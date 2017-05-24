It's Official: The World’s Best Airline Is...

Can we have a drumroll please, because the Skytrax World Airline Awards results are in, the votes have been counted and verified, and the winner of World’s Top Airline is….

It’s Qatar Airways, ladies and gentlemen, no deadlock vote required.

Awards are based on an annual passenger satisfaction survey, and this is actually the fourth year in a row the airline’s won the presitigious title, with Singapore Airlines in second, and All Nippon Airways in third.

No, we’ve never heard of them either.

Qatar Airways also nabbed awards for world’s best first class lounge (we’ll have to take your word for it) and world’s best business class - which might have something to do with the fact that new cabins now include quad-suites and lie-flat DOUBLE beds (because a single wasn’t enough).

In fact, customers essentially love everything about the airline, with 4 out of 5 stars in almost every category, including in-flight entertainment, staff service, value, food & drink, and seat comfort. Wowzer.

The win comes at a bit of an awkward time for the Airways home of Qatar - neighbouring nations Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have all closed their airspace to flights from Qatar for diplomatic reasons.

On a lighter note, and for those wanting to know the full top 10, the rest of it goes like this: Emirates, Cathay Pacific, EVA Air, Lufthansa, Etihad Airways, Hainan Airlines, and Garuda Indonesia.

By Lizzie Cox