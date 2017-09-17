9 Reasons Why Disneyland Paris Is Just as Magical for Adults

A dreamland for toys and toddlers alike, the mere whisper of Disneyland sends each and every child into an uncontrollable craze.

But with this amount of potential fun, why mistake this elaborate arena of fantasy as having a strict under-12 door policy?

It's an incredible experience for us serious grown ups too, at least for those who still believe in the magic, all us then.

© philipbase / pixabay

Some of the Rides Are Genuinely Terrifying

Disneyland Paris is not just about It's A Small World – there are currently 7 major high speed roller coasters. Themes include Indiana Jones, Toy Story and, somehow, Aerosmith, who provide an epic soundtrack to Walt Disney Studios Park’s properly brilliant Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Perhaps the real stand-out one though is Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, rebranded from the original Space Mountain, which offers a Jedi-tinged adrenaline rush that would have Chewbacca himself roaring with delight.

And we haven’t even mentioned The Twilight Zone Tower Of Terror, a freefall screamfest that involves a drop of nearly two hundred feet.

You Can Get Lost in Marvel or a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Lets get real, Disney created all of your favourite characters.

If that’s not Pinocchio, Mickey Mouse or Dumbo, that’s ok, because there’s plenty more in the tank to have you squealing in geeky delight. Hang with Hans Solo on the recently revamped Star Tours ride. A fully immersive simulator that takes you on a planet-hopping tour of some of the greatest action sequences in Star Wars.

Or if you actaully believe you are a real life superhero (I see you flexin') then there’s plenty of opportunities for the Avengers to show you what a superhero really looks like.

We were able to visit during Disneyland Paris’ Summer Of Superheroes season and caught a Guardians Of The Galaxy dance-off as we were queuing to see an action-packed Marvel live show.

How Is It All Made?

If fairies and star-wishing seem too twee, then perhaps a behind the scenes tour of Disney's clever movie magic is more your thing. The Studio Tram Tour: Behind The Magic gives visitors an experience of how dynamic film special effects are created, while Moteurs… Action! Stunt Show Spectacular is an amazing performance of bullet-spraying, fireball-shooting car chases. Geek mode activiated.

The Best Lights and Fireworks Show You’ll See

Here’s a part of the Disneyland entertainment that doesn’t get nearly enough credit: Every evening, when the park closes, there is a truly amazing Disney Illuminations show.

Pick a good spot to view the castle, and you’ll see a dazzling display of projected special effects about the history of Mickey Mouse in classic disney tongue in cheek fashion, all with rousing music and a stunning firework backdrop.

If you weren’t already in love beforehand, this is the kind of show that will make you declare it to your better half immediately. Wait, is that a proposal? Now there’s an idea…

Dine like a Disney Princess

Pop on some glass slippers and visit Auberge de Cendrillon for food fit for a ball, or Bistrot Chez Remy for gourmet dinners inspired by Ratatouille, and there’s a host of other restaurants, as well as those situated in the various hotels, to sample.

And yes, there are plenty of bars for a cup or 2 of witches potion...

Let it go, let it gooo...

If your partner or mate has turned from Happy into Grumpy, its time to take a break from the gravity-defying rides or the character-meeting and explore the parks.

Take a wander around Frontierland or Adventureland or the Studios Park, for example, to find castles to walk through, mazes to get lost in or just rows of wonderfully presented shops and stands to peruse.

And if you get really stuck, try seeing how many ‘hidden Mickeys’ (the three-circle symbol) you can find in patterns and props across the whole park.

Get Treated like a Star

It might sound like a small benefit, but Disneyland Paris is immaculate.

Everywhere is clean, everything works and everyone is nice and polite. The staff and attendants smile and chat to you and genuinely want to make your day better. This is as close as you will ever get to being treated like a celebrity.

Who Doesn’t Love These Characters?

Sure, Mickey and Goofy and Woody and Buzz and Jafar and Belle and Beast and Cinderella and Peter Pan and…etc might be considered kids characters, but there are characters here from everyone’s childhoods and to see them everywhere, as toys, animatronics, wallpaper, signs or even actually wandering around, will melt your adult heart.

Because Nostalgia Is a Very Real Thing

It’s hard to imagine for those that have never visited Disneyland Paris, but there is a wonderful quality to the entire place that is powerful enough to convert the deepest of cynics, and it lies in Disney’s timeless magic, which has been such a huge part of all of our lives at one time or another. You might not be a kid, and you might not have kids, but either way Disneyland Paris will help you find your inner child no matter what age you are.

By Matthew Looker