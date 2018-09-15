Travel

Are You Brave Enough To Try A Stranger Things Horror Maze?

The new Halloween Horror Nights maze at Universal Studios is Eleven out of ten scary…

Matt Risley
Monday, September 17, 2018 - 22:16

Fans know by now that Universal’s annual celebration of all things terrifying, Halloween Horror Nights, is a dream (or should that be nightmare?) for anyone who loves horror, TV, movies and that quintessential we’re-sure-there’s-a-German-word-for-this feeling of being scared out of your shoes, and then barreling over with laughter the second after.

And this year’s celebration is no exception, with a record-breaking 10 horror mazes, five of which are based on movies or TV you know and love.

While Halloween 4 and Poltergeist are undeniably brilliant, their flagship maze this year is undoubtedly Stranger Things.

Universal Studios Resorts

Yup, that’s right – you’ll get the chance to walk in the shoes of Dustin, Eleven and Joyce, explore Hawkins, Indiana, and – even more scarily – the Upside Down.

Pack underwear.

Here are Eleven (#sorrynotsorry) things to look forward to…

1. The attention to detail is mad

From the moment you enter the maze you are IN Hawkins. The Universal Studios team worked closely with Netflix to ensure it’s as lifelike as it could possibly be. 

Matt Risley

You’ll walk into the Byers household as the lights start to flicker, you’ll run through the Hawkins National Laboratory, and you’ll feel the Upside Down’s eerie ash-like spores drift onto your head as Demogorgons lurk from the shadows.

2. The likenesses are just as mind-boggling

While the terrors are expertly crafted combinations of jump-scares and hidey-holes, the likenesses of the characters will make you want to hang around in each scene for as long as you can. 

Matt Risley

Quite how they’ve got ‘scareactors’ who look so similar to the show’s cast (the faux Winona Ryder was eerily twinsy) is beyond us, but such specificity certainly adds to the immersion.

3. You get to explore the Upside Down (and make it out alive)

Universal Studios Resorts

While most of the Upside Down in the show is CGI, the Horror Maze’s replication is 100% physical. Dark, unsettling and bewildering, it’s every bit the show’s nightmare IRL.

4. You’ll stand witness to some of the show’s most iconic scenes

The fairy lights in the Byers home. Eleven fighting the Demogorgon. The kids lost and confused in the woods.

Matt Risley

You will see all these things for real.

5. The Demogorgons are up-close and very personal

Every good horror maze needs a good villain, and my does the Demogorgon do its best to scare the living bejeesus out of you. Another thing made all the more impressive when you realise the Duffer Brothers created it knowing CGI could bring it to life.

Matt Risley

In the maze, it is very present and lurking in every shadow, ready to jump out and scare the hell out of you. Speaking of which…

6. Watch out for the walls

The veil between the Upside Down and the real world is definitely flimsy – check out the subtly spandexed walls.

7. It even sounds like the show

Universal Studios Resorts

Netflix approved the use of audio from the actual show, meaning that you’ll recognise key voices, sound effects and scores as you wander within. 

8. The Duffer Brothers rate it

When even the creators of the original show say it’s amazing, you know you’re in for something special.

9. Spot the easter eggs 

There are a few to spot for eagle-eyed fans.

Universal Studios Resorts

Our fave is the very subtle nod on the timings - all the clocks are set to 11:11, in honour of everyone’s fave heroine.

10. There’s still no #justiceforbarb

Universal Studios Resorts

Mind your step – you may just trip over her remains.

11. The rest of the park has a ton to explore

The Stranger Things maze is a triumph of creativity, but the rest of the terrifying shenanigans throughout the park are just as much fun.

7.5 hours, 10 horror mazes, 5 scare zones and a banshee’s worth of screams later, and #HHN28 is done. Stranger Things and The Exorcist were bob on (tiny Dustin was adorbs, axe-wielding Winona was 👏👏👏), while the entire event was incredible, and a reminder of how much insanely detailed, creative work goes into scaring the living bejeesus out of you every year, all in the name of entertainment. #halloween #horrornights #strangerthings #justice4barb #travelgram #travel #instatravel #orlando #universalstudios

From Poltergeist and Halloween 4 to truly chilling ‘scare zones’ (where scareactors aim to make you jump from all angles), it’s the event’s best year yet.

MTV Travelled With… Enjoy seven nights at Universal Orlando Resort with Virgin Holidays, including scheduled Virgin Atlantic flights from London Gatwick direct to Orlando, with accommodation at Universal’s Aventura Hotel from £1165pp. The price is for two adults and is based on a Skyline view room on a room only basis with car hire included. The package includes a 3 Park Explorer Ticket for access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay AND the Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Plus Pass Ticket – offering multiple nights of admission from September 14th through to November 3rd. Virgin Holidays is a member of ABTA and is ATOL protected. To book:, 0344 557 3859 or visit one of our individual retail stores or one of the 110 stores located in Debenhams and Next stores nationwide or visit www.virginholidays.com.

Latest News

Universal Studios - Stranger Things Halloween Horror Nights Maze
Are You Brave Enough To Try A Stranger Things Horror Maze?
Noah Centineo Talks About His Next Film
Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Winter Lip Colours You Need To Get On Board With Immediately
Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Just Adopt A Pet Pig?
We’ve All Been Pronouncing Chrissy Teigen’s Name Wrong This Entire Time
Noah Centineo: Star Of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before And Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Spanish Creatives: We've Got A Career Opportunity Just For You
Cardi B Is Already Cracking Jokes About Her Brawl With Nicki Minaj
Rihanna celebrates the 1 year anniversary of Fenty.
Rihanna’s Advice To Her Younger Self Is Relatable AF
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Thinks Boyfriend Darren Quirk ‘Needs Anger Management’ After The Couple Have An Angry Row In Amsterdam
Kylie Jenner Reveals The Entire Kylie X Jordyn Make Up Collection And It’s Gorgeous
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets
Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’

More From Travel

Universal Studios - Stranger Things Halloween Horror Nights Maze
Are You Brave Enough To Try A Stranger Things Horror Maze?
Sainsburys plastic tunnel
Sainsbury's Plastic Trolley Tunnel Rated Town's Top Tourist Attraction
Royal Caribbean
11 Amazing Things You Won’t BELIEVE You Can Do On The Independence Of The Seas
Trekking in Georgia
Pimp My Weekend: Hiking Through Georgia's Untouched Mountains
Footloose Travel Offer Women&#039;s Equality Day Discount
Celebrate Women's Equality Day With This Travel Discount For Female Customers
&#039;The Rustic&#039; at Margarita Mile
5 Dallas & Fort Worth Highlights You Have To Hit This Autumn
Jade Sea Resort, Saint Lucia
This Luxury St. Lucia Hotel Is Getting A Sister - And OH She’s A Stunner
Ariana Grande visiting Universal Studios Horror Nights
Universal Studios Is Bringing This Terrifying Cult Classic To Life For Halloween Horror Nights
Vienna from St Stephens Cathedral
Melbourne is Out: This is the NEW Best City in the World to Live in
Live at Lagunitas Brewery, California
Beer, Free Gigs & Sunshine: This Brewery Is California's Best Kept Secret
Travel
Shanghai Vacaying By Photography | MTV Travel
Reata Restaurant Dallas
7 Reasons Why Dallas & Fort Worth Offer Far More Than Just The Country Scene

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
Love Island&#039;s Laura Anderson reveals why she split from Paul Knops
Love Island's Laura Anderson Talks Paul Knops Split: 'I Trusted Him Not To Do Things With Other Girls'
Noah Centineo Talks About His Next Film
Noah Centineo Is DESPERATE To Be Cast In This Upcoming Rom-Com Action Film
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational