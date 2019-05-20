Disneyland California reveals the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park, and it's a super-fans dream come true!

Disneyland California's newest themed land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is due to open on the 31st May 2019 and believe us when we say the force is strong with this one!

It will be the biggest single-themed land in Disney’s history and guests will feel like they've entered a whole new galaxy when visiting this immersive masterpiece.

The 14-acre expansion will have rides, shops selling lightsabers and 'Star Wars-appropriate food and drink', get me there now!

The Planet Of Batuu

If you know your Star Wars locations, then you will know about the planet of Batuu, the setting for this immersive experience. As you enter this land you will transform into a Resistance Fighter, First Order member or Smuggler.

Everything has been precisely thought in order to give guests the feeling of completely leaving reality and stepping into a whole other universe: from crew members to food, technology and decor, Batuu seems more real minute after minute once you’re roaming its streets.

If you want to learn more about its history, religion or traditions, don’t hesitate to ask the locals around you. But bear in mind to salute them by saying “Bright Sands”, which is the Batuuan way of saying “Hello."

When leaving your friendly locals, instead of saying “Goodbye” don’t hesitate to immerse yourself even more by using “‘Til the spires”. You’ll be considered one of them afterward!

Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Han Solo’s iconic The Force Awakens line “Chewie we’re home”, has never rung truer than at the very moment guests step into the full-scale Millenium Falcon docked in the Black Spire Outpost Spaceport.

Make your way to the chess room where Chewbacca had his most memorable tantrums by walking through the most recognizable hallways of the Galaxy. Next prepare yourself to pilot the Millenium Falcon Smugglers Run simulator to test your galactic pilot reputation.

After you ride Solo’s spaceship, your Datapad will automatically update your space reputation and send it to locals: so make sure not to crash the Millenium Falcon otherwise you’ll be known as the lamest pilot of the Galaxy.

And trust us, this is not something you want, especially if you plan on popping by at Oga’s Cantina afterward! For those who prefer blowing tie-fighters up, do not worry: the Millenium Falcon Ride is a 6 person adventure where you can either embody a pilot, a gunner or an engineer. So whether you like to lead, shoot or fix things, you will have the greatest of times.

Try Some Blue Milk

Life can be harsh under the three suns of Batuu, so why not refresh yourself with blue milk, a local delicacy. In fact, all the classic Batuuans special food and drink from the films have also been brought to life!

Several Star Wars themed foods spots from the films are available to try at either Docking Bay 7, Oga's Cantina, Ronto Roasters or of course the milk stand. Don’t let their unusual looks frighten you, they may seem from a galaxy far far away but their tastes are straight from heaven.

More than forty years later since the first film was released and we finally know what it tastes like… it is great! If you’re more into green milk, you won’t be disappointed as it is also being served at one of the five locations to get food in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Build Up Your Space Reputation

If you’re planning on visiting Batuu, don’t forget to download the “Play Disney Parks” App in order to have access to the Star Wars Datapad.

This will enable you to build up your reputation within the park, by scanning tools, hacking into panels, translating Aurebesh and intercepting transmissions throughout your visit.

The more you immerse yourself, the more jobs and missions you’ll be given through your Datapad, making your stay at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge even more unique and personalised.

Who knows, maybe you’ll end up being the most famous smuggler in the galaxy?

Later in 2019 will be opening the second ride to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. And we cannot wait to try it out!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is definitely a must-see for fans of the franchise, as well as for people who just want to escape reality and live a one-of-a-kind adventure in a galaxy far far away… from their everyday life.

