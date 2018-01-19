Travel

9 Reasons Hawai’i Isn’t Just for Honeymoons

Who needs a partner anyway? oh wait.. me.

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - 16:47

You know that scene in every single romantic film ever made where the happy couple jet off to Hawai’i right after their wedding? Surely that would mean that every single inch of Hawai’i’s lovely islands are covered in canoodling newlyweds, right?! WRONG! We spent 16 days there and barely saw any soppy honeymoon stuff.

We did manage to eat our bodyweight in incredible food truckery, get winked at by a manta ray and high-fived Mick Fleetwood though. Here’s the 9 best things you can do in Hawai’i that don’t require a wedding ring…

Discover the Best Hangover Cure

Come and enjoy one of our ENT exclusives! The Hawaiian Loco Moco! Our creative twist on a local favorite. Served all day... breakfast, lunch & dinner. #eggsnthingshi #breakfastlunchdinner #エッグスンシングス #alldaybreakfast #aloha  #mahalo  #エッグスン #ハワイ.

Imagine fresh rice, smothered in gravy with a massive hamburger on top and then some eggs wanged on top of everything for good measure. Sounds like a dream? In Hawai’i they call it the ‘The Hangover Cure’ (and also Loco Moco) and it absolutely does the job.

Best one for our money was devoured at Eggs n Things because they saute some onions and dice up some sausage in it too. Lovely.

Watch Mick Fleetwood Casually Drop By His Own Bar to Jam

© Gavin Murphy

Nobody knows how difficult relationships can be more than Fleetwood Mac’s own Mick Fleetwood. The man himself’s got a bar on the island of Maui that serves Mac inspired cocktails and food.

It’s also got a stage that has a live band grace it everyday and if you’re lucky (like we were) you might be able to catch Mick dropping by to jam with the house band.

WATCH OUR ADVENTURE IN HAWAI'I BELOW...

Go Whale Watching in the Actual Ocean

© Gavin Murphy

Apparently you’re not meant to go swimming for a while after eating but that’s fine because you can jump on a party boat that takes you way out to sea to do some snorkeling or snuba (like scuba except no boring lessons).

You can find a few different tours but we had the most fun on either Capt. Andy’s or sailing with Trilogy. Mostly because there were whales...LOTS of whales.

And also a full cocktail bar.  

Zipline EVERYWHERE

© Gavin Murphy

There’s a little known fact that the primary mode of transport in Hawai’i is the ancient tradition of the zipline.

You can zipline over tropical forests, over movie sets, passed waterfalls, even up a frickin volcano!

Come Face to...face with Manta Rays

© Gavin Murphy

Manta Rays can’t be be bothered with marriage - they mate with multiple partners throughout their lives so have no need for honeymoons. You can witness this for yourself on a night manta ray snorkeling trip.

You’ll end up close enough to hear the manta rays’ sexy stories because they are not afraid to come right up to your face.

Eat Your Weight in Shrimp

Food trucks are a HUGE deal in Hawai’i. You’ll see random ones around the place but our favourite was Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck along the Kamehameha Highway in Honolulu.

© Gavin Murphy

Refuse to Leave the Most Awesome Hotel

Hawai’i’s got some spectacular views from pretty much wherever you look so it’s not hard to find a hotel with an incredible view. We went from getting a beach view in Maui, to staying in the shadow of the incredible Diamond Head monument in Honolulu, to an awesome balcony view in Kauai of the most incredible lightning storm we’ve ever seen.

The best place we stayed at though was the stupidly cool Surfjack in Honolulu. If you’d like to feel actual romantic feelings for a hotel, then try this place. It’s something the staff encounter a lot because when it came time for checkout we genuinely told the front desk caller about our unwillingness to leave the room to which they replied “Yeah, we get that a lot”.

© Gavin Murphy

Eat with Some of the Most Enthusiastic Waiters Ever

Left to our own devices, we’d probably eat human flesh if they stuck enough garlic on it so it’s lucky that Hawai’i has an abundance of overly friendly restaurant staff that are always more than happy to guide through a bit of their food (and almost all of their cocktail) menus.  

One of the top fellas we met was at the 12th Avenue in Honolulu. We’ve had murky meat dreams about their charcuterie plate and Old Fashioned about four times since you started reading this article and our server even sat with us to talk about his favourite whiskies while we waited for my main course (we requested this, he wasn’t bonkers).

It's back, but only for a limited time! Grilled Hawaiian Ranchers Kim Chee Skirt Steak Sauteed broccolini, buttered white taro mash, toasted garlic jus #12thavegrill #kaimuki #restaurant #blackboardspecial #Grilled #HawaiianRanchers #KimChee #Skirt #Steak #Sauteed #broccolini, #buttered #white #taro #mash, #toasted #garlic #jus

We also met a waiter who knew more about meat than any human being possibly should at The Mill House in Maui. They do a monthly Chef’s Table tasting event that looks so good I’ve genuinely costed up a trip there just for it as a “good investment”. I need to be stopped.

Move your meetings to the Mill House. ʻAipono Award Best Business Lunch 2018. #millhousemaui #mauieats #businesslunch #maui

Visit the actual Jurassic Park

The dinosaurs on Jurassic Park never went on honeymoons because there were strict rules about dating colleagues on Isla Nublar BUT you can visit a lot of the real-life Jurassic Park locations including the waterfalls and the place where the little dinosaurs come “flocking this way”.

Today was a bit far-fetched...
View this post on Instagram

Today was a bit far-fetched...

A post shared by Gav Murphy (@cymrogav) on

MTV Travelled With.. Go Hawai’i. For more information on Hawai‘i, please visit: www.gohawaii.com/uk. MTV stayed with Aqua-Aston Hospitality, please visit: www.aquaaston.com for more information.

Latest News

Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
Calling All Singletons: This Is The Peak Time Of Day To Secure Tinder Matches
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For Best Original Song
Hayley Kiyoko And Taylor Swift Rework 'Delicate' For A Special LGTBQ+ Fundraiser In New York
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List
The Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List for 2019
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
The Real Reason Why The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Has Been Cancelled
The Woman Accused Of Coming Between Cardi B And Offset Has Broken Her Silence
Gaz Beadle Shares Uplifting Post Encouraging Fans To ‘Manifest Their Dreams’ In 2019
Honeymoon-Hawai&#039;i-MTV
9 Reasons Hawai’i Isn’t Just for Honeymoons
Marnie Simpson Poses In Sheer Top And Admits She’ll Never Cover Up For The Cold
KJ Apa From Riverdale
Celebs You Could Realistically* Date In 2019
Holly Hagan Claps Back At Troll Who Criticised How The Geordie Shore Cast Dress
You Seriously Need This Christmas Activewear In Your Life
The 1975 Played The Barfly Last Night To A Small Group Of Fans And It Was Everything

More From Travel

The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
Honeymoon-Hawai&#039;i-MTV
Travel
Why Hawai’i isn’t just for Honeymoons | MTV Travel
Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List
The Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List for 2019
Honeymoon-Hawai&#039;i-MTV
9 Reasons Hawai’i Isn’t Just for Honeymoons
19 Festive AF Things to do in London this Christmas
Health, Heat and Halloumi: 5 Reasons Why Cyprus Should Be on Your Wellness Bucket List
How To Do The Maldives Without Blowing The Budget
Travel
Affordable Luxury In The Maldives | MTV Travel
Virgin Atlantic Holidays.
Virgin Atlantic Launch The UK’s First Ever “Pride Flight”
Travel
World Renowned DJ Peggy Gou chats to us about her music career | MTV Travel
Halloween in Transylvania
We partied in Dracula’s Haunted Castle and lived to tell the tale
© Helen Filatova / wikicommons
Dine at Drake's & Live The High Life: 5 Reasons Ontario Is Canada's Must-Visit Province

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Noah Centineo Left The Thirstiest Comment Under This Picture Of Selena Gomez
Marnie Simpson Poses In Sheer Top And Admits She’ll Never Cover Up For The Cold
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Aaron Chalmers shows off face tattoo
Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Holly Hagan Claps Back At Troll Who Criticised How The Geordie Shore Cast Dress
The Real Reason Why The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Has Been Cancelled
Geordie Shore Fans Are Losing It Over This Sizzling Shot Of Holly Hagan’s Skintight Dress
2019 Album Releases
15 Massive Albums To Look Out For 2019