden eggs, the offering at this afternoon tea would knock Santa sideways. Add a glass of Champagne, because it’s Christmas, and you’ve been very good this year.

We are pleased to introduce our dazzling 25-foot Snow Dome Christmas Tree. Sprinkled with over one hundred yuletide snow domes created by our in-house florist @siredzuk , join us in The Lobby Bar for a twinkling backdrop to any Christmas celebration.

Winterville at Clapham Common

Incredible food by Street Feast, live DJs, comedy, musical bingo, roaming magicians, Mexican wrestling and a Christmas show on a double decker bus? Nah, there’s not much going on at Winterville. Much more exciting to stay at home in your pyjamas. Again.

TODAY'S THE DAY 🙌 We're ready for another SIX WEEKS of festive fun on the Common - so get your skates on, arrive HUNGRY and warm up those vocal cords ready for @massaoke in Bar Humbug at 20:30 🎤🕺

The Muppets Christmas Carol Boozical Brunch

Get to Exhibit Balham for 1.5 hours of bottomless bubbles, brunch food and quite simply the best Christmas film of all time (don’t @ us). Spirit, tell me if Tiny Tim will live!

Doggy Style Christmas Market

Good good boys, as far as the eye can see. Winning ALL the awards for the cutest Christmas market, Leake Street is going to be packed with pooches and their owners on Sunday 9th December, so pop some treats in your pocket and get petting at this doggie wonderland. The perfect antidote to that mulled wine hangover.

The Greatest Snowman

Board this train carriage hurtling towards the North Pole and you’ll join Santa’s elves (and plenty of wide-eyed strangers) for a mile-a-minute, immersive four-course dinner, cooked by Masterchef BBC MasterChef: The Professionals Finalist 2017, Louisa Ellis.

In the Christmas spirit now after going to @funicularproductions immersive theatre and dinner! Amazing good with a amazing cast❄️❄️

At Your Beat Christmas Mariah Carey Workshop

At Your Beat delivers beyond sassy dance routines from super talented and empowering instructors, sprinkled with tinsels, baubles and candy canes for the festive season. Arrive in your most colourful Christmas attire – for one night only, you are Mariah, and she wants something very special this year…

The Potion Room Afternoon Tea by Cutter & Squidge

Definitely not inspired by any other school of witchcraft and wizardry, The Potion Room by Cutter & Squidge takes you on a magical two hour journey of incredible food and drink. Led by your potions master, you’ll cast spells and concoct drinks to sip alongside pies, sandwiches and butterscotch biskies. The perfect present for that friend whose acceptance letter never made it down the chimney.

Potion Class Wizardry’s themed afternoon tea - Calling for all Harry Potter fans - Entering the Potion classroom, getting serious and the aim is to make food that is edible and drinkable!!! . . . . ——————————————— #food #foodie #foodgram #foodlover #foodcoma #foodphotography #foodheaven #foodporn #foodstyling #foodgasm #foodislife #foodblogger #fooddiary #foodpic #instaeat #eat #instafoodie #foodnetwork #lovefood #instafood #igfood #yummy #harrypotter #theme #afternoon #tea #wizard #school #fun #class

Rekorderlig Cider Lodge

Head to London’s Southbank to check out the awesome Christmas market, then warm those frosty fingers at Rekorderlig Cider Lodge, where you can listen to live music with a mulled cider (or three) before catching some comedy or a circus act at Udderbelly next door.

(Spon)🎄Each year the @rekorderligcider Lodge pops up on the South Bank, and it's completely free to visit. The Scandi-style Lodge has two bars serving up Spiced Plum cider (get it hot to keep warm!) and other drinks like @rekorderligcider's new Botanicals range. You can stop by one of the cute Christmas market stalls to eat some traditional treats and do a little gift shopping. Enjoy it all either inside the Lodge or by the fire pits and Christmas tree. Open until 6th January, 2019 🎄🎄

Biscuiteers School Of Icing Workshop

The Biscuiteers School supply the biscuits, icing and expertise; you turn up, decorate, then scoff. What could be more festive than an afternoon sipping tea, making news friends somewhere warm and cosy, then sauntering home with a handmade gift to put under the tree?

28/11/18❄️ #london#biscuiteers
Pom Pom Wreath Workshop

Festival season may be long gone but there’s still a place for pom poms and glitter. Gather up your craftiest crew, a few bottles from Saino’s and prepare to stitch and bitch at Drink, Shop & Do’s festive workshops. We recommend PomPom wreath making for something to really make your flat stand out.

Another shot of my #pompomwreath on another wall. Gosh I just love it so much! @sewyeah #pompomwreathworkshop #pompom #imadethis

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

Where else would you start your festive foray than Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland, with an ice rink, boozy Bavarian beer village, immersive screenings of all-time classic The Snowman and even a few rollercoasters - best done *before* your second German sausage, mind.

The carnival with a bit of London skyline. 💙🎡

Sanderson’s Chocolate Factory

The Long Bar in Covent Garden’s iconic Sanderson Hotel has transformed into what can only be described as Willy Wonka’s wet dream, overflowing with vintage sweets, psychedelic swirls, candy canes, golden tickets and colourful ribbons. This place was made for Instagram - don’t let your followers down.

Bothy Nights at Dram & Smoke

Think warm tartan blankets, roaring fires, flickering lanterns and the aroma of fresh pine. This four-course feast comes with a karaoke room, cocktails and Christmas games, transporting you to the Scottish highlands for the Bothy Night of a lifetime.

Now that's what I call a smoker! Perfect for the rib of beef. Thing of beauty @dramandsmoke #meat #smoked #london #smokedmeat #whiskeybarrel #smoker #bbq #barbecue #cooking #ribeye #ribofbeef #beef #steak #sirloin #cooking #summer #foodporn #meatporn #meatlover #butcher #tasty #summer #biggreenegg

Bounce Ping Pong

Are you ready to hear those sleigh bells pinging, ping pong tingle-ing? Party tunes are pumping throughout Bounce ping pong bars, with sharing bites, tons of booze and highly competitive themed games to keep your spirits high.

Action shot @thatdaniigirl 🏓🏓 #pingpong #bounce
Snow White at the London Palladium

They’re cheesy. They’re predictable. And they’re awesome. Pantos are a must-do for any true Christmas obsessive and this year the London Palladium’s show stars The Vicar Of Dibley herself, Dawn French.

How To Catch A Krampus Drag Show

Wigs, snatched. Drag collective Sink The Pink present a dark and terrifying twist on the traditional Christmas theatre show - if you rolled the Sweeney Todd cast in glitter, they might come out looking something like this.

