6 Reasons Greece Is The Best Place To Get Your Chill On

When the real world just feels a bit urgh, and you crave an ultimate escapism holidaze, then look no further than Greece.

With gorgeous nature, clear turquoise waters, sandy white beaches, picturesque snow-topped mountains in the horizon and AMAZING local food and wine, good old Greece has got you covered.

MTV spent a few luxurious and relaxing days at Sani Resort in Halkidiki, Greece, and became well versed in the ways of chilling the hell out. This is how...

WATCH SIX REASONS GREECE IS THE BEST PLACE TO GET YOUR CHILL ON BELOW

Soak in the scenery

From lush pine tree forests to palm trees by the beach, glimmering turquoise waves and snowy-topped mountains in the horizon Greece is an absolute beaut.

Karla Jarvinen

Feast your eyes and transcend your mind into a meditative state.

Karla Jarvinen

#nofilterneeded #blizz

Get your hot dogs out

Pop on your bikini/Borat onesie and slather on the SPF - in Greece you can definitely work on your vitamin D.

Karla Jarvinen

Whether you choose to relax by the pool or chill by the sea while listening to some wavey waves upgrade your chill levels with a side of a cocktail.

Karla Jarvinen

Indulge in some much needed spa time

Maximize your relaxy-time by booking a spa treatment. A pampering aromatherapeutic massage will melt the last bits of tension and stress you might still be hiding. Not to mention a glass of champagne after it.

Karla Jarvinen

A suggestion to office dress codes: terrycloth and slippers.

EAT ALL THE FOOD

From mouth-watering fresh seafood to truly sun-ripened local veggies, gorgeous cheeses, olives and local wines the food in Greece is SO GOOD.

Karla Jarvinen

Karla Jarvinen

More calamari please!

No word of a lie, the food also tastes 100 x better too when you're dining outside with a view like this...

Karla Jarvinen

Stay in bed

Takeaway doesn't always have to mean hungover-pizza-for-one. Make the ultimate chill move and order something fancy in - we're talking room service, baby!

Karla Jarvinen

Let’s face it - there is something truly decadent about dropping croissant crumbs onto the crisp hotel sheets while deciding which bathing suit to wear that day.

Get active

If you feel like you want to do more than sip cocktails by the pool and update your #infinitypoolgoals gallery on Instagram, then Greece's diverse landscapes work as the perfect platform to try out plenty of activities.

Karla Jarvinen

Cram your schedule with everything from yoga or pilates on a viewpoint, water sports such as scuba diving, paddle boarding or waterskiing to hiking in the forest or mountain biking by the hilly coast.

By Karla Jarvinen

MTV Travelled With... Destinology, the experts in luxury travel, who offer a seven night stay at Sani Club staying in the new Junior Suites from just £795 per person, based on two sharing on a half board basis and including return BA flights from London Gatwick. Destinology also offer a five night stay at Sani Dunes from £535pp, based on two sharing on a half board basis and including return Ryanair flights from Stansted. For further information click here, or call 01204 824619.