Every Amazing New Disney Ride, Hotel & Resort Announced At D23 2017

From Toy Story Land to new Guardians of the Galaxy rides, Tron fun and Marvel hotels...

Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 15:38

Amid a slew of surprises announced at the company’s biennial bash in California this weekend, Disney proved once again why its resorts remain the very pinnacle of entertainment travel.

From groundbreaking technology to startling concepts, the Mouse House seems to have once again pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in every sense. We went along to find out everything you need to know…

An immersive Star Wars-themed hotel is happening

Disney

You read that right: as well as 2019’s much-hyped Star Wars Land – now officially called Galaxy’s Edge - plans are also afoot for a completely immersive force-inspired luxury hotel, debuting at some point as part of Disney’s 360 vacation concept.

Billed by the company’s Parks and Resorts chairman Bob Chapek as “unlike anything that exists today”, it will allow guests to live out their multi-day adventures in character inside a luxury resort, right down to costumes and intricate backstories.

Did someone say ‘Westworld’? For copyright purposes, we hope not but you wouldn’t be a million miles off…

As is a Marvel-themed hotel too

Disney

Another interesting hotel concept to keep an eye on is Disney’s Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel. Slated to open in Disneyland Paris, the immersive lodgings will pay ode to the likes of Spider-Man, Iron Man and their Avengers cohorts with costumes and memorabilia displayed with the panache of a contemporary art gallery. The kind Tony Stark would probably visit and buy on a whim.

Tron’s Lightcycle Power Ride is headed to the US

Disney

Already a fixture in Shanghai’s Disney Resort, this hugely popular Lightcycle attraction will soon be headed to Orlando’s Magic Kingdom, giving those who don’t plan on visiting the Far East the chance to channel their inner Jeff Bridges.

[HD] Amazing TRON Coaster Ride-through - Shanghai Disneyland

Guardians of the Galaxy and Ratatouille are headed for Epcot

Disney

Following huge success with the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! Ride in Disneyland California (a revamped Tower of Terror), Disney has now set its sights on an e-ticket Guardians of the Galaxy ride at its Orlando’s outpost. All we know so far is that young Peter Quill holidayed at Epcot as a kid, as shown in this Polaroid presented at D23 above, which suggests Star-Lord gets nostalgic and takes his band of intergalactic oddballs to Florida.

Disney

Another major coup for Epcot is a Ratatouille ride - originally opened in Disneyland Paris – which is set to be assembled in a brand-new section of the park by the faux Eiffel Tower. Both rides will open in 2021, just in time for the first anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Skyliner

Disney

Coinciding with the Disney Vacation Club’s planned Riviera Resort near Epcot, a brand new Skyliner will help connect the hotel to the rest of the parks and beaches with a skyline service. With stunning bird’s eye views of the landscape, riders choose their own carriages individually themed around classic Disney titles.

Toy Story Land is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney

This time next year, Hollywood Studios in Orlando will dedicate 11 acres to Toy Story Land, perhaps the finest tribute you could ever wish to bestow the best possible trilogy ever made (there’s a case for it).

Disney

Set to open with a wealth of attractions, including shoot-em-up favourite Midway Mania, a Slinky Dog themed roller coaster and Alien Swirling Saucers based around the arcade claw and those inquisitive little ETs, expect lots of Randy Newman music.

Mickey Mouse is getting his own solo ride

Good things come to wait, they say. But try telling that to poor Mickey, who’s had to wait a whopping 89 years to have a ride built solely around him.

Disney

Luckily, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway looks astonishing, with the ride’s makers claiming they even had to invent a new technology to bring flat 2D artwork to life. After being given a sneak preview ourselves, we can comfortably say you won’t have ever seen or experienced anything like it when it eventually does hit Disneyland.

25 Crazy Facts About Your Favourite Pixar Films That CHANGE EVERYTHING

  • Barbie in the Toy Story films is voiced by Jodi Benson who also voices iconic Disney Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid!
    Disney Pixar
    1 of 25
  • In Monsters, Inc., when Boo attempts to get Sully to stay and play at the end of the film, she offers him a toy Nemo… which although super cute was actually our first clue about Pixar’s next film Finding Nemo, which arrived in cinemas two years later!
    Disney Pixar
    2 of 25
  • The mysterious number ‘A113’ that appears in all of Pixar’s films is a refer-ence to a classroom number at the California Institute of Arts where many of the animators of Pixar and Disney learned about animation in their first year of college.
    Disney Pixar
    3 of 25
  • In Up, 20,622 balloons are shown lifting Carl’s house, but in reality it would take between 9-12 million balloons to lift a house the size of Carl’s.
    Disney Pixar
    4 of 25
  • Although it is never addressed in the film, Andy knows Carl and Ellie from Up as a postcard from them is hanging on his pin board!
    Disney Pixar
    5 of 25
  • Joss Whedon, who is credited with co-writing the Toy Story script, came up with the idea for neurotic dinosaur Rex who he saw as the “voice and sensi-bility” of the characters.
    Disney Pixar
    6 of 25
  • In his original overhaul of the script, Joss also wanted Barbie to rescue Buzz and Woody but Mattel weren’t confident that Toy Story would be a suc-cess so didn’t allow the character to join the gang on screen until Toy Story 2.
    Disney Pixar
    7 of 25
  • Reese Witherspoon was originally cast to voice Merida in 2012’s Brave, but was replaced by Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald when scheduling conflicts prevented her from voicing the redheaded Princess.
    Disney Pixar
    8 of 25
  • Brave features four actors from the Harry Potter series: Kelly Macdonald played Helena Ravenclaw, Robbie Coltrane (Lord Dingwall) played Hagrid, Emma Thompson (Queen Elinor) played Professor Trelawney, and Julie Wa-ters (The Witch) played Molly Weasley!
    Disney Pixar
    9 of 25
  • The Pizza Planet Truck has appeared in every single Pixar film except The Incredibles, although it does appear in The Incredibles video game.
    Disney Pixar
    10 of 25
  • According to the internet, A Bug’s Life is loosely based on Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, with many of the animation’s scenes mirroring the epic Japanese classic.
    Disney Pixar
    11 of 25
  • Toy Story 3 villain Lotso has also appeared in three other Pixar films; Toy Story, Up, and Cars 2.
    Disney Pixar
    12 of 25
  • Cars is Pixar’s most profitable film yet, generating over $10 billion in mer-chandise sales alone!
    Disney Pixar
    13 of 25
  • In 1995, it took between 4-13 hours to render EACH FRAME of Toy Story, as it was the first fully computer generated film at the time.
    Disney Pixar
    14 of 25
  • With over 1500 individually sculpted, curly red strands that generated about 111,700 total hairs on her bonnie wee head, Merida was just as much work for the Pixar animation team
    Disney Pixar
    15 of 25
  • Merida is also the first ever Disney Princess to not have an American accent!
    Disney Pixar
    16 of 25
  • The villain in Up is named Charles Muntz after the man who stole Walt Disney’s production rights in 1928, Charles Mintz. Google him!
    Disney Pixar
    17 of 25
  • Legendary sound designer Ben Burtt is the man behind the distinctive voices of “both” Wall-E and popular Star Wars droid R2D2! He has also created sounds for cinematic classics E.T. and Indiana Jones, as well as the new Star Trek movies.
    Disney Pixar
    18 of 25
  • Understandably, the popularity of Finding Nemo made demand for clownfish as pets skyrocket, but due to the excessive capture and sale of ‘Nemo’s their numbers as a species dramatically declined! Not cool kids.
    Disney Pixar
    19 of 25
  • Depending on which country you watch Inside Out in, Riley refuses to eat different types of vegetables so that it makes more sense to that country. So, whilst she refuses broccoli in our version, in Japan she refuses to eat green bell peppers!
    Disney Pixar
    20 of 25
  • The man who helped design Eve in WALL-E also designed the iPod! Eve? Apple? We think working with Apple’s Chief Design Officer was more than a biblical coincidence…
    Disney Pixar
    21 of 25
  • Pixar actually created a fully functioning admissions site as part of the promotion for Monsters University… And it’s awesome! See for yourself at this link - http://monstersuniversity.com/edu/
    Disney Pixar
    22 of 25
  • Bill Murray was considered for the roles of Buzz Lightyear AND Sully in Monsters, Inc., and whilst he was offered the latter he never bothered to re-turn Pixar Creative Chief Officer John Lasseter’s phone call
    Disney Pixar
    23 of 25
  • Toy Story 2 almost never happened after someone accidentally deleted all of the film’s files! Thankfully, a member of the Pixar team kept a back-up copy of the film to work on at home after having a baby.
    Disney Pixar
    24 of 25
  • Dory is the most-liked Pixar character on Facebook, with over 25 million likes. Nemo, for comparison, has an equally mind-blowing 22 million likes.
    Disney Pixar
    25 of 25

