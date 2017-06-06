Travel

Check Out The Obamas' New Fancy AF D.C. Home

Featuring a mere 9 bedrooms, nbd.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 11:44

Barack and Michelle Obama are COMING BACK to Washington D.C., and they’re coming back in both style and comfort - after splashing out on a pretty snazzy new home in the U.S. capital.

The couple have been taking a well-deserved break since leaving the Oval Office, but their purchase of the 9-bedroom house they were renting in the Kalorama neighbourhood of D.C is a clear signal it’s time for them to get back to business.

Meanwhile, Trumpalina is doing his best to ensure the world crashes and burns, but let’s not get into that right now - at least not until we’ve all had our morning covefe.

2446 BELMONT RD NW, WASHINGTON, DC

According to The Washington Post, The former First Couple dropped a casual $8.1 million on the new pad, which is 8,200-square-foot if you’re interested in that kind of thing, and has 8.5 bathrooms to go with its 9 bedrooms.

“Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property,” spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement.

Couldn’t agree more, Kevin.

On a slightly more awkward note the Obamas new neighbours include Donald’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, which could lead to some interesting backyard BBQs.

WELCOME BACK GUYS.

