9 Classic Movie & TV Scenes You Can Recreate in Hawai'i Right Now

Make sure you bring your video camera for this one...

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 09:34

You might not know it but film studios have been shooting some of the best movies and TV shows on the islands of Hawai’i.

The stunning backdrops and weather make Hawai’i the perfect place for filming - I’m guessing the incredible cocktails on offer at the end of a hard day’s work probably helps too!

We visited the islands recently to see the real-life locations for some of our favourite scenes from movies and television. Here’s the best 9 scenes you can recreate right now.

Kong: Skull Island

Kong: Skull Island

First up, was a trip to Kualoa Ranch on Honolulu to see the gorilla graveyard from 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. In the film, Kong’s running around like he owns the place and because of this the bones of his (and the monsters who live on the island)’s prey are scattered everywhere.

You can go on the Kualoa Ranch Movie Tour and actually pick up the bones (spoilers: they’re not real bones) and pretend like you’re a super angry ape gone bananas.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Raiders of the Lost Ark

You know that bit in Raiders where Indiana Jones does an absolutely shonky rope swing straight into a stream and still manages to gets away in a seaplane? Well, you can do that exact scene at the Kipu Ranch Adventures - although you will have to provide your own seaplane unfortunately.  

Lost

Lost

So much of Lost was filmed on the islands of Hawai’i that any devoted fan would be hard pushed not to recognise locations everywhere you go.

Check out Waimea Falls where Kate and Sawyer go for a little dip (and you can too). There’s also Hurley’s Golf Course back on Kualoa Ranch which is probably one of the most recognisable fields on the island (there is no golfing, we’re sad to say).

But the most beautiful highlight was absolutely the Byodo-In temple which served as the backdrop for Jin and Sun’s wedding. It’s an actual temple with incredible history and also masses of fish for you to feed.

© Gav Murphy

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

If you’re ever dumped as brutally as Jason Segel is in Forgetting Sarah Marshall then you could do worse than high-tailing it to Hawai’i to get over your significant other. In the film, Segel learns how to surf (badly), manages to do a headstand (badly) and finally does a spectacularly bad cliff dive off Lai’ie Point.

We’re not saying that you should do all these things but if you do, maybe put in a tiny bit more practice than Segel did?

Jurassic Park
 

Jurassic Park

Finally, one of the reasons we went to Hawai’i: Jurassic Park.

While we were there (much to the patience of the local residents) we “flocked this way” at Kualoa Ranch and found the car park where Dennis Nedry seals the deal that sets off all the catastrophic events of the first film (and some might argue every subsequent film).

Today was a bit far-fetched...
View this post on Instagram

Today was a bit far-fetched...

A post shared by Gav Murphy (@cymrogav) on

The absolute highlight of our entire trip though was the fantastic Island Helicopters tour which takes you basically on the same journey that Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Richard Attenborough and Laura Dern take at the beginning of Jurassic Park.

Went on a helicopter to the waterfall from Jurassic Park. The pilot was very patient with me, bless him.

As if flying down and landing on almost the exact spot in the film wasn’t enough, we’ve heard it’s an established rule by all pilots to blast out John Williams’ epic score as you’re landing.

You’ll almost be forgiven for forgetting that you’re not heading to the actual Jurassic Park, which is a good thing because as we’ve learned, humans aren’t quite ready for that yet.

That’s just a small taste of the famous scenes you can recreate yourself by visiting any number of filming locations on the Hawaiian islands.

MTV Travelled With.. Go Hawaii. Please get in touch with www.gohawaii.com/uk for more information and for reservations at Aqua-Aston Hospitality, please visit www.aquaaston.com.

