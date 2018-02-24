Travel

Black Panther's Created A Spike In Tourism To This Tiny Wisconsin Town For The Best Reason

Wakanda IRL...

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 17:57

The residents of a little town in Wisconsin might want to start bracing themselves for an influx of superhero-loving tourists - and it’s all thanks to Black Panther, the latest Marvel movie to take over the box office.

Hotels.com have reported a huge surge in searches for Wakanda Park (population: 20,000), due to it sharing a name with the fictional (FICTIONAL) African kingdom in which the film takes place.

The people have spoken. #BlackPanther is the #1 movie in the world. Get tickets: [link in bio]

Yup, searches are up 55% year-on-year in two months alone, proving that the power of cinema is still very much alive. Or something.

The film version of Wakanda is the most technologically advanced nation in the world, with nanotechnology suits, holographic beads and - well, superheroes.

The Wisconsin version? Slightly less… futuristic. Although it does have a waterpark. So you know, there’s that.

The folk over at Hotels.com also noted that other Wakanda sounding destinations have also seen peaks, such as Wauconda, Illinois, Wakaya, Fiji, and Wakkanai in Japan.

Getting really into the whole thing, the company has also mocked up an image of what a hotel room in Wakanda might look like - featuring a pretty epic ceiling and some severe looking statues.

Hotels.com

See you in Wisconsin?

By Lizzie Cox

