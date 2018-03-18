Travel

Live Like A Gazillionaire With A Stay At Huntsham Court

Live like the Queen for the weekend, with none of the stuffiness...

Matt Risley
Sunday, March 25, 2018 - 12:58

Think of quintessential Englishness, and a few things immediately spring to mind.

Incessant politeness, Yorkshire puddings, buckets of tea, FENTON, Man’s Not Hot, and big-ass stately mansions.

And while the former are all relatively easy to replicate IRL, the whole Downton Abbey fantasy is a tad harder to experience without a blue blooded relative or a Lottery win.

That is, until now.

Huntsham Court

Because after a weekend at Devon’s Huntsham Court, spent celebrating its 150th birthday, we’re here to introduce you to your next staycation - a hilariously beautiful, ye olde time mansion that is also bafflingly affordable.

Here are six reasons why you need to get your Hunstham on…

1. It’s remarkably chilled out

From the moment you spot the Baronial mansion nestled amongst the leafy grounds, your jaw will be perma-stuck to the floor. Equal parts Downton, Atonement, and Pride & Prejudice IRL, it’s as grand as they come.

With 5000 acres, 35 bedrooms (most have en-suites, obvs), room for 82 overnight guests, and countless grand halls and dining rooms that seat up to 130 guests for weddings and banquets, it’s pretty much the biggest non-skyscraper you’ll have ever visited.

Huntsham Court

But the most impressive thing is the welcoming, anything-goes, unstuffy vibe that current owners Damian and Chris have imbued the home with. You’d think that having spent six years painstakingly renovating it that they’d be precious about every inch, but it’s the opposite.

Not only are they flexible with the reason for your hire (weddings, murder mysteries, birthday parties, and private members’ retreats are all catered for on sliding scales of poashness), but after a warm welcome and tour, you’re left entirely to your own devices.

Huntsham Court

If you want to crank up the fire, whack on the Spotify, and dance around the grand hall until 6am, have at it. If you want a refined dining experience with Nanna, and bed before 10pm, then go nuts.

A flexibility that relaxing in a property fit for the Queen is rather refreshing.

2. It has HISTORY

Even before Damian and Chris took over the reigns, the property has an illustriously interesting past.

Huntsham Court

Over the years it’s seen Russian spies (timely), Douglas Adams (who worked on his book ‘So Long and Thanks For All The Fish’ there), raucous music label weekenders stuffed full of rock stars, Liam Gallagher (who filmed Beady Eye’s ‘Shine A Light’ video there), and - most recently - the Made in Chelsea crew.

You don’t get THAT in your local Travelodge.

Beady Eye - Shine a Light

3. Live like the gentry (for a weekend)

Chances are, you’ve never got to live the big swanky millionaire lifestyle.

So while you’re staying at Huntsham Court, you may as well go ‘full Lord/Lady’, and thankfully there are a host of additional activities you can enjoy during your stay.

Matt Risley

We tried our hand at Clay Pigeon Shooting and Archery, and - who knew - it turns out we’d be pretty handy in a zombie apocalypse/The Hunger Games. Strap on your wellies, grab your shotgun/bow and arrow, and traipse out into the nearby fields for a spot of (vegetarian-friendly) moving target practice.

For those who are a little less shoot-y, there’s tons to do, too. Horse riding, Swedish massage, hair and beauty, bouncy castles, sumo suits, wine tasting, falconry displays, dancing lessons, helicopter tours, art classes, murder mysteries, casino nights (and more) are all options that can be easily tacked onto your existing wedding/party/shindig.

4. You will eat yourself stupid

That flexibility extends to the food options, too. Upon arrival, we were greeted by drinks, and then a late evening curry smorgasbord. Not something you’d traditionally expect upon rocking up to a Jane Austen-ish country manor, but eminently tasty and enjoyably surprising.

Of course, there are traditional catering options aplenty, and you’ll be stuffed and satisfied no matter the cuisine. We had the swankiest of fine dining three course meals in the Grand Hall to celebrate the manor’s 150th birthday, and it was a literal extravaganza.

Matt Risley

If you’re looking to venture outside the grounds, we heartily recommend The Ginger Peanut, which offers a homely local village pub/restaurant ambience, with food that is above and beyond. One guy at our table declared the lamb the best he’d ever eaten.

Huntsham Court

Unbuckle your belt, and have at it.

5. It’s gorgeous no matter the time of year

A building that beautiful is obviously going to look gorgeous during the Spring, Summer and Autumn, but what’s most surprising is how stunning it was in winter, too.

New home. #blessed #tinymortgage #TROLOL #snow #instatravel #travel #wanderlust #travelgram #dorset #rural

We were hunkered down during the infamous ‘Beast from the East’ snowstorm, and watching the snow lazily fall outside, as the fire roared within was one of the most ethereal, enchanting and downright magical things we’ve ever seen.

The cover of my forthcoming Christmas album. #snowjoke #snow #devon #winter #instatravel #wanderlust #travel #travelgram

Traipsing around the snow-blanketed grounds was also a delight, and with interiors just as amazing, we can guarantee you’d be happy no matter the time of the year.

6. It’s surprisingly affordable

Here’s the kicker. While it offers incredible Grade II* listed country house realness, their rates are flexible and - shockingly - affordable.

While there are a host of options to cater to every situation (low/medium/high season, weekday/weekend options, and the ability to rent out 19/27/32/35 bedrooms), rates start from as little as £68 per night per person.

Matt Risley

Sure, you need 81 mates to make that a reality, but when you’re considering your next big blowout birthday celebration, wedding and family get together, it’s an incredibly savvy option.

Additionally, if you wouldn’t pay for it at home, Huntsham Court won’t charge for it - there are no extra charges for corkage, storage, function or handling fees, and you’re also welcome to bring your own booze.

Affordable opulence with a super-relaxed vibe? Not so Downton-shabby.

MTV Travelled With… Huntsham Court, who offer a series of accommodation options. Each hire includes five hours of event planning with a dedicated Huntsham Court event planner. We ate at The Ginger Peanut, and courtesy of Ceylon Curry, Peter Mundy Catering, and The Devon Pantry. Our activities included Clay Pigeon Shooting at the Sheldon Shooting School, and Archery from Birds Hill Days.

Latest News

Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Huntsham Court
Live Like A Gazillionaire With A Stay At Huntsham Court
Chrissy Teigen Has Announced She’s Stopped Using Snapchat After Rihanna Scandal
Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande And More Celebrities Join March For Our Lives Movement
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Stomach Just Seven Weeks After Giving Birth
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows new neon green hair on Instagram
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Has Neon Green Hair Now
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Sophie Kasaei reveals she feared for her life during robbery
Sophie Kasaei: ‘My Life Flashed Before My Eyes During Robbery’
Kylie Jenner posts first selfies with baby Stormi to Instagram
Kylie Jenner’s First Selfies With Stormi Are Literally The Cutest Thing Ever
Travel
Is This the Ultimate App for Aeroplane Passengers?
9 Classic Charlotte Crosby Moments That Made Us Go Same
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
New Music Round-Up: Shawn Mendes, George Ezra, David Guetta
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Gifts Us Funk-Fuelled New Track 'Lost In Japan'
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Is Apparently 'Furious' With Liam For Admitting To Struggles In Their Relationship
Your Instagram Feed Is Going To Be Chronological Again
Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Justin Bieber Declares 'Pimples Are In' After Sharing Acne Selfie On Instagram

More From Travel

Huntsham Court
Live Like A Gazillionaire With A Stay At Huntsham Court
Travel
Is This the Ultimate App for Aeroplane Passengers?
Botswana Safari
7 Reasons Why Zimbabwe & Botswana Are Must Visit 2018 Destinations
Disneyland Paris Marvel Summer
11 Awesome Things We Learned About The Disneyland Paris Marvel Summer of Super Heroes
The Bucket List: 11 Reasons Why Laos & Cambodia Are The Backpacker Dream
Black Panther's Created A Spike In Tourism To This Tiny Wisconsin Town For The Best Reason
Travel
Travel Blogger Reveals She Racked Up $10,000 In Debt for the Perfect Instagram
Travel
Girls IRL: MTV Visits New York (And Lives The HBO Life)
Travel
7 Mind-Blowing Ways Travel Is Gonna Change In the Next Decade
Travel
There's No Business Like Snow Business: 5 Reasons Why Les Arcs Is The Perfect Ski Getaway
Disneyland Paris
Disneyland Paris Is Getting a Marvel, Frozen and Star Wars Makeover
Travel
7 things you have to do in Zimbabwe and Botswana!

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Justin Bieber Declares 'Pimples Are In' After Sharing Acne Selfie On Instagram
Justin Bieber in LA car crash
Justin Bieber Involved In Hollywood Car Crash
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Is Apparently 'Furious' With Liam For Admitting To Struggles In Their Relationship
Sophie Kasaei reveals she feared for her life during robbery
Sophie Kasaei: ‘My Life Flashed Before My Eyes During Robbery’
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Celebrities who&#039;ve totally owned their spots
Justin Bieber To Kendall Jenner: Celebrities Who Totally Owned Their Spots
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flat Stomach Just Seven Weeks After Giving Birth