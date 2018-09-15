Are You Brave Enough To Try A Stranger Things Horror Maze?

Fans know by now that Universal’s annual celebration of all things terrifying, Halloween Horror Nights, is a dream (or should that be nightmare?) for anyone who loves horror, TV, movies and that quintessential we’re-sure-there’s-a-German-word-for-this feeling of being scared out of your shoes, and then barreling over with laughter the second after.

And this year’s celebration is no exception, with a record-breaking 10 horror mazes, five of which are based on movies or TV you know and love.

While Halloween 4 and Poltergeist are undeniably brilliant, their flagship maze this year is undoubtedly Stranger Things.

Universal Studios Resorts

Yup, that’s right – you’ll get the chance to walk in the shoes of Dustin, Eleven and Joyce, explore Hawkins, Indiana, and – even more scarily – the Upside Down.

Pack underwear.

Here are Eleven (#sorrynotsorry) things to look forward to…

1. The attention to detail is mad

From the moment you enter the maze you are IN Hawkins. The Universal Studios team worked closely with Netflix to ensure it’s as lifelike as it could possibly be.

Matt Risley

You’ll walk into the Byers household as the lights start to flicker, you’ll run through the Hawkins National Laboratory, and you’ll feel the Upside Down’s eerie ash-like spores drift onto your head as Demogorgons lurk from the shadows.

2. The likenesses are just as mind-boggling

While the terrors are expertly crafted combinations of jump-scares and hidey-holes, the likenesses of the characters will make you want to hang around in each scene for as long as you can.

Matt Risley

Quite how they’ve got ‘scareactors’ who look so similar to the show’s cast (the faux Winona Ryder was eerily twinsy) is beyond us, but such specificity certainly adds to the immersion.

3. You get to explore the Upside Down (and make it out alive)

Universal Studios Resorts

While most of the Upside Down in the show is CGI, the Horror Maze’s replication is 100% physical. Dark, unsettling and bewildering, it’s every bit the show’s nightmare IRL.

4. You’ll stand witness to some of the show’s most iconic scenes

The fairy lights in the Byers home. Eleven fighting the Demogorgon. The kids lost and confused in the woods.

Matt Risley

You will see all these things for real.

5. The Demogorgons are up-close and very personal

Every good horror maze needs a good villain, and my does the Demogorgon do its best to scare the living bejeesus out of you. Another thing made all the more impressive when you realise the Duffer Brothers created it knowing CGI could bring it to life.

Matt Risley

In the maze, it is very present and lurking in every shadow, ready to jump out and scare the hell out of you. Speaking of which…

6. Watch out for the walls

The veil between the Upside Down and the real world is definitely flimsy – check out the subtly spandexed walls.

7. It even sounds like the show

Universal Studios Resorts

Netflix approved the use of audio from the actual show, meaning that you’ll recognise key voices, sound effects and scores as you wander within.

8. The Duffer Brothers rate it

When even the creators of the original show say it’s amazing, you know you’re in for something special.

9. Spot the easter eggs

There are a few to spot for eagle-eyed fans.

Universal Studios Resorts

Our fave is the very subtle nod on the timings - all the clocks are set to 11:11, in honour of everyone’s fave heroine.

10. There’s still no #justiceforbarb

Universal Studios Resorts

Mind your step – you may just trip over her remains.

11. The rest of the park has a ton to explore

The Stranger Things maze is a triumph of creativity, but the rest of the terrifying shenanigans throughout the park are just as much fun.

From Poltergeist and Halloween 4 to truly chilling ‘scare zones’ (where scareactors aim to make you jump from all angles), it’s the event’s best year yet.

