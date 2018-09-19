Travel

Inside the World's Most Expensive Hotel Rooms

You’re about to feel very poor.

Monday, February 4, 2019 - 12:06

Hold on to your peasant hats, friends, because these 10 luxury hotel rooms are the most expensive in the world, and by the time you’ve finished reading, you’ll be feeling a whole lot of broke.

Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson, Geneva, Switzerland

Price: £61,432 per night.

This suite features a whopping 12 bedrooms (12!), private lift, grand piano, floor-to-ceiling windows with views across Lake Geneva - and takes up the entire eighth floor. No big deal.

Hotel President Wilson

The Mark Penthouse at The Mark, New York City, USA

Price: £57,592 per night.

Spread across two-floors (that’s a big deal in NYC), this 5-bedroom suite also features six bathrooms - just in case one per bedroom wasn’t enough. That’s on top of the library lounge, dining room (seats 12, natch), and private rooftop terrace, with stunning views of Central Park and downtown Manhattan.

The Mark Penthouse at The Mark

Penthouse Suite at Hotel Martinez, Cannes, France

Price: £40,852 per night.

This Art Deco penthouse suite has rooftop views, four-bedrooms and spans 17,000 feet. That’s not even the best part though - because the on the walls hang original paintings by none other than Picasso and Matisse.

shooting with @georgiafowler in Cannes at the @martinezhotel wearing @albertaferretti #georgiafowler #hotelmartinez #albertaferretti #cannes #zplage

Penthouse Suite at Faena Hotel, Miami Beach, USA

Price: £38,395 per night.

Oh, you want panoramic views of the glittering, turquoise ocean? You got it, fren - have some floor to ceiling windows. You want interiors designed by actual film director Baz Luhrmann? No problem. You want five bedrooms? Sure.

Penthouse Suite at Faena Hotel

Hilltop Villa at Laucala Island, Fiji

Price: £34,555 per night.

The most prestigious of the 25 villas on this private island, the Hilltop Villa features an infinity swimming pool, two guest residences and breathtaking views. Oh, and don’t forget the private cook, chauffeur and nanny, of course. Hey, if you really want to splash out, you can rent the entire island for £130,543 a night. Because one villa is never enough.

The luxurious Peninsula Villa Lounge located at Laucala Island Resort in Fiji is the epitome of Paradise on Earth. With spectacular views of the ocean as well as intimate private pools this is definitely Travel So Good You Can Taste It! #tasteoftravel ------------------------------ #wanderlust #tasteoftravel #vacation #neverstopexploring #darlingescapes #passportready #instatravel #instapassport #traveladdict #travelstagram #tourist #tourism #jetsetter #globetrotter #romantictravel #couplestravel #nature #fiji #villas #laucalaisland #holiday #paradise

Grand Riad at Royal Mansour, Marrakech, Morocco

Price: £33,341 per night.

Oh, how about gold-plated walls, onyx floors, three-stories and a rooftop with views of the Atlas Mountains? Will that do? OK, have a private garden with a pool and fountain-encrusted courtyard, too.

Grand Riad at Royal Mansour

Penthouse Suite at Hotel Cala di Volpe, Sardinia, Italy

Price: £31,601 per night.

It’s all about the private rooftop pool with this one. Oh, and the wine cellar. Has there ever been a better combination?

Penthouse Suite at Hotel Cala di Volpe

Royal Suite at The Plaza, New York City, USA

Price: £30,743 per night.

Serving vibes even Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf would envy, the Royal Suite overlooks Fifth Avenue itself, and comes with a private gym, chef’s kitchen, butler service, library, and private elevator. Sure.

Royal Suite at The Plaza

Princess Grace Suite at Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo, Monaco, France

Price: £28,437 per night.

Multiple walk-in closets. Oui. A sauna. Oui oui. A heated infinity pool complete with pool house, two private terraces, an outdoor shower area, and a sauna? Ooh la la.

Princess Grace Suite at Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo

Suite 5000 at Mandarin Oriental, New York City, USA

Price: £27,668) per night.

It’s not even listed on the hotel’s website, that’s how fancy this one is. Featuring a Swarovski wall installation, three bedrooms, dining space for 10 and 50th floor views, you can sort of see why. It doesn’t exactly scream ‘booking after a casual internet browse’, does it?

Suite 5000 at Mandarin Oriental

By Lizzie Cox

