Baby Bunny Causes Bomb Scare in Australia
Yep.
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 17:27
The world that we live in can be a scary place, so when an unattended bag was found in a women’s bathroom at Australia’s Adelaide airport, the police sprung into action.
However, this story is actually a cute one - because when the Australian Federal Police Bomb Response Team arrived to investigate, what they found was a teeny, fluffy, bunny.
The young male dwarf rabbit, wearing a red harness (agh), appears to be well cared for, socialised, and harness-trained, according to RSPCA officers who were called in to care for him - so it’s unclear why he was abandoned, or who he belongs to.
“A couple of scenarios came to mind,” said rescue officer Nalika Van Loenen in a statement. “His owner could have been leaving the country and knew by leaving their pet in a populated area he would be found and cared for. Or they may have been planning on smuggling him on board a plane, but backed out at the last minute.”
She added that: “This is the first job of this kind that I’ve come across in my 26 years of service with RSPCA," and confirmed that they will be looking to rehome the little guy.
In the meantime, he’s been given the name ‘Boeing’ which is so cute you could probably actually cry.
Daily dose of cute: complete.
By Lizzie Cox
