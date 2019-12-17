Holidays At Universal Orlando Are Something Else...

Holidays at Universal Orlando are one of a kind! This year they’ve really outdone themselves and transformed both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley into a Christmas heaven, the magical projection on Hogwarts itself really is the cherry on the cake.

If you’re not a Wizard but a Who, head to Seuss Landing for The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular: the live retelling of the classic holiday tale is one not to miss!

Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s is the best way to end your day, featuring characters from your favourite movies and the big man himself, Santa Claus. We can’t wait to go back.

Check out some of the spectacular scenes here...

Seven nights in Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites – including 3 Park Explorer Tickets, is from £1,103pp based on two adults sharing.

Tickets include up to 14 days unlimited access to Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay water theme park. Book with Attractions Tickets for the best deals on Orlando tickets at attractiontickets.com.

Return flights from Gatwick to Orlando are from £272.80pp with Norwegian. See norwegian.com.