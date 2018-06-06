Travel

4 Reasons Disneyland Paris’ Marvel Summer of Super Heroes Is The Ultimate Mash-Up

Mickey, meet Captain America...

Matt Risley
Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 13:00

When Disney bought Marvel Entertainment, we were more than a little excited.

And while the MCU has continued to go from strength-to-strength, an array of animated series have tickled our fanboy/girl bone, and Marvel merch has been so out of this world that even Thanos has a secret stash of Groot plushies on Titan, it’s been Disney’s theme parks that have housed the most potential.

And after nerd-pleasing teasers (the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! Ride in the US, and an array of colourful character actors in the parks), this summer sees the first proper kick-off of Marvel-tastic mayhem, with Disneyland Paris’ Marvel Summer of Super Heroes.

WATCH A VIDEO OF THE OPENING CELEBRATIONS HERE…

Here’s what you can expect…

1, A live-action show that is the ultimate fan-gasm

What do you get when you combine one of the biggest LED screens in Europe, incredible acrobatics, drones, special effects, and Iron Man, Thanos, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Nebula and the Hulk?

One kick-ass live-action show for all the family, AKA Marvel: Super Heroes United.

« En vérité... je suis Iron Man.» - Tony Stark, Iron Man 1 ⭐️🎬 «The truth is…I am Iron Man.» - Tony Stark, Iron Man 1 ⭐️🎬 #WaltDisneyStudios #EteMarvel #MarvelSummer #IronMan (Credit: @walt.disney.dream)

Long story short, Thanos has turned the Avengers against each other using mind control. Cue a host of elaborate, expertly choreographed fight scenes, twisty-turny plot developments, and a show that is guaranteed to keep parents as pleased as the kids.

2. Get a selfie with Captain America

Because if this isn’t on your bucket list, then what the hell are you doing with your life?

When you're not planning to meet The Avengers so wear flip-floppers but then you MEET THE ACTUAL AVENGERS AND ARE WEARING FLIP-FLOPPERS. #FLIPFLOPS #Avengers #SitOnMyFaceAllOfYou #MarvelSummer #Disney

Wander around the park, and you’ll get the chance to meet Steve Rogers himself for a handshake, a pec gaze, and a selfie.

3. Or dance-off against Star-Lord and Gamora

The only thing as grin-inducing as the Guardians of the Galaxy themselves? The soundtrack to both movies, which have kickstarted karaoke revivals all over the globe.

Soyez au rendez-vous ! L’Été des Super Héros Marvel a commencé ! 💪✨ Avengers assemble! Marvel Summer of Super Heroes has started at Disneyland Paris ! 💪✨ #DisneylandParis #MarvelSummer #ÉtéMarvel

So it makes perfect sense to have a live dance-off in the park, where you can watch Star-Lord and Gamora banter, bicker and boogie against each other – and, if you’re tempted to bust a groove, get involved yourself.

4. See Loki get his ass whupped in the flesh

Stark Expo presents: Energy for Tomorrow! is an open-air show that sees Black Widow, Thor and Spider-Man face-off against a typically nefarious Loki, as he attempts to steal an arc reactor from one Mr. Tony Stark.

« Nous, on a un Hulk ! » - Avengers 💪🏽 « We have a Hulk! » - The Avengers 💪🏽 #EteMarvel #MarvelSummer #Disneylandparis

MTV Travelled with… Disneyland Paris, who offer an ‘Experience Marvel Summer of Super Heroes for a family of four starting from £1,152.98’, based on a two night/three day package and two adults and two children sharing a room with two double beds. Price includes two nights at Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe, three-day park hopper tickets with unlimited access to Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, and return travel by Eurostar to Disneyland Paris from London St. Pancras International, Ebbsfleet or Ashford International in standard class. This price also includes 25% off Hotel and Park tickets and free half board meal plan. Visit here or call 08448 008 111 for more info. 

