7 Reasons Why Zimbabwe & Botswana Are Must Visit 2018 Destinations

Thankfully, we're here to tell you Zimbabwe and Botswana are must-visit destinations - and you can even take a tour with Africa Albida Tourism that takes you through both countries' best bits in one ridiculous trip.

Here are seven reasons why you need to jet off to Africa tomorrow...

1. The scenery is STUNNING

Whether you’re a budding amateur photographer, or a master of the 'gram, the scenery found in Zimbabwe and Botswana is parallel to none. From the breathtaking Victoria Falls to the Chobe National Park, you'll need to pack your oxygen tank, because you are going to be permanently out of breath.

2. World-class hospitality

To experience Zimbabwe in all its glory, look no further than the award winning Victoria Falls Safari lodge (its been the proud recipient of the AZTA Award for Best Safari Lodge for 21 consecutive years). Built on the natural boundary of the Zambezi National Park, this seven-floored luxury open-planned tree house (yes, treehouse!) will offer all the comfort and extravagance you could possibly wish for whilst giving a true immersive safari experience.

Guests’ rooms all overlook the National Park with many facing an on-site waterhole where local Elephants, Buffalo and Hyena can be easily spotted from the comfort of your personal balcony.

Be sure to take a short wildlife-filled drive over the border to neighboring Botswana to visit the Ngoma Safari Lodge. Situated in the Chobe Forest Reserve, Ngoma Safari Lodge features a valley-facing dining area, bar and plunge pool so whatever you’re doing you won’t miss any of the spectacular wildlife activity the park has to offer.

Each room comes with personal plunge pool and outdoor shower (as well as indoor facilities).

3. Inspiring conservation work

In the short time we spent in Zimbabwe and Botswana, we managed to spot: Elephants, Lions, Hippos, Crocodiles, Baboon, Giraffe, Zebras to name a few.

Most of these incredible animals have tragically faced extinction and so rely on local communities to support with conservation projects.

Luckily, organisations like AAT host annual fundraising events to fight poaching in Victoria Falls, which is sadly an ongoing problem in the region.

The Ngoma Safari Lodge uses annual profits to help fund the conservation of the national parks and vast wetlands as well as the local communities by offering training and a wide range of job opportunities to multiple local villages.

It's incredibly inspiring to see such forward-thinking, and a sense of community from the safari lodges, local communities and mutual respect for the incredible wildlife.

4. The food is incredibly NOM

If you're after a dining room with a view, then why not try amazing local a la carte food at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge whilst watching the local Hyenas enjoy their dinner from the safety of your dining table. While you're there, you can taste everything from mouthwatering Zambezi River Bream to a Warthog Steak roll, all cooked to perfection by local chefs; the adventurous will not be disappointed.

A long day on safari really builds up an appetite, and a great way to wind down is to head to The Boma-Dinner and Dance show, where you're given the opportunity to watch a traditional African drum and dance show whilst you dine on locally sourced barbecued meats, vegetarian dishes and local drinks.

If you're a little bit more YOLO, you can even try eating a Mopane Worm (a delicacy in Southern Africa) for a chance win a certificate of braveness!

5. Awe-Inspiring Safaris

Heading into the African wilderness and not going on safari is near sacrilege.

From the Ngoma Safari Lodge we ventured out on an once in a lifetime all-day safari through the Chobe National Park. We had barely entered the park when we spotted hordes of Impala, Zebra and Giraffe.

After several hours animal spotting we stopped to enjoy a gourmet picnic and drinks, and had the pleasure of being joined by several (cheeky) monkeys that were more than happy to assist with eating any unfinished food.

Keep your eyes peeled, and you'll see the Big Five before you know it.

6. Amazing adventure activities

When you're not dragging your jaw off the floor from all the animals you've been bumping into, then the more adventurous amongst you should dive headfirst (literally) into a host of one-in-a-lifetime activities, including...

Zambezi River tours, Helicopter Tours, White Water Rafting through Vic Falls, Canopy Tours, Bungee jumping and much much more!

7. You can do all the above in a long weekend (really)

Probably the most incredible thing we found was how much you can pack into a short period of time in Zimbabwe and Botswana.

From incredible wildlife to luxury accommodation and unique exploration opportunities, the region truly has something for everybody - and while you can spend weeks bouncing around the continent, you can also find tours that allow you to see all the above in just four short nights.

