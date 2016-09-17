Travel

London's Best, Most Mind-blowing Rooftop Bars

Serious Instagram goals...

Matt Risley
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 20:27

When you think of iconic city skylines, they don’t much more iconic-y than London’s.

So it’s no surprise to hear that some of the best views you can find in the Big Smoke are from up on high - from swanky hotels to squirrelled away bars, seeing London from above gives you a whole new perspective on one of the oldest cities in the world.

These are the seven best, most jaw-dropping and downright Insta-winning high-rise views around…

Novotel Canary Wharf/Bokan Restaurant, Canary Wharf

Novotel

Novotel hotels may not historically be associated with modernity, but the chain’s new opening in Canary Wharf is the epitome of metropolitan chic and a bold missions statement for the future, offering 39 floors of interior design porn (the rooms are stylishly welcoming, while the views are predictably insane), shiny new innovation (the hotel doesn’t have a reception desk, but you can quick check-in/check-out using tablets), and one of the city’s hottest new high-rise restaurants and rooftop bars.

The food is NOM / Matt Risley

Grab a bite to eat at the decadent, NOM-tastic 37th/38th floor bar and restaurant Bokan (a la Carte tastiness guaranteed, courtesy of Aurelie Altemaire, formerly Head Chef at Michelin-starred L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon), quaff your way through a giddy array of cocktails (our pick - the Barquentine; Balvenie 12 years whiskey, Ardbeg 10 years whiskey, ginger syrup, manuka honey and fresh lemon juice), and then make your way up to the 39th floor rooftop bar for a stunning view across Canary Wharf’s urban spires, and then west back across the city.

View from @novotellondoncanarywharf is bonkers. #london #skyline #SOHIGH

View from @novotellondoncanarywharf is bonkers. #london #skyline #SOHIGH

A post shared by Matt Risley (@spliggle) on

Pull out your London Skyline Bingo card, and tick away.

The Golden Bee, Shoreditch

Our rooftop is open! 😎 #goldenbeeec1 #goldenbee

Our rooftop is open! 😎 #goldenbeeec1 #goldenbee

A post shared by Golden Bee (@goldenbeeec1) on

Trendy part of town? TICK. Laid-back vibes? TICK. Happy-hour cocktails? TICK. Rooftop cinema screenings with bottomless popcorn? TICK. Cosy fires in the winter? TICK TICK TICK.

Frank’s Cafe, Peckham

We are delighted to announce that Frank's Cafe will be reopening alongside @boldtendencies for Summer 2017 on the 19th of May. See you there.. . . @boldtendencies rooftop summer programme of visual art, architecture and classical music from The Multi-Story Orchestra runs 19 May - 30 September. It includes new commissions to Polish artist Ewa Axelrad and Mexican artist Isaac Olvera and young British architects Oliver Cooke and Francis Fawcett as well as works already onsite by Richard Wentworth, Adel Abdessemed and others @ewaaxelrad @isaacster @cookefawcett @multistoryorguk

While Peckham’s now on the verge of hipster (thanks, gentrification), Frank’s Cafe was leading the charge when it first opened 10 years ago. The aesthetic may be gloriously lo-fi (it’s plonked on top of a concrete multi-storey car park), its southerly location means you’re rewarded with some of the best views in the city. When it comes to sunsets, it can’t be beat.

Rumpus Room, The Mondrian Hotel, South Bank

No other city can compare with London in the sun ☀️☀️☀️ #rumpusroom #london #sunnylondon #views #rooftopcocktails #rooftopbar #rooftopviews #worldofsbe

Champagne cocktails on the south bank are always a win. The Rumpus Room, atop the Mondrian Hotel, multiplies the awesomeness, with a stunning view of St. Paul’s Cathedral directly in front of you. Throw in a cocktail list with a British-American mash-up, guaranteed party choons, and there's no better place to impress a first date/get ready for a night out with your mates.

Sushisamba Bar, Bishopsgate

Last night's view 🍹

Last night's view 🍹

A post shared by C H A R L O T T E W H I T E (@charwhite91) on

Not only is it one of the city's best restaurants (sushi NOM FTW), but Sushisamba also boasts an awe-inspiring intro (a Willy Wonka-style glass lift zips you up to the top of the building), while the view makes you feel like the multi-millionaire city bigwig you deserve to be.

Madison, St. Paul's

-Que las verdades no tengan complejos-Que cuando duermo sin ti, sueño contigo, que hasta la suelas de mis zapatos te echan de menos.. J.Sab.

Other venues on this list have wonderful views of St. Paul's Cathedral. Madison is almost on top of it.

Wow.

Za.

The Magic Roundabout, Shoreditch

Our eyes!! What is this blinding ball of light?? #summeriscoming #spring2017 #sunshine

Our eyes!! What is this blinding ball of light?? #summeriscoming #spring2017 #sunshine

A post shared by The Magic Roundabout (@themagicrbt) on

Most city rooftop bars give you retina-blindingly beautiful views across the entire skyline. The Magic Roundabout is a little different, instead located in the middle of one of the busiest and most iconic roundabouts in London.

If you've ever wanted to feel part of the hustle and bustle, this is it.

Latest News

The View From Novotel Canary Wharf

London's Best, Most Mind-blowing Rooftop Bars

The Best No Sweat Makeup For Summer

Sophie Kasaei Seeks Help For This Embarrassing Problem But Doctor Chloe Ferry Reckons Chicken Nuggets Are The Answer

Marnie Simpson To Consult Charlotte Crosby About Removing That Ricky Rayment Tattoo

The Best Stick Makeup Products To Chuck In Your Hand Luggage

15 Pieces From Zoella's Summer Wardrobe That You Can Buy IRL

Sophie Kasaei Gets Real About What Makes Joel Corry's Package So Great

Ex On The Beach's Jemma Lucy Set To Be Explosive Addition To The Celebrity Big Brother Line Up?

Marnie Simpson Goes In On Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell: "No-One Wants To See That S**t"

Travel Blogger Responds To Accusations She Faked Popular Instagram Photos

This Island Has Been Voted The Best In The World

Daniel Radcliffe Heroically Rushes To Help Injured Mugging Victim

Cara De La Hoyde Has A Word Of Warning For This Year's Love Island Contestants

Tourists Are Trolling Malta’s Collapsed Azure Window On TripAdvisor

Matt Terry's New Single Is Out This Friday and It Features Enrique Iglesias and Sean Paul

Louis Tomlinson opens up about dealing with fame in revealing new interview.

Louis Tomlinson Talks Getting ‘Swallowed Up’ By Fame In Revealing New Interview

Ed Sheeran Deletes His Twitter Account After Brutal Reaction To His Game Of Thrones Cameo

Here’s Why #ClimateOptimism Has Been Trending On Twitter Today

Our 10 Fave Things About 2017's Lovebox Weekender

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

More From Travel

The View From Novotel Canary Wharf

London's Best, Most Mind-blowing Rooftop Bars

Travel

Travel Blogger Responds To Accusations She Faked Popular Instagram Photos

Travel

This Island Has Been Voted The Best In The World

Travel

Tourists Are Trolling Malta’s Collapsed Azure Window On TripAdvisor

Disney Parks&#039; New Attractions
Travel

Every Amazing New Disney Ride, Hotel & Resort Announced At D23 2017

Star Wars Galaxy&#039;s Edge Disney Park
Travel

Disney Parks' New Star Wars Land Is Out Of This World

Life

12 Photos You're Definitely Going To See On Your Instagram Feed This Summer

Travel

Justin Bieber Is Boosting Puerto Rican Tourism

China’s Newest Attraction Will Terrify Anyone with a Fear of Heights

Travel

PLL star Shay Mitchell’s Holiday Instagram Game is So Strong

Life

How To Make Friends On An Airplane

London Is Getting A Giant, Super-Fast Zipline

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has A Controversial Theory About Love Island's Gabby And Marcel

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

TV Shows

Who Is Leonie McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Sam Scott talks about his relationship with Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry
TV Shows

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Opens Up About Failed Six Month Romance With The 'Psycho' Geordie Shore Star Ahead Of Ex On The Beach Debut - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

The Hilarious Messages Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby First Sent Each Other

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Gets A Massive Inking In Honour Of Emma McVey’s Naked Body

Music

This Is Your Chance To Ask Louis Tomlinson ANYTHING!

Vicky Pattison announces engagement to boyfriend John Noble.
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Engaged To Boyfriend John Noble: "I Was Convinced He Was About To Break Up With Me!"

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Seeks Help For This Embarrassing Problem But Doctor Chloe Ferry Reckons Chicken Nuggets Are The Answer

Kingdom Hearts 3

29 New Kingdom Hearts 3 Pics That Will Make Any Disney Fan Hyped AF

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson To Consult Charlotte Crosby About Removing That Ricky Rayment Tattoo