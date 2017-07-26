Travel

Iceland Now Has a Beer Spa, Everyone

Move over the blue lagoon...

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 16:58

As if you needed yet another reason to visit Iceland, the country has a new attraction - and it’s a beer spa.

[Magnetic North]

Yes - Beer. Spa.

The Bjórböðin (might need help trying to pronounce that) Beerspa & Restaurant offers spa treatments in wooden hot tubs filled with - you guessed it - beer, plus water hops and yeast.

[Magnetic North]

Will you stop drinking the actual hot tub ‘water’ though please? Each tub comes with a beer tap featuring ales made by a local microbrewery, so that you can sip while you soak, and avoid drinking your own skin cells. Always a plus.

Hour-long tub sessions start at 6,900 kroner (£50) for a single tub, 13,000 kroner (£93) for a double - and If you fancy sipping, soaking AND sightseeing, there’s outside tub options available, with some killer views over of Þorvalds valley.

[Magnetic North]

Bjórböðin can also be visited as part of tour operator Magnetic North Travel’s week-long Circular Self-Drive Iceland itinerary, which includes visits to Gulfoss Waterfall, the black sand beaches of Vik, the eastern fjords, lava formations and Vatnajokull, Europe’s largest national park.

Nice(land).

By Lizzie Cox

