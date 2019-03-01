9 Countries To Visit For The Ultimate Self-Care Experience
Let’s be real here, self-care is important and travelling is no different.
When it comes to travelling the world (well, when we have the funds to do so anyway), it’s all about how the trip can improve us culturally, or how close the local bars are. It’s give and take.
But what we all need to be taking into consideration, is to focus less on how much we can brag about seeing the wonders of the world (although, flexing is a must), and more so how our coin can give us an experience that’ll leave our wellbeing better off. You come first, after all.
Soul Sanctuaries have dropped some research that looks at important factors that contribute to someone’s overall wellbeing, including sunshine, social life, nature, and levels of happiness and mental wellbeing in every country. They then gave each country a mental wellbeing score (MWBI) out of 30.
Here are the top 9 destinations for your ultimate wellbeing:
United Arab Emirates
MWBI: 28
Indonesia
MWBI: 26
Mongolia
MWBI: 25
Kenya
MWBI: 25
Thailand
MWBI: 24
Israel
MWBI: 24
Iceland
MWBI: 24
Malta
MWBI: 24
Canada
MWBI: 24
USA (an honorary mention)
MWBI: 24
