9 Reasons Hawai’i Isn’t Just for Honeymoons

You know that scene in every single romantic film ever made where the happy couple jet off to Hawai’i right after their wedding? Surely that would mean that every single inch of Hawai’i’s lovely islands are covered in canoodling newlyweds, right?! WRONG! We spent 16 days there and barely saw any soppy honeymoon stuff.

We did manage to eat our bodyweight in incredible food truckery, get winked at by a manta ray and high-fived Mick Fleetwood though. Here’s the 9 best things you can do in Hawai’i that don’t require a wedding ring…

Discover the Best Hangover Cure

Imagine fresh rice, smothered in gravy with a massive hamburger on top and then some eggs wanged on top of everything for good measure. Sounds like a dream? In Hawai’i they call it the ‘The Hangover Cure’ (and also Loco Moco) and it absolutely does the job.

Best one for our money was devoured at Eggs n Things because they saute some onions and dice up some sausage in it too. Lovely.

Watch Mick Fleetwood Casually Drop By His Own Bar to Jam

© Gavin Murphy

Nobody knows how difficult relationships can be more than Fleetwood Mac’s own Mick Fleetwood. The man himself’s got a bar on the island of Maui that serves Mac inspired cocktails and food.

It’s also got a stage that has a live band grace it everyday and if you’re lucky (like we were) you might be able to catch Mick dropping by to jam with the house band.

Go Whale Watching in the Actual Ocean

© Gavin Murphy

Apparently you’re not meant to go swimming for a while after eating but that’s fine because you can jump on a party boat that takes you way out to sea to do some snorkeling or snuba (like scuba except no boring lessons).

You can find a few different tours but we had the most fun on either Capt. Andy’s or sailing with Trilogy. Mostly because there were whales...LOTS of whales.

And also a full cocktail bar.

Zipline EVERYWHERE

© Gavin Murphy

There’s a little known fact that the primary mode of transport in Hawai’i is the ancient tradition of the zipline.

You can zipline over tropical forests, over movie sets, passed waterfalls, even up a frickin volcano!

Come Face to...face with Manta Rays

© Gavin Murphy

Manta Rays can’t be be bothered with marriage - they mate with multiple partners throughout their lives so have no need for honeymoons. You can witness this for yourself on a night manta ray snorkeling trip.

You’ll end up close enough to hear the manta rays’ sexy stories because they are not afraid to come right up to your face.

Eat Your Weight in Shrimp

Food trucks are a HUGE deal in Hawai’i. You’ll see random ones around the place but our favourite was Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck along the Kamehameha Highway in Honolulu.

© Gavin Murphy

Refuse to Leave the Most Awesome Hotel

Hawai’i’s got some spectacular views from pretty much wherever you look so it’s not hard to find a hotel with an incredible view. We went from getting a beach view in Maui, to staying in the shadow of the incredible Diamond Head monument in Honolulu, to an awesome balcony view in Kauai of the most incredible lightning storm we’ve ever seen.

The best place we stayed at though was the stupidly cool Surfjack in Honolulu. If you’d like to feel actual romantic feelings for a hotel, then try this place. It’s something the staff encounter a lot because when it came time for checkout we genuinely told the front desk caller about our unwillingness to leave the room to which they replied “Yeah, we get that a lot”.

© Gavin Murphy

Eat with Some of the Most Enthusiastic Waiters Ever

Left to our own devices, we’d probably eat human flesh if they stuck enough garlic on it so it’s lucky that Hawai’i has an abundance of overly friendly restaurant staff that are always more than happy to guide through a bit of their food (and almost all of their cocktail) menus.

One of the top fellas we met was at the 12th Avenue in Honolulu. We’ve had murky meat dreams about their charcuterie plate and Old Fashioned about four times since you started reading this article and our server even sat with us to talk about his favourite whiskies while we waited for my main course (we requested this, he wasn’t bonkers).

We also met a waiter who knew more about meat than any human being possibly should at The Mill House in Maui. They do a monthly Chef’s Table tasting event that looks so good I’ve genuinely costed up a trip there just for it as a “good investment”. I need to be stopped.

Visit the actual Jurassic Park

The dinosaurs on Jurassic Park never went on honeymoons because there were strict rules about dating colleagues on Isla Nublar BUT you can visit a lot of the real-life Jurassic Park locations including the waterfalls and the place where the little dinosaurs come “flocking this way”.

MTV Travelled With.. Go Hawai’i. For more information on Hawai‘i, please visit: www.gohawaii.com/uk. MTV stayed with Aqua-Aston Hospitality, please visit: www.aquaaston.com for more information.