Cure Your Wanderlust With These Instagram Babes

Seriously, they’ll get you through.

Jordan Platt
Friday, January 4, 2019 - 16:36

It’s that time of the year when we’re all burning to get out of the country, but alas our post-Christmas funds simply don't allow it. We’re broke af. It’s too cold to function like a normal human being, and Brexit is looming. A deadline that could mean travelling may become a lot more tedious.

Instagram

So to battle the inevitable wanderlust that seems to follow a lot of us throughout January, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite travel accounts on Instagram, some even have YouTube channels. So you’re in luck, because that means extra content that will hopefully help inspire your next trip. Even if it's not necessarily going to be any time soon. It's always nice to plan ahead.

@mddyelrck

merry christmas everyone ⛄🌲 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Anyone else looking forward to getting out in the cold tomorrow?

@hilvees

When your camera roll is full of bad cafeteria food and school stuff and you find this one way back...Yup this is it ⭐️⭐️ #examperiod

@ontheroadwithjen

Let’s take a moment today to remember to be grateful for the things we do have. I think it’s easy on social media to compare everyone else’s have’s to our have-not’s but I would bet that every person I’m connected with on here has it better than majority of the people in this world. I am thankful for a warm home to come inside to at night, never having to think about how I am going to be fed and for being able to travel to jet off and explore new parts of world. Most importantly I am thankful for my health and love of those around me. Are you celebrating Thanksgiving - what are some things you’re thankful for? 🙏🏻 . . . #thanksgiving #thankful #chicago #sidewalkerdaily #skyline #chicagoblogger #travelinfluencer #exploreeverything #traveltheworld #darlingescapes #travelgram #globetrotter #holiday #bestintravel #dametraveler #girlswhotravel #picoftheday #femmetravel #ladiesgoneglobal #travelphotography #tlpicks #bucketlist #beautifuldestinations #iamtb #sheisnotlost #fashiongoals #wearetravelgirls #igersofficial
@damondominique

IDK WHAT’S SO FUNNY WHEN YOU JUST GOT ROASTED BY THE SUN AND THEN GOT STUNG BY A PORTUGUESE MAN O’ WAR (sidenote: i specifically put on a filter to make me look more tan and my thighs are still this white)

@jo_franco

Being moody with my boody out. 📸: @mint_hibiscus
@jackson.groves

“Nobody knows what the fuck they are doing” ✌🏽 It’s been my favorite quote for years and still is. When I was in school I used to look at businessman and adults and think damn they just had it all figured out. I thought wow I’ve got a lot to learn. I guess I looked at these professionals in their respective fields and saw certainty and this high level of confidence within them. I put them on a pedestal. They had life figured out. I even studied a year of commerce at university. As I grew older and experienced more, met professionals and actually people from all walks of life, nationalities, cultures and religions I realized one thing. None of them really know what the fuck is going on. They all have their own personal problems be it big or small. They might know why they wanted to become an accountant or what inspired them to become a doctor or a teacher or a photographer. But no one knows the meaning to life, what the purpose is or what their mission is all about. Half of them had all these issues they hid behind the facade. I strangely took comfort in the realization that these seemingly confident, successful people were actually just doing the best they could but they didn’t have the answers to the big questions either. No one does. We’re all just here getting through it as best we can. Some people are just better at making it look like they have it all together. So remember, the next time you feel small or especially when someone makes you feel small... they don’t what the fuck they’re doing here either ✌🏽 Be bold no matter what you’re told.
@earthexpedition

Trekking through the Simien Mountains of Ethiopia, to a summit of 4430m 🇪🇹 #wewhotravel #lifeatexpedia

@girlgoneabroad

This is the town of Jericoacoara, Brazil. We had to take a 4x4 vehicle to get here because it is surrounded by sand dunes and the sea- normal cars can’t handle the terrain. The entire town is walkable, and you’re always shuffling through sand, even in a lot of stores and restaurants. Well-kept cats and dogs roam the streets, the food is phenomenal and cheap, and the landscape can only be described as desert meets tropical oasis. The WiFi is fast, I feel completely safe, and I spend most of my days working from fancy high end hotels that don’t even bat an eye at my daily mooching. I don’t know how I’d never heard of it before- it’s the best kind of paradise and I don’t think the world has even realized it yet. Is it just me, or does this place sound perfect to you, too!? . 📸 @christabellatravels . #jericoacoara #vemconhecerjeri #vemprajeri #visitbrazil #brazil #brasil #brazil_vacations #southamerica #citizenfemme #sheisnotlost #dametraveler #darlingescapes #ladiesgoneglobal #digitalnomad #acolorstory #travelgram #welltravelled #theglobewanderer #instapassport #lifeofadventure #igtravel #instatravel #culturetrip #thebestdestinations #wonderful_places #worldnomads #tlpicks #tourtheplanet #ourplanetdaily #lonelyplanet
@christabellatravels

I‘d seen a million photos of Dubrovnik, but never one with the million tourists I saw when I went! Dubrovnik is a big cruise ship destination so by around 930/10am, it felt more like Times Square than a charming, ancient city. My best advice for anyone who stays there (whether you’re trying to take pretty photos for Instagram or not), is to wake up just after sunrise and go for a stroll so you can see the city the way you always imagined it: then, it’s beautiful! . Disclaimer, so I’m not contributing too much to a false #instagramVreality expectation: all of the photos I’ll post of Croatia from now on were taken early in the morning 📸🌞 . . . . . #dubrovnik #croatia #visitdubrovnik #croatia🇭🇷 #incredibledubrovnik #godubrovnik #croatiafulloflife #wonderlustcroatia #crotravel #croatia_lovers #unlimitedcroatia #darlingescapes #discoverearth #sheisnotlost #darlingescapes #globelletravels #dametraveler #passionpassport #gltlove #instapassport #tlpicks #worldnomads #nomadlifestyle #digitalnomadlife #glt
@lovelyforliving

„travel isn‘t always pretty. it isn‘t always comfortable. sometimes it hurts, it even breaks your heart. but that‘s okay. the journey changes you; it should change you. it leaves marks on your memory, your consciousness, on your heart, and on your body. you take something with you. hopefully, you leave something good behind.“- anthony bourdain #nzmustdo #newzealand #cathedralcove

@explorista

[ENGLISH BELOW] Vandaag ben ik jarig. 27! En dat voelt goed. Ik ben gelukkig. Gelukkig met mijn leven, met mijn bedrijf, met de avonturen die ik mee mag maken, met mijn vriend, met de geweldige groep vrienden die ik om me heen heb, met mezelf, en met de mooie plannen die nog komen gaan. Vandaag deel ik op mijn blog de 27 levenslessen die ik geleerd heb, en die ik je graag mee zou geven. En nu ga ik taart eten! Liefs! ✨🎈 … Today is my birthday. I’m 27 now! And it feels good. I’m happy. Happy with my life, with my business, with the adventures I get to experience, with my boyfriend, with the amazing group of friends I’ve surrounded around me, with myself, with the beautiful plans yet to come. If you can read Dutch, I’ve written a blogpost on the 27 lifelessons I’ve learned (should I translate them and post them in English soon?), that I would love to share with you. Now I’m going to have some cake. Love! ✨🎈 #birthday #birthdaygirl #explorista #exploristatravels #parisjetaime #parisfrance #eiffeltower #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #femaledigitalnomads #ladiesgoneglobal #globelletravels #womenwhotravel #travelblogger #lifewelltraveled #girlsinhats #mydomainetravels #hatstyle #travelstyle
@thisbatteredsuitcase

I’m going to say something that is apparently a bit controversial in today's age of Instagram perfection… I’m not happy all the time. Don’t get me wrong - I love my life. I am unbelievably grateful for the life that I have, and there is nothing that I would change in my life at this moment. And yet… I still get sad sometimes. I get angry, and envious, and bored, and anxious, and frustrated, too. I am constantly reminding myself to stop and smell the roses, to not worry about the little things that annoy me, to focus on the positive. Because c’mon now… we’re all human. And while we’re constantly bombarded with messages about striving to be happy - “happiness is all that matters!” - the truth is that I think it’s totally normal and actually quite important to feel a range of emotions. Of course it’s imperative to seek happiness, but there’s nothing wrong with taking a day off once in a while if you need to. Sometimes we just need a good sulk, cry, or rant. I’ve noticed a worrying trend, especially on Instagram, of influencers preaching about how happy they are and about how you can be that happy, too, if only you x, y, or z (i.e. buy their course or ebook). We’re expected to have it all - great job, great partner, great body, not to mention our cute squad and Instagrammable brunches - AND be filled with constant joy and passion. It’s like, if you’re not totally in love with your life every single minute, you’re doing something wrong. I don't know about you, but I think that's unattainable bullshit; so much of it seems so staged and disingenuous to me. Most of my days are just... normal, and I'm ok with that. It means the moments that I'm really, truly happy stand out all the better. Again, I love my life very much, and I'm extremely appreciative of my position and privilege. But I'm also a human being with ups and downs, and I think we should all acknowledge that a little bit more. That's not so bad, is it? Taken on a day when I was really, truly happy with @smallcrazy
@tourist2townie

This is my contribution to the medical team... Letting the kids draw on my face and put on plastic bag rings while they wait to see the nurses. I consider myself the Patch Adams of small town post-earthquake medical facilities here in Nepal.

