Every Amazing New Disney Ride, Hotel & Resort Announced At D23 2017

Amid a slew of surprises announced at the company’s biennial bash in California this weekend, Disney proved once again why its resorts remain the very pinnacle of entertainment travel.

From groundbreaking technology to startling concepts, the Mouse House seems to have once again pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in every sense. We went along to find out everything you need to know…

An immersive Star Wars-themed hotel is happening

Disney

You read that right: as well as 2019’s much-hyped Star Wars Land – now officially called Galaxy’s Edge - plans are also afoot for a completely immersive force-inspired luxury hotel, debuting at some point as part of Disney’s 360 vacation concept.

Billed by the company’s Parks and Resorts chairman Bob Chapek as “unlike anything that exists today”, it will allow guests to live out their multi-day adventures in character inside a luxury resort, right down to costumes and intricate backstories.

Did someone say ‘Westworld’? For copyright purposes, we hope not but you wouldn’t be a million miles off…

As is a Marvel-themed hotel too

Disney

Another interesting hotel concept to keep an eye on is Disney’s Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel. Slated to open in Disneyland Paris, the immersive lodgings will pay ode to the likes of Spider-Man, Iron Man and their Avengers cohorts with costumes and memorabilia displayed with the panache of a contemporary art gallery. The kind Tony Stark would probably visit and buy on a whim.

Tron’s Lightcycle Power Ride is headed to the US

Disney

Already a fixture in Shanghai’s Disney Resort, this hugely popular Lightcycle attraction will soon be headed to Orlando’s Magic Kingdom, giving those who don’t plan on visiting the Far East the chance to channel their inner Jeff Bridges.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Ratatouille are headed for Epcot

Disney

Following huge success with the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! Ride in Disneyland California (a revamped Tower of Terror), Disney has now set its sights on an e-ticket Guardians of the Galaxy ride at its Orlando’s outpost. All we know so far is that young Peter Quill holidayed at Epcot as a kid, as shown in this Polaroid presented at D23 above, which suggests Star-Lord gets nostalgic and takes his band of intergalactic oddballs to Florida.

Disney

Another major coup for Epcot is a Ratatouille ride - originally opened in Disneyland Paris – which is set to be assembled in a brand-new section of the park by the faux Eiffel Tower. Both rides will open in 2021, just in time for the first anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Skyliner

Disney

Coinciding with the Disney Vacation Club’s planned Riviera Resort near Epcot, a brand new Skyliner will help connect the hotel to the rest of the parks and beaches with a skyline service. With stunning bird’s eye views of the landscape, riders choose their own carriages individually themed around classic Disney titles.

Toy Story Land is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney

This time next year, Hollywood Studios in Orlando will dedicate 11 acres to Toy Story Land, perhaps the finest tribute you could ever wish to bestow the best possible trilogy ever made (there’s a case for it).

Disney

Set to open with a wealth of attractions, including shoot-em-up favourite Midway Mania, a Slinky Dog themed roller coaster and Alien Swirling Saucers based around the arcade claw and those inquisitive little ETs, expect lots of Randy Newman music.

Mickey Mouse is getting his own solo ride

Good things come to wait, they say. But try telling that to poor Mickey, who’s had to wait a whopping 89 years to have a ride built solely around him.

Disney

Luckily, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway looks astonishing, with the ride’s makers claiming they even had to invent a new technology to bring flat 2D artwork to life. After being given a sneak preview ourselves, we can comfortably say you won’t have ever seen or experienced anything like it when it eventually does hit Disneyland.

MTV Travelled With... Virgin Holidays - who offer 7 nights in Orlando from £1025, including scheduled Virgin Atlantic flights from London Gatwick to Orlando, room only accommodation at Disney’s Pop Century Resort with car hire and Disney’s 7 Day Ultimate Ticket + Memory Maker included. Price is per person based on two adults and two children travelling and sharing a standard room, including all applicable taxes and fuel surcharges which are subject to change. Price is based on a departure on May 03 2018. To book: visit call 0344 557 3870 or visit one of our stores in Debenhams, House of Fraser, Tesco, Sainsbury’s or V-Rooms stores nationwide.

By Joe Ellison