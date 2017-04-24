Travel

18 cities to visit before you're 30

Get these on your bucket list, stat

Monday, February 4, 2019 - 10:38

The world is a big old place, with a plethora - yes, plethora - of destinations just begging to be explored - so much so that it can be hard to know where to begin when planning your next trip. With that in mind, here’s 18 cities to get on your ‘before I’m 30’ bucket list. Enjoy. (And start saving.) (Sorry.)

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

Considered one of the world's foremost destinations for wildlife-viewing, this province of Ecuador is a chain of 19 islands and dozens of islets - and it’s one of the best places on Earth for viewing wildlife. From marine iguanas and giant tortoises to sea lions and all kinds of seabirds, this place will amaze, delight, and inspire.

Galápagos marine iguana (Amblyrhynchus cristatus)

Las Vegas

In many ways, Vegas is for the young. From clubs that go all night to pool parties that go all day… Sin City is not for the faint-hearted - especially when it comes to taking risks at the gambling tables. Boy oh boy, it’s a lot of fun though.

4.2 miles of your next big adventure. 🙌 #TheStrip #Vegas

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne is a buzzing hub of galleries, boutique shops, markets, culinary hotspots and sporting venues. Watch the Australian sunset from a rooftop bar, wander the cobbled laneways, and get yo spend on at the giant open-air Queen Victoria Markets. Bonza.

Warmer weather is coming to Melbourne - perfect for beach-side cocktails in St Kilda, taking strolls along the Esplanade or watching sunsets like this from the pier. For this incredible view of the city, hop on the number 3, 12 or 96 tram and head to this neighbourhood by the bay.

Tokyo, Japan

Arguably Japan’s most famous city, Tokyo is popular for a reason - there’s nowhere else quite like it. From robot cafes and Harajuku girls to cherry blossom trees and karaoke bars, this place has got it all, and more.

🔌 ENERGY INNIT 🔌
View this post on Instagram

🔌 ENERGY INNIT 🔌

A post shared by 𝔅𝔞𝔢𝔩𝔦𝔢𝔫 (@daniellelindsaycurrie) on

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Located in the North of the country, this spot is as lush as it is laid back. With delicious food on every corner, an Elephant Sanctuary, famous Night Bazaar and cooking classes galore, it’s one for the bucket list of any wanderluster.

🚶🏽‍♂️🐘
View this post on Instagram

🚶🏽‍♂️🐘

A post shared by Joseph Benavidez (@joejitsu) on

New York City, USA

Ah, The Big Apple. The City That Never Sleeps. Concrete Jungle That Dreams Are Made Of. It’s a traveller’s playground, with endless sights (The Empire State Building, Times Square, Ellis Island, The Guggenheim, Central Park) and exciting neighbourhoods (Greenwich Village, SoHo, The Meatpacking District, Brooklyn, Little Italy) to explore. Take in a show on Broadway, eat bagels, drink coffee (cawfee) and walk until your little feet are aching but your heart is full.

📸 @matthewchimeraphotography 🗽🗽 🗽

Paris, France

No global bucket list is complete without the capital city of love, sweet Pari’. Saunter along the banks of the River Seine, stuff your face with cheese and freshly-baked baguette, practice your Mona Lisa smile in front of the real thing at the Louvre, climb the Eiffel Tower, and explore the back streets of Montmartre. Oh, and then eat more cheese. The possibilities are endless, non?

🇫🇷 Concours #EiffelOfficielle | Merci à tous pour vos nombreuses participations à notre concours #EiffelOfficielle ! 😘 Voici notre photo coup de ❤️ de la semaine. Félicitations à @thecitygraph ! 👏 Publiez vos plus belles photos de la tour Eiffel avec le hashtag #EiffelOfficielle et nous partagerons nos préférées dans la story dédiée ou sur notre feed. - 🇬🇧 #EiffelOfficielle Contest | Thank you all for your entries in the #EiffelOfficielle contest! 😘 Here is one of our favourite photos this week ❤️ Congratulations to @thecitygraph ! 👏 Do you want to take part in the contest? Post your most beautiful photos of the Eiffel Tower with the hashtag #EiffelOfficielle and we will share our favourite ones on our dedicated story or in our feed.⠀
View this post on Instagram

🇫🇷 Concours #EiffelOfficielle | Merci à tous pour vos nombreuses participations à notre concours #EiffelOfficielle ! 😘 Voici notre photo coup de ❤️ de la semaine. Félicitations à @thecitygraph ! 👏 Publiez vos plus belles photos de la tour Eiffel avec le hashtag #EiffelOfficielle et nous partagerons nos préférées dans la story dédiée ou sur notre feed. - 🇬🇧 #EiffelOfficielle Contest | Thank you all for your entries in the #EiffelOfficielle contest! 😘 Here is one of our favourite photos this week ❤️ Congratulations to @thecitygraph ! 👏 Do you want to take part in the contest? Post your most beautiful photos of the Eiffel Tower with the hashtag #EiffelOfficielle and we will share our favourite ones on our dedicated story or in our feed.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #EiffelTower #tourEiffel#EiffelOfficielle#Parisjetaime #파리#topparisphoto#Eiffel#Париж#parismonamour#loves_paris#visitparis #パリ#pariscityvision #巴黎#parismaville#parisweloveyou#igersparis#parigi #프랑스 #フランス #法國#pariscartepostale #hello_france#франция#ig_paris #باريس #parisphoto

A post shared by Tour Eiffel (@toureiffelofficielle) on

Cuzco, Peru

A mountain town filled with friendly locals, an abundance of unique bars, and some seriously good hostels, Cuzco is a special destination in its own right - but it’s also the starting point for the Inca trail, leading to ancient Inca city and gap year staple, Machu Picchu. Those vieeeeews.

Bajada del Huayna Picchu! ¿Te atreves? Cotiza tu viaje a Cusco con nosotros!

Vancouver, Canada

Often overlooked in favour of its North American neighbour, the USA, Canada has some serious travel chops - and Vancouver is a gem in its crown. Ski, snowshoe, and sledge in the winter (there’s 3 local mountains, or world-famous Whistler is just a 90 minute drive away), sunbathe, swim, and paddle board in the summer. This place is a prime destination in any season.

[A Tear in the Sky] . . . . . I love this one. A lot of photography is being in the right place and right time.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Nothing says ‘I’m young and fabulous’ than partying it up in Brazil’s carnival city. Strut yo stuff on Copacabana Beach, take in some seriously insta-worthy views from the top of Sugarloaf Mountain, and get up close to Jesus courtesy of the Christ the Redeemer statue.

Rio e muito lindo 😍😍
View this post on Instagram

Rio e muito lindo 😍😍 Foto:  @leoneumamm

A post shared by RIO DE JANEIRO (@riodejaneirooj) on

Havana

Bursting with colour and culture, the capital of Cuba is all cobbled streets, music-filled bars, amazing churches, and of course - vintage cars. Sit on the Malecon (sea wall) and watch the world go by, tuck into an authentic Cuban sandwich, and visit the many squares and plazas of Old Havana.

Taken in: #Havana, #Cuba
View this post on Instagram

Taken in: #Havana, #Cuba Copy of @lucyinthesskyy

A post shared by Access Earth Now (@access.earth.now) on

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is rife with things to do, from hot thermal baths, hidden ruin bars, and outdoor markets. In the summer the banks of the river Danube are perfect for long, sun-drenched walks - and you can even take a boat out for some aqua-based relaxation.

ハンガリーの首都ブダペスト、もー最高に楽しかった！！住みたいを連発するくらい気に入ってしまった😂💓💓温泉入ってフォアグラ食べて、オペラ観て廃墟バー(流行ってるらしい)行って飲んで。2日目また温泉入ってフォアグラ食べて、サーカス見て。日本人宿帰って来たらおかえり〜って言ってくれる人がいて、一緒にバラエティ観て笑って☺️私明日の朝出発だから、起きてお見送りしてくれるって言うし。旅人に悪い人はいないね✨✨ ハンガリー人も親切な人ばっかり！温泉では地元の人が気さくに話しかけてくれて、歴史を色々教えてくれたり。サーカスでクレカ使えずパンフレット買えない私に、ギフト！って無料でくれたり😊 物価安いからコスパ良いし、昔の美しい建物が残ってる街並みとか、美味しいごはんとか。今まで25カ国くらい行ったけど、TOP3に入るね！！日本ではそんな知名度高くないけど、めちゃくちゃオススメです❤️❤️❤️
View this post on Instagram

ハンガリーの首都ブダペスト、もー最高に楽しかった！！住みたいを連発するくらい気に入ってしまった😂💓💓温泉入ってフォアグラ食べて、オペラ観て廃墟バー(流行ってるらしい)行って飲んで。2日目また温泉入ってフォアグラ食べて、サーカス見て。日本人宿帰って来たらおかえり〜って言ってくれる人がいて、一緒にバラエティ観て笑って☺️私明日の朝出発だから、起きてお見送りしてくれるって言うし。旅人に悪い人はいないね✨✨ ハンガリー人も親切な人ばっかり！温泉では地元の人が気さくに話しかけてくれて、歴史を色々教えてくれたり。サーカスでクレカ使えずパンフレット買えない私に、ギフト！って無料でくれたり😊 物価安いからコスパ良いし、昔の美しい建物が残ってる街並みとか、美味しいごはんとか。今まで25カ国くらい行ったけど、TOP3に入るね！！日本ではそんな知名度高くないけど、めちゃくちゃオススメです❤️❤️❤️ #ハンガリー #ブダペスト #セーチェニー温泉 #サーカス #お兄さんめちゃイケメン #すかさず所属グループの名前聞く #オペラ #たったの1200円 #フォアグラ #安い #人が良い#日本人宿 #アンダンテ #管理人さんおもしろい #大好きな街 #めちゃくちゃ住みたい #タビジョ #ひとり旅 #budapest #hungary #hotspring #nicepeople #opera #szechenyi #wannastayhereforever

A post shared by Saya (@sn_4723) on

Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

There are so many amazing ‘must-visit’ spots in Costa Rica, but this one is top of the list, thanks to its palm-fringed shores, gorgeous forests, and abundance of natural wildlife. Think postcard, think screensaver, think never wanting to leave.

☀️never wanted to leave this place

Essaouira, Morocco

Often overlooked in favour of better-known cities like Fez, Marrakech and Casablanca, Essaouira is somewhat of a hidden gem when it comes to music. Head here for the Gnaoua Music Festival - dedicated to the Gnaoua, or Gnawa, genre: African spiritual religious songs and rhythms that combine poetry with traditional music and dancing.

Essaouira when the mist from the sea blows in is cinematic!

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Wine. Steak. A weekly flea market bursting with vintage clothing, jewelry and art. Evita’s grave. Winding, tree-lined streets opening up onto delightful plazas just begging you to stop for a coffee. Buenos Aires is a city that feels truly alive.

La Boca 📌🇦🇷💃
View this post on Instagram

La Boca 📌🇦🇷💃

A post shared by Food Trip (@foodtripto) on

Amsterdam

Aside from the obvious, Amsterdam is a super fun city for all kinds of reasons - including, but not limited to, it’s unique architecture, amazing canals, numerous breweries, historical monuments, well-connected bike paths and more. Visit during Grachtenfestival for extra entertainment - it’s an annual music festival held at special locations on or beside the Amsterdam canals - and it’s epic.

Happy weekend!🌃🌙 Magical capture of an Amsterdam evening at the Singel canal

Pacific Coast Highway, California

OK so it’s not technically a city, but road tripping the Pacific Coast Highway should 100% be on your ‘before I’m 30’ list. Resplendent in history, beauty, and pop culture references, you can hit Los Angeles, San Francisco, Big Sur, Monterey (where ma Big Little Lies fans at?) and more - all in one trip. Yes please.

magical moments in big sur 💫💧 caught one of the best sunsets i've ever seen on this evening, no crazy color or burn, but such pure golden light, one of my favorite things to chase...✌🏻

Auckland, New Zealand

Sometimes called the adventure capital of the world, Auckland is New Zealand’s most populated city - and it’s a gem. It also allows easy access to all kinds of awe-inspiring natural beauty - from the vineyards of Waiheke Island (you can zipline there, too), to the black sand of Piha Beach.

The first day we went on the road to explore the North Island of New Zealand was all about low clouds and lots of rain! Which we we hoping for especially for this beach! I really enjoyed traveling on the North Island - many green and vibrant places. Felt like driving through a jungle sometimes. Definitely can recommend it!

By Lizzie Cox

