9 Countries To Visit For The Ultimate Self-Care Experience

Let’s be real here, self-care is important and travelling is no different.

Friday, March 1, 2019 - 16:38

When it comes to travelling the world (well, when we have the funds to do so anyway), it’s all about how the trip can improve us culturally, or how close the local bars are. It’s give and take.

But what we all need to be taking into consideration, is to focus less on how much we can brag about seeing the wonders of the world (although, flexing is a must), and more so how our coin can give us an experience that’ll leave our wellbeing better off. You come first, after all.

Soul Sanctuaries have dropped some research that looks at important factors that contribute to someone’s overall wellbeing, including sunshine, social life, nature, and levels of happiness and mental wellbeing in every country. They then gave each country a mental wellbeing score (MWBI) out of 30.

Here are the top 9 destinations for your ultimate wellbeing:

United Arab Emirates

Getty Creative

MWBI: 28

Indonesia

Getty Creative

MWBI: 26

Mongolia

Getty Creative

MWBI: 25

Kenya

Getty Creative

MWBI: 25

Thailand

Getty Creative

MWBI: 24

Israel

Getty Creative

MWBI: 24

Iceland

Getty Creative

MWBI: 24

Malta

Getty Creative

MWBI: 24

Canada

Getty Creative

MWBI: 24

USA (an honorary mention)

Getty Creative

MWBI: 24

