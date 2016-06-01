8 Harry Potter UK Locations You Can Visit On Holiday

Travel

Get yer wand out and prepare to feel old, because the first Harry Potter book was published 20 years ago today (26th June 1997, fact fans), and holy hippogriff that’s a long time ago.

You can mark the occasion in style too, because Hotels.com have put together a handy list of iconic locations from the film and book series, so that you can relive that Wizarding World magic and celebrate two decades of Potter (you can book on all hte below from Hotels.com too).

Ready, set, APPARATE.

Diagon Alley: Leadenhall Market, London

No Potter pilgrimage would be complete without a trip to Diagon Alley, which was filmed in the cobbled streets of London’s Leadenhall market. Fun fact - The Leaky Cauldron is actually an optician in Bull’s Head Passage. At least, that’s what the Ministry of Magic want us muggles to think. You can even visit Gringott’s Bank, aka Austalia House, on the Strand. 

Stay just round the corner from Leadenhall Market at Threadneedles, Autograph Collection by Marriott, London, available from £205 per room per night. 

Platform 9 ¾: Kings Cross St. Pancras, London

Time to catch the Hogwarts Express from Platform 9 ¾ - just maybe don’t try actually running at the wall, we’re a bit rusty on healing spells. Stay at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London and you’ll be stepping right on set - this is where the entrance to the station was filmed.

St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London is available from £241 per room per night.

Hogsmeade: Goathland, Yorkshire

Take a trip oop North and visit the magical village of Hogsmeade.

Goathland Station is the scene of - you guessed it - Hogsmeade Station. 

Stay at The Mallyan Spout Hotel, Whitby from £90 per room per night. 

Hogwarts: Durham Cathedral, County Durham

Ok so you didn’t get your letter and that will forever have ruined your life, but you can still go to Hogwarts. Sort of. Durham Cathedral was used for the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in films 1 and 2, and one look at its magnificent spires will tell you why. Scenes featuring the impressive building include the release of Norbert the dragon in the Philosopher’s Stone, and students turning animals into water goblets in Chamber of Secrets,

Just a short walk away from both Durham Cathedral and Durham Castle is The Townhouse, from £85 per room per night.

Potions Class: Lacock Abbey, Chippenham

Many of the classroom scenes from the films took place here, including the moment Harry discovers the famous Mirror of Erised. Iconic. You’ll also come across various filming locations in Lancock village, such as the Potters’ house (RIP) and Budleigh Babberton, where Professor Slughorn was hiding out when visited by Harry and Dumbledore. 

Red Lion - B&B, Chippenham is available from £75 per room per night.

 

Moaning Myrtle’s Bathroom: Gloucester Cathedral, Gloucester

Fancy going on holiday to visit a toilet? Cool, because Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom scenes were filmed in a loo at Gloucester Cathedral. This was also the setting for the entrance to the Gryffindor common room, and the hallway where a bloody message appeared declaring the chamber of secrets to be open once more. Dun dun daaaaaa. 

Discover Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom at Gloucester Cathedral and stay at The Wharf, Gloucester which is available from £99 per room per night.

Hagrid’s Hut: Glencoe, Scotland

Overlooking the River Coe, in the North West of Scotland, lies Glencoe, where scenes featuring Hagrid’s hut were filmed. Gahd that was a long walk for Harry, Ron and Hermione, wasn’t it? Last time we checked, Durham to Scotland is quite the trek. 

Isles Of Glencoe Hotel, Ballachulish is available from £150 per room per night.

 

The Burrow: Ottery St Mary, Devon

Not quite Ottery St Catchpole, but close enough. The filming location for The Burrow is actually in Devon, just outside the idyllic village of Ottery St Mary.

Stay at Woodhayes Country House, Exeter- rooms are available from £100 per room per night.

By Lizzie Cox

