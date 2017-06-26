Travel

6 Reasons Greece Is The Best Place To Get Your Chill On

Gorgeous nature, clear turquoise waters, sandy white beaches, picturesque snow-topped mountains and AMAZING local food and wine...

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 11:32

When the real world just feels a bit urgh, and you crave an ultimate escapism holidaze, then look no further than Greece. 

With gorgeous nature, clear turquoise waters, sandy white beaches, picturesque snow-topped mountains in the horizon and AMAZING local food and wine, good old Greece has got you covered. 

MTV spent a few luxurious and relaxing days at Sani Resort in Halkidiki, Greece, and became well versed in the ways of chilling the hell out. This is how... 

WATCH SIX REASONS GREECE IS THE BEST PLACE TO GET YOUR CHILL ON BELOW

Soak in the scenery 

From lush pine tree forests to palm trees by the beach, glimmering turquoise waves and snowy-topped mountains in the horizon Greece is an absolute beaut.

Karla Jarvinen

Feast your eyes and transcend your mind into a meditative state. 

Karla Jarvinen

#nofilterneeded #blizz 

Get your hot dogs out 

Pop on your bikini/Borat onesie and slather on the SPF - in Greece you can definitely work on your vitamin D.

Karla Jarvinen

Whether you choose to relax by the pool or chill by the sea while listening to some wavey waves upgrade your chill levels with a side of a cocktail. 

Karla Jarvinen

Indulge in some much needed spa time 

Maximize your relaxy-time by booking a spa treatment. A pampering aromatherapeutic massage will melt the last bits of tension and stress you might still be hiding. Not to mention a glass of champagne after it.

Karla Jarvinen

A suggestion to office dress codes: terrycloth and slippers. 

EAT ALL THE FOOD 

From mouth-watering fresh seafood to truly sun-ripened local veggies, gorgeous cheeses, olives and local wines the food in Greece is SO GOOD.

Karla Jarvinen

Karla Jarvinen

More calamari please! 

No word of a lie, the food also tastes 100 x better too when you're dining outside with a view like this...

Karla Jarvinen

Stay in bed 

Takeaway doesn't always have to mean hungover-pizza-for-one. Make the ultimate chill move and order something fancy in - we're talking room service, baby!

Karla Jarvinen

Let’s face it - there is something truly decadent about dropping croissant crumbs onto the crisp hotel sheets while deciding which bathing suit to wear that day. 

Get active 

If you feel like you want to do more than sip cocktails by the pool and update your #infinitypoolgoals gallery on Instagram, then Greece's diverse landscapes work as the perfect platform to try out plenty of activities. 

Karla Jarvinen

Cram your schedule with everything from yoga or pilates on a viewpoint, water sports such as scuba diving, paddle boarding or waterskiing to hiking in the forest or mountain biking by the hilly coast.

By Karla Jarvinen

MTV Travelled With... Destinology, the experts in luxury travel, who offer a seven night stay at Sani Club staying in the new Junior Suites from just £795 per person, based on two sharing on a half board basis and including return BA flights from London Gatwick. Destinology also offer a five night stay at Sani Dunes from £535pp, based on two sharing on a half board basis and including return Ryanair flights from Stansted. For further information click here, or call 01204 824619.

Latest News

Everything You Need To Know From The Live Launch Of Single AF

North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate Their Birthdays With A Joint Moana Themed Party

Stephanie Davis Left 'Devastated' After Sex Tape Leaks Online Without Her Consent

Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About His One Direction Insecurities In Refreshingly Honest Interview

It Turns Out That Professor Flitwick And Professor Sprout From Harry Potter Used To Bang

Zahida Allen Shares Shocking Image Of Busted Lip After Becoming Embroiled In Fight

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Chloe Patton reveals whether her and Jordan are thinking about baby number two

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Reveals Whether Her And Jordan Edwards Are Planning Baby Number Two Yet - EXCLUSIVE

The Cast Of 13 Reasons Why Celebrate The LGBTQ+ Community At San Francisco Pride

8 Harry Potter UK Locations You Can Visit On Holiday

Charlotte Crosby Lifts The Lid On Her Sizzling Sex Life With Stephen Bear

Marnie Simpson Is Ready To Explore Her Bisexual Side As She Continues Her Search For Love

Explosive Drama Erupts On Big Brother As Lotan Carter Smashes His Way Out Of The House

Is This The Tragic Story Of What Happened To Andy’s Dad In Toy Story?

Blac Chyna Was Involved In A Nasty Car Accident In LA

The Pitch Perfect 3 Trailer Is Here And It Is EPIC

WATCH! Single AF Facebook Live Launch Show

Marnie Simpson Is All Of Us When She Says Drinking To Calm Nerves Has Ruined Dates In The Past

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal

Towie’s Megan McKenna Has Pete Wicks ‘Under Her Thumb’ According To James Lock

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari updates fans on her relationship with Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Updates Fans On Her Relationship With Dylan Siggers Ahead Of Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

Birdy Will Join Sigma At MTV Crashes Plymouth!

More From Travel

6 Reasons Greece Is The Best Place To Get Your Chill On

8 Harry Potter UK Locations You Can Visit On Holiday

It's Official: The World’s Best Airline Is...

New Study Finds That You Are More Employable If You’ve Been Travelling

Travel

6 Reasons Greece Is The Best Place To Get Your Chill On

Golden-Egg-Sweden

Sweden Now Has A Sauna Inside A Giant Gold Egg, Everyone

Null Stern Hotel Appenzellerland

This Hotel in the Swiss Alps Literally Has No Walls Or Roof

Snoop Dogg Narrates THAT Planet Earth II Lizard Chase: MUST-WATCH

8 Things You (Probably) Never Knew About Giraffes

Unusual BnBs - Travel

These Are The UK's Craziest B&Bs (You Will Want To Stay In Them All)

Mexico City - Jacqui

Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord

Travel

Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Lifts The Lid On Her Sizzling Sex Life With Stephen Bear

Chloe Ferry finally passes her driving theory test after 10 attempts, and orders her dream car to celebrate
Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Pases Her Driving Theory Test After 10 Tries, Buys A Huge New Car To Celebrate

Chloe Ferry Claims Lesbian Sex Was A Dealbreaker In Her 'Secret Relationship' With Charlotte Crosby

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Towie’s Megan McKenna Has Pete Wicks ‘Under Her Thumb’ According To James Lock

Zahida Allen Shares Shocking Image Of Busted Lip After Becoming Embroiled In Fight