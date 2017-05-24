It's Official: The World’s Best Airline Is...

Travel

Can we have a drumroll please, because the Skytrax World Airline Awards results are in, the votes have been counted and verified, and the winner of World’s Top Airline is….

It’s Qatar Airways, ladies and gentlemen, no deadlock vote required. 

The world has chosen. Qatar Airways has been named "World's Best Airline" at the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards. #QatarAirways #GoingPlacesTogether #Skytrax #🏆

Awards are based on an annual passenger satisfaction survey, and this is actually the fourth year in a row the airline’s won the presitigious title, with Singapore Airlines in second, and All Nippon Airways in third.

No, we’ve never heard of them either.

Qatar Airways also nabbed awards for world’s best first class lounge (we’ll have to take your word for it) and world’s best business class - which might have something to do with the fact that new cabins now include quad-suites and lie-flat DOUBLE beds (because a single wasn’t enough).

A new level of luxury is almost here. Qsuite is getting ready to make its debut, changing Business Class travel forever. Every detail considered. Every comfort assured. Stay tuned for news on the first Qsuite flights very soon. #QatarAirways #GoingPlacesTogether #Qsuite #FirstInBusiness #💺

In fact, customers essentially love everything about the airline, with 4 out of 5 stars in almost every category, including in-flight entertainment, staff service, value, food & drink, and seat comfort. Wowzer.

The win comes at a bit of an awkward time for the Airways home of Qatar - neighbouring nations Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have all closed their airspace to flights from Qatar for diplomatic reasons.

Ireland's beautiful landscape is truly a sight to behold, as we experienced first-hand during yesterday's inaugural flight to Dublin. #QatarAirways #GoingPlacesTogether #DublinTogether #QatarA350 #🇨🇮

On a lighter note, and for those wanting to know the full top 10, the rest of it goes like this: Emirates, Cathay Pacific, EVA Air, Lufthansa, Etihad Airways, Hainan Airlines, and Garuda Indonesia.

Customer reviews have, on average, awarded Qatar with four out of five stars in every category, including food and beverage, in-flight entertainment, seat comfort, staff service, and value for money.

By Lizzie Cox

The Most Expensive Hotel Rooms In The World

  • At £70,000 per night, The Mark Hotel’s Grand Penthouse is the MOST EXPENSIVE HOTEL ROOM in the world. Spread over two floors, it has five bedrooms, two bars, a ‘library lounge’, full size kitchen and rooftop terrace with crazy amazing views of NYC.
    1 of 12
  • Hotel President Wilson is now only the second most expensive in the world, at a casual £49,000 per night. A bargain, considering its TWELVE bedrooms, TWELVE bathrooms, private gym, a 14-seat dining room & panoramic views of Lake Geneva and the Swiss Alps.
    2 of 12
  • The Ty Warner Penthouse Suite may only have one bedroom (ha!), but it’s still luxury personified - with four balconies, a ‘zen’ room (because being rich is so stressful), a personal butler, and complimentary spa treatments. Well, we say complimentary - bu
    3 of 12
  • Owned by the co-founder of Red Bull (it not only gives you wings, but millions in the bank, it would seem), The Delena Hilltop Estate features a panoramic swimming pool, private chef, and resident nanny. It’s open for bookings when ol’ Red Bull isn’t stay
    4 of 12
  • A night’s stay at The Royal Villa will take a pretty hearty £41,000 sized bite outta your bank balance, but with unrivalled views of the Aegean Sea, three bedrooms, an indoor pool, an outdoor pool, a gym, a chef, a HELICOPTER SERVICE, and a private pianis
    5 of 12
  • Pay a visit to Jaipur, India, and you can stay in the Raj Palace’s Shahi Mahal Presidential Suite for a totally reasonable £37,000 a night. Along with the six bedrooms, you’ll also enjoy a private cinema, astrology room (ah yes, love looking at planets),
    6 of 12
  • A night in the four-bedroom Penthouse Suite at this historic art deco hotel will set you back a mere £34,000 - but what do you get for your dolla? Two lounge/dining rooms, four bathrooms, two saunas (because one is never enough) and two rooftop gardens, f
    7 of 12
  • £32,000 will nab you a night at the Palms Casino Resort’s two-story Sky Villa, with highlights including a 12-person jacuzzi (ooh-err), massage room, dry sauna, and 24-hour butler service. The perfect treat after you win big on the blackjack tables. Ahem.
    8 of 12
  • Stay in The Royal Bridge Suite and you’ll not only receive unlimited spa treatments, but also DOLPHIN ENCOUNTERS (yep, really), acces to the N’Dulge nightclub and a master bedroom with two ensuite bathrooms. Oh, and did we mention it also has a gold-plate
    9 of 12
  • Got £24,600 going spare? Why not book the Presidential Suite at the Mandarin Oriental in Shanghai for a night? If the full size kitchen, private dining room and two roof gardens aren’t enough to persuade you, the private wine cellar and wine bar should do
    10 of 12
  • ‘The Apartment’ at London’s swanky Hotel Connaught offers menus designed by a Michelin-starred chef, a huge balcony overlooking Mayfair (ooh, vee posh), and a purple/lavender colour scheme that just screams luxury. It’s yours, for just over £19,000 a nigh
    11 of 12
  • At £11,500 per night, the one-bedroom Royal Suite is inspired by the ‘style of Versailles’, with soaring ceilings, French reproduction furniture, TWO marble clad bathrooms and stunning views of Lake Geneva.
    12 of 12

