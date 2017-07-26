Iceland Now Has a Beer Spa, Everyone
Move over the blue lagoon...
As if you needed yet another reason to visit Iceland, the country has a new attraction - and it’s a beer spa.
Yes - Beer. Spa.
The Bjórböðin (might need help trying to pronounce that) Beerspa & Restaurant offers spa treatments in wooden hot tubs filled with - you guessed it - beer, plus water hops and yeast.
Will you stop drinking the actual hot tub ‘water’ though please? Each tub comes with a beer tap featuring ales made by a local microbrewery, so that you can sip while you soak, and avoid drinking your own skin cells. Always a plus.
Hour-long tub sessions start at 6,900 kroner (£50) for a single tub, 13,000 kroner (£93) for a double - and If you fancy sipping, soaking AND sightseeing, there’s outside tub options available, with some killer views over of Þorvalds valley.
Bjórböðin can also be visited as part of tour operator Magnetic North Travel’s week-long Circular Self-Drive Iceland itinerary, which includes visits to Gulfoss Waterfall, the black sand beaches of Vik, the eastern fjords, lava formations and Vatnajokull, Europe’s largest national park.
Nice(land).
By Lizzie Cox
Weird And Wonderful Swimming Pools From Around The World
-
1 of 12
-
2 of 12
-
3 of 12
-
4 of 12
-
5 of 12
-
6 of 12
-
7 of 12
-
8 of 12
-
[Instagram - bondiicebergsclub]9 of 12
-
10 of 12
-
11 of 12
-
12 of 12