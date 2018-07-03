Baby Bunny Causes Bomb Scare in Australia

The world that we live in can be a scary place, so when an unattended bag was found in a women’s bathroom at Australia’s Adelaide airport, the police sprung into action.



However, this story is actually a cute one - because when the Australian Federal Police Bomb Response Team arrived to investigate, what they found was a teeny, fluffy, bunny.





@rspcasa will try and find a home for this cute dwarf rabbit, found abandoned in Adelaide airport toilets. He sparked a bizarre security scare @TenNewsADEL pic.twitter.com/fmJOaH5ylK — Brett Clappis (@BrettClappis) June 28, 2018

The rabbit on show at the @rspcasa pic.twitter.com/QLsZWQI8dB — Eugene Boisvert (@eugeneboisvert) June 28, 2018

There was a bomb scare at Adelaide Airport last night when a sports bag was found unattended in the women’s toilets. Officers had quite the surprise when they found this (unbelievably adorable) dwarf pet rabbit hidden inside.

Thankfully, he’s uninjured. @7NewsAdelaide @rspcasa pic.twitter.com/u3HbwY0ynx — Madeleine Dunne (@MadeleineDunne) June 28, 2018

The young male dwarf rabbit, wearing a red harness (agh), appears to be well cared for, socialised, and harness-trained, according to RSPCA officers who were called in to care for him - so it’s unclear why he was abandoned, or who he belongs to.“A couple of scenarios came to mind,” said rescue officer Nalika Van Loenen in a statement. “His owner could have been leaving the country and knew by leaving their pet in a populated area he would be found and cared for. Or they may have been planning on smuggling him on board a plane, but backed out at the last minute.”She added that: “This is the first job of this kind that I’ve come across in my 26 years of service with RSPCA," and confirmed that they will be looking to rehome the little guy.

N'aww we don't mean it - the bunny did nothing wrong! / Credit: Getty Images

In the meantime, he’s been given the name ‘Boeing’ which is so cute you could probably actually cry.Daily dose of cute: complete.

By Lizzie Cox