Cure Your Wanderlust With These Instagram Babes

It’s that time of the year when we’re all burning to get out of the country, but alas our post-Christmas funds simply don't allow it. We’re broke af. It’s too cold to function like a normal human being, and Brexit is looming. A deadline that could mean travelling may become a lot more tedious.

Instagram

So to battle the inevitable wanderlust that seems to follow a lot of us throughout January, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite travel accounts on Instagram, some even have YouTube channels. So you’re in luck, because that means extra content that will hopefully help inspire your next trip. Even if it's not necessarily going to be any time soon. It's always nice to plan ahead.

@mddyelrck

@hilvees

@ontheroadwithjen

@damondominique

@jo_franco

@jackson.groves

@earthexpedition

@girlgoneabroad

@christabellatravels

@lovelyforliving

@explorista

@thisbatteredsuitcase

@tourist2townie