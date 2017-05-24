Travel

7 Reasons Disney World’s Pandora: World of Avatar Is Its Best Land Yet

Matt Risley
Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 04:42

Disney World is as much an experience as a theme park.

Sure, that sounds schmaltzy af, but the reality is that with a landmass the equivalent of TWO Manhattans, and four theme parks, 27 themed hotels, two water parks, and a bunch of other ridiculousness for you to explore within, it’s a city-sized adventure playground for all.

So the unveiling of a brand new land in one of its theme parks is a big deal. And that’s before you take into account that said land is based on the biggest movie ever made (a $2.8bn haul ain’t too shabby). Oh, and said land is rumoured to boast a price tag of around $500m.

MTV was present at the launch of Animal Kingdom Park’s ‘Pandora: World of Avatar’ land, and it is unsurprisingly full of the ambition, creativity and grin-inducing wonder you’d come to expect from the brains of the biggest movie and the biggest theme park on the planet. Here's why...

1. Its environment smacks you in the face (in a good way)

Part of Avatar’s success came thanks to its impressive world-building and stunning production design. Floating tree-dabbled cliffs with cascading waterfalls that rose above the clouds, soaring Banshee bird-dragon things, and 10”ish blue Na’-vi striding through the forestry were just the beginning.

I AM IN YOU AVATAR. #visitpandora #spotthegiantrockman #instatravel #avatar #disney

I AM IN YOU AVATAR. #visitpandora #spotthegiantrockman #instatravel #avatar #disney

A post shared by Matt Risley (@spliggle) on

While it’d be impossible to recreate all the above IRL (hey, if you know where we can create said bird-dragons, please do let us know), Pandora does a phenomenal job of bringing the CGI world to life.

An enormous (we’re going to guess, 100ft high) ‘floating’ island formation stands strong in the middle of the area, with rushing water, colourful fauna and other mountains (optical illusions FTW) falling into the distance.

It’s an eco-tastic, serene and unique space to wander around, and one you won’t want to leave.

2. It's faithful to the movie in ways that will blow your mind

Hundreds of journalists descended upon Orlando for the land’s official opening; a launch made all the more jaw-dropping by the appearance of none other than James Cameron, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Walt Disney’s CEO Bob Iger, who opened it with style.

“I never thought I’d see the day when the Pandora I imagined could be made physically real,” said Cameron. “Working with Disney to bring this world to life has been an amazing experience, and the result is something I think everyone will love for generations to come. It really feels like you’re stepping into a dream.” 

From the extensively researched and recreated fauna, flora and animals (over 25 species are listed on a handy guide for you to tick off), to the insanely detailed rides (more on those in a second), it’s an Easter Egg-tastic treat for fans both present and future.

James Cameron has spent his entire career striving to make art immersive, and this is as experiential as it gets.

3. Na’vi River Journey is basically 'Pimp My It’s A Small World'

It’s A Small World is one of Disney World’s oldest and most iconic rides. Na’vi River Journey takes that initial concept (lovely, lazy water ride through an imaginary land full of rickety robotics) and updates it in retina-dazzling style.

Hop aboard a reed boat, and float through a bioluminescent rainforest full of glowing, dazzling plants, phenomenally realistic Pandoran creatures, and a special mystical encounter with the Na’vi’s Shaman of Songs.

It’s beautiful, bewitching and brilliant.

4. Avatar Flight of Passage is the best ride Disney’s ever made

Disney World has almost 50 rides across its four parks, and it’s impossible to argue that Avatar Flight of Passage is one of - if not - the best.

The extensive queuing area is a treat in itself, guiding you through caves rife with ancient Na’vi paintings, colourful shrubbery, and a jaw-hanging science lab full of weird lifeforms and an actual, physical 10ft Na’vi floating in a giant test-tube. 

Move onto the ‘pre-ride’ experience, and you’re treated to some fun Kinect-style motion sensor LOLs, an intro to the ride mechanics (it’s a motion rollercoaster, but not as you know it), and you’re soon shuffled on, to be ‘mind-melded’ with your chosen Avatar.

What follows is, frankly, an astonishing rollercoaster/immersive 3D CGI cinema smorgasbord, as you’re propelled through the air aboard a banshee, and soar, dip and dive through Avatar’s world - from forest to caves, out onto its unforeseen oceans, and high into the clouds.

It’s sensory overload, with smells (yay 4D), sights (imagine IMAX on steroids) and gyro-motion (you’ll feel the wind in your hair) combining to make you feel like you’re very, very much there.

Other rides have used this technology, but never to such stunningly seamless effect.

5. It paves the way for Avatar’s future

It may have been a boggling eight years since Avatar was released, and we may still have another three frustrating years until its sequel hits cinemas, but Pandora gives more than a few hints of what’s to come.

Disney World’s version of Pandora is set after the events of the final Avatar film (Avatar 5, hitting cinemas in - oof - 2025), in a world where human and Na’vi live peacefully alongside each other.

Not only do you get a glimpse at the technology and symbiosis to come, but the Flight of Passage ride gives you a first-hand look at the other areas of Pandora we’ve yet to see on-screen. 

All we’ll say is that every moment soaring above (and through) the ocean is a show-stopping marvel (HAI GIANT SPACE WHALE) and we can’t wait to see more.

6. Everything is (hippy) awesome

One of Avatar’s defining themes is its commitment to a brighter, more ecologically balanced, harmonious, and decidedly less destructive future.

So it’s a hippyish joy to see character actors around the land doling out zen-like platitudes, banging drums with joyous abandon, and promoting tolerance and cool vibes.

It’s an eco-friendly mantra that extends to its restaurant, with the Satu’li Canteen serving up some strong vegetarian options, as well as the healthiest (but still NOM-miest) food we’d experienced in the park so far.

7. It's just as spectacular at night

Anyone who’s seen Avatar will remember its striking nocturnal scenes, as the forest (and everything in it) transforms into a neon-gasm of incredible colours and sights.

We’re happy to report that returning to Pandora at night is equally as great, as ultraviolet lights shine down, illuminating everything from floor to cavernously high mountainside into a rainbow of purples, greens and blues.

Pandora at night = super luminesce-y. #visitpandora #avatar #disney #instatravel

Pandora at night = super luminesce-y. #visitpandora #avatar #disney #instatravel

A post shared by Matt Risley (@spliggle) on

In a word, PURTY.

MTV Travelled With… Virgin Holidays, who offer 7 nights in Orlando from £925 per person, which includes scheduled Virgin Atlantic flights from London Gatwick to Orlando, room only accommodation at Disney’s All Star Music Resort with car hire included. Price is per person based on two adults and two children travelling and sharing a standard music room with Disney’s Ultimate Tickets. Price is based on a departure on August 31 2017. To book visit www.virginholidays.co.uk or call 0344 739 0025.

Latest News

Disney World Avatar Land

7 Reasons Disney World’s Pandora: World of Avatar Is Its Best Land Yet

Get To Know: The Magic Gang

Chloe Ferry Went On A Night Out Dressed As The Angel Of The North Because Of Course She Did

Love Island’s Nathan Massey Reveals It Will ‘Hurt’ If Cara De La Hoyde Raises Their Baby With Another Man

Jeremy McConnell flirts with Savanna&#039;s mum on Beauty School Cop Outs

Jeremy McConnell Chatted Up Ex On The Beach’s Savannah Kemplay’s MUM On Beauty School Cop Outs

Taiwan Could Be The First Asian Country To Legalise Same-sex Marriage

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort Reveals Exclusive Behind The Scenes Look At His New Movie, Baby Driver

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monae Lined Up To Star In New 'Charlie's Angels' Movie

Ashley Tisdale And Lucas Grebeel Aka Sharpay And Ryan Actually Hated Each Other During High School Musical Filming

MTV News Presenter James Barr

MTV News Presenter: James Barr

Marnie Simpson Talks THAT Drunken Kiss With Aaron Chalmers: ‘It Was Inevitable’

MTV News Presenters The Mandeville Sisters

MTV News Presenters: The Mandeville Sisters

MTV News Presenter Georgie Wright

MTV News Presenter: Georgie Wright

MTV News Presenter Tinea Taylor

MTV News Presenter: Tinea Taylor

24 Of The Best Slogan Pieces To Shop RN

Our Favourite Acts From The Great Escape 2017

15 Moving Photos From The Vigils For Victims Of The Manchester Attack

Pokemon

Pokemon Go Cheaters Are Being Punished In An Insanely Clever Way

Ariana Grande’s Mum 'Rushed Fans Backstage To Safety' After Attack

Watch Hailee Steinfeld Ditch An Idiot On A Date In New ‘Most Girls’ Video

More From Travel

Disney World Avatar Land

7 Reasons Disney World’s Pandora: World of Avatar Is Its Best Land Yet

11 Ways To Make The Most Out Of Ibiza

6 Things Backpackers Are Sick Of Hearing

Travel

Anguilla In 195 Seconds

Check Out 27 Pics Of Pinterest & Airbnb's Ultimate Wanderlust List

Travel

Pinterest & Airbnb Have Teamed Up To Create The Ultimate Wanderlust List

Here's How You Can Get Travel Bloggers To Plan Your Next Adventure

This Italian Mayor Wants To Pay You €2,000 To Live In His Village

MySpace Tom Is A Travel Photographer Now

Corinthia-Travel

This Is The Formula For The Perfect Hotel Stay

This Ancient Peru City Is Taking On Machu Picchu With A Cable Car

United Airlines Now Offers $10,000 To Give Up Your Seat, Following THAT Incident

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Ex On The Beach 7 cast tease major shock
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore congratulates ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor on boxing match win
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Speaks Out About Having An Abortion At 19 With Ex Anthony Hutton

TV Shows

15 Of The Most Dramatic Moments From Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear's Just Tattoo Of Us Episode

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear bails on his tattoo
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Talks THAT Drunken Kiss With Aaron Chalmers: ‘It Was Inevitable’

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Went On A Night Out Dressed As The Angel Of The North Because Of Course She Did

TV Shows

Who Is Abbie Holborn? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

The Witcher 3
Games

Everything We Know About The Witcher Netflix Show

Aaron Chalmers slams Marnie Simpson for kicking off at his neck ons whilst with Lewis Bloor
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Slams Marnie Simpson For Kicking Off Over His Neck On Whilst She Was In A Relationship With Lewis Bloor - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Love Island’s Nathan Massey Reveals It Will ‘Hurt’ If Cara De La Hoyde Raises Their Baby With Another Man