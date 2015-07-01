Travel

Get Down and Dirty at Five of the Messiest Festivals in Europe

Tomatoes, WINE, bog snorkelling and so much more...

Monday, December 4, 2017 - 10:04

Anyone who's ever backpacked knows that things can get messy when you travel.

Messy, clothes-wise. Messy, booze-wise. Messy, packing-wise. Oh, and messy, MESSY-wise.

From flinging tomatoes to snorkelling through bogs, Busabout have collected some of Europe's weirdest, messiest festivals.

La Tomatina, Spain

Once a year the tiny town of Buñol becomes the stage of a tomato bloodbath, as thousands of people and 100 metric tons of tomatoes combine for the messiest food fight ever! With just one hour to throw as many squished tomatoes as you can, there’s no better (or more bizarre) way to let off steam, whilst some serious after partying in nearby Valencia guarantees the ultimate in fruity fun long in to the night. 

Just casually bathing in tomatoes and probs piss and other bodily functions.... at the world's biggest food fight. 🍅 What an experience! A once and once only experience. 😂 #latomatina2017 #busabout

La Batalla Del Vino, Spain

If you think La Tomatina is messy, then wait till you hear about la Batalla del Vino – Wine Battle! In late June, the village of Haro, Spain celebrates this unique festival in style. Instead of drinking and savoring red wine, the people of La Rioja region prefer to splash it all over the place and everyone gets wet, sticky and they all turn into a beautiful shade of purple!

Busabout has a blast at La Batalla Del Vino. Heres some of our supersoaked super awsome peeps with @busaboutrose. #BusaboutCrew #Busabout #batalladelvino #gotafreespirit

Revelers gather where wine pours onto the crowd and the whole town gets to frolic in wine! What’s not to love?! Join a bunch of fellow “wine lovers” and fight to the death on Busabout’s 3-day La Batalla Del Vino trip. Haro is located just a 2.5hr train ride from Busabout stop, San Sebastien.  

La explosión de color de la Batalla del Vino de Haro capturada por el fotógrafo Coke Bartrina #cokebartrina #batalladelvino #haro #larioja #vino #wine #vinho #vin #wein #instawine #enolovers #winelovers #photography #photo #foto #fotografia #artofvisuals #photographer #fotografo #spain #enolorablog #redwine #travel

Clean Monday Flour War, Greece

There’s nothing really clean about Clean Monday! The ‘Flour War’ street party takes place at the end of carnival season and the beginning of the Greek Orthodox Lent in the elegant seaside Greek town of Galaxidi. In an effort to use up flour before the fasting season, villagers fill hundreds of bags with baking flour, tinted with food colouring, to be used as bombs.

https://instagram.com/p/BRBMtwIFfnJ/?taken-at=261061033

We have Pancake Day, and the Greeks have a Flour War!

Carnevale d'Ivrea (The Battle of the Oranges), Italy

At the end of February in the small northern Italian town of Ivera, the annual Battle of the Oranges begins! It’s a little unclear why the festival began, but folklore suggests the Carnevale d’Ivrea dates back to the Middle Ages when beans were thrown by the poor back at the feudal lords who had gifted them.

IL VIDEO DELLA BATTAGLIA DELLE ARANCE È ONLINE. Se volete vederci sommersi da Kg di frutta sparata in faccia, questo video fa al caso vostro. Link in Bio. #BattagliaDelleArance #CarnevaleIvrea #Ivrea #Ivrea2017 #Arance #OrangeBattle #StoricoCarnevaleIvrea #Italia #Travel #Orange #Italy #Sambruni #Capedit #Videomaking #TravelVideo #Videomaker #Turismo

At some point in history, oranges began to be used instead, apparently first thrown by young girls from balconies to get the attention of the boys they liked. The messy festival is actually quite organised, with participants (dressed in period costumes divided into teams in order to pelt oranges at each other!

Bog Snorkelling, Wales

Of course, we couldn’t forget the UK’s very own World Bog Snorkelling Championships which takes place every August in the tiny Welsh town of Llanwrtyd Wells.

Snorkelling is done very differently here in Wales. Involving bogs, muddy water and a festival spirit. The World Bog Snorkelling Championship has been something else, a sight to been seen if you don't mind getting muddy. I've been travelling across Wales for the last few days without much phone connection. Nice to break free for awhile. Video of the muddy action coming soon. 🏊💦 #visitwales #wales #snorkelling #bogsnorkelling

Competitors are required to wear goggles, a snorkel and flippers, and must swim two lengths of a dug-out, 60-yard trench in a bog. We'd recommend keeping your mouth closed if you're thinking of taking part!

More From Travel

La Tomatina
Get Down and Dirty at Five of the Messiest Festivals in Europe
Pimp My Weekend: Marrakech
Travel
The Worst-Rated Hotels on TripAdvisor
Hot Air Balloon Gig - Barcelona
We Raved In Hot Air Balloons In Barcelona & We Still Haven't Recovered
Hot Air Balloon Gig - Barcelona
Travel
We Raved In Hot Air Balloons In Barcelona & We Still Haven't Recovered | MTV Travel
Wow Airlines&#039; Flights To New York
You Can Now Fly From London to New York For Just £99
Flight Centre Troll Guy Who Lost His Driving Licence With Hilarious Prank
Tofo Beach Mozambique
9 Reasons Tofo Is The Best Beach Holiday You’ve Never Heard Of
Fast Furious Supercharged Attraction - Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando’s Fast & Furious - Supercharged Ride Looks Bananas
9 Thoughts I Had During My First Ever Trip To Disneyland
Universal Orlando The Shining Halloween Horror Nights Maze
Universal's Halloween Horror Nights - The Shining Maze Will Scare The Poop Emoji Out Of You
Travel
A Railcard for 26 to 30-Year-Olds Is Launching Next Year

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Celebs who fell out with the rest of their cast
From Holly Hagan To Ariana Grande: 9 Celebrities That Fell Out With The Rest Of Their TV Cast
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian will announce pregnancies on Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Are Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Set To Reveal Pregnancy News in KUWTK Mid-Season Finale?
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
Home alone christmas gif
A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa
Marnie Simpson Admits She's 'Punching' With Casey Johnson As They Tease Secret Project