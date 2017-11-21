9 Reasons You Need to Goa to Goa (#sorrynotsorry)

While not quite undiscovered, Goa is a travel gem with a host of holiday delights.

A comparison to Ibiza is pretty bang-on - with a party vibe in the north, and a chilled yoga-y new-age vibe in the south, it suits pretty much whatever vibe you're feeling.

From dog yoga to incredible food and so much more, here are 9 reasons why you need to Goa to Goa (not even sorry about that Goa pun)...

Yoga + dogs = Doga

Channel your inner Owen Wilson and drop in for a Vinyasa class at Kranti Yoga in Patnem - a class that combines doggos and yoga for all the spiritual goodness.

Picture yourself in your best leggings, rocking that warrior two pose, listening to the sound of the ocean and occasionally connecting with the labrador of the house for some literal downward dog.

Between laid back students and cool teachers who are always ready to take it slow for beginners (us), you're in for a hippy treat at Kranti.

Even better, this isn’t an ashram so you're allowed to talk, go out at night if you stay for a few days, and generally chill tf out.

Eat/inhale literally all the bread and Goan delights

Goan specialties are a must, don’t hold back on the fish curry, grilled sea food and thalis.

India is unsurprisingly a vegetarian heaven. Did you know that Indians had the lowest rate of meat consumption in the world, and it’s also definitely forbidden to consume beef (cows are considered sacred)?

Even better, each Indian region pretty much has its own bread and Goan bread is basically a brioche. YUM.

Isle of Dogs IRL

There’s a dog and cat shelter in Goa if you want to lend a hand while you are visiting (or donate). And if you're a doggo/catto fan, then brace yourselves for the hundreds of strays just chilling around the area.

Drink a million lassis

Tap water is a no no but rest assured that you have plenty of options to stay hydrated.

Our fave was the lime and mint soda, fresh coconut water and of course all of the lassis (did someone say papaya?).

If you're in a party mood, all good Goan places serve Kingfisher beers, and we're also fans o Feni-based cocktails.

Rando fact - Goa used to be a Portuguese colony so port wine is also very good there.

Get your freak on (and clean the beach at the same time)

Surprisingly, it’s much more fun to clean a beach than to clean your own house (who would have thought?).

Several times a year there’s an operation to clean beaches organised by the office of tourism. It’s a good way to meet people (bye Tinder), and it'll really make you appreciate the world around you (the scenery is stunning).

There’s also a hippy community you can visit and stay at in exchange for help to clean the forest / beach. Highly recommended.

Partaaaay

Goa is India’s capital of nightlife and the party never stops: on the beach or in clubs, it's one of the best things - even better, most places are outdoors!

What feels like a festival to us is just your standard Goan night out. You can find all-night raves (Vagator) but also more normal clubs who will play Beyonce AND Bollywood (Calangute and Baga). If you’re after an underground vibe just ask around and you can soon find yourself invited to some of the most exciting parties (although obvs stay safe).

SPA life

In a spirit of treat yo’self, Goa has a really large selection of spas you can visit for a relaxing experience: deep tissue, essential oil or reflexology, it’s very cheap and practitioners are trustworthy.

Ayurvedic treatments are for the head, face and body and they are designed as a holistic approach to health. Very, very recommended.

Stay Bollyfit

The W hotel in Vagator offers Bollyfit classes: a HIIT class mixed with Bollywood classic moves.

A.

Mazing.

Throw in freshly-prepared detox drinks made of a mix of charcoal and coconut water, and an indoor pool to cool off after all the exercise, and it's the perfect holiday workout.

Did we mention the yoga? Yoga yoga yoga

If you’re really into Yoga, and considering teaching it yourself, Sampoorna Village is THE ultimate place to train as a yoga teacher.

They offer 200-hour and 300-hour courses where you get to practice yoga but also learn all about anatomy, how to heal your body and everything any decent yogi is supposed to know.

Bonus: they have an incredible view from the top of the hill so you can literally elevate your mind, body and soul.

Ohmmmm...

By Agathe Monmont