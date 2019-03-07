With the run-up to the release of Avengers: Endgame just around the corner, all things superhero are a hot topic right now! It couldn’t be better timing that we were invited to the Marvel Season Of Super Heroes launch at Disneyland Paris.

© Jacqui Faiman

A splash of luxury riding the Eurostar

To kick off the Marvel-ous weekend, we were treated to a splash of luxury, spending our check-in time relaxing in the Eurostar business premier lounge.

Ahoy Captain!

We waved goodbye to our tired legs, as set sail to the newly refurbished hotel, Disney’s Newport Bay Club. The nautically-themed hotel was HUGE!

Watching All Our Favourites Prince And Princesses

You can’t do Disneyland Paris, without catching the Disney stars on parade, as they marched through Main Street USA. Princesses waved from their carriages and dragons breathing fire, all in front of hordes of excited crowds.

Dinner With Familiar Faces

Later we feasted on a decadent buffet dinner at the Inventions restaurant. We sipped Disneyland branded Champagne and filled our plates full of Avengers-themed desserts. Best of all, we had some very familiar dinner guests drop in to say hello!

Fireworks Lighting Up The Sky

To cap off a fun-filled day, we headed to Sleeping Beauty’s castle to catch the Disney Illuminations nighttime spectacular. Fireworks lit up in the sky and music boomed out in time to all the favourite Disney characters projecting in a colourful blaze onto the iconic castle. This was truly magical and we even watched an engagement proposal happen in front of the crowd!

Saving The World

Day two of our trip was jam packed with Marvel celebrations. We headed to the Walt Disney Studio Park to catch the Stark Expo Show. Iron Man was joined by Thor, Black Widow and Spidey, as they battled against an onslaught of bad guys. Captain Marvel joined in the fun, racing across from the production courtyard to the stage area in front of a crowd of cheering fans.

© Jacqui Faiman

Feeling Marvel-ous

Next, we moved into a large auditorium for the Marvel Super Heroes United Show. This celebrated the best of the Avengers, with a mix of projections, graphics and special effects, as they front and backflipped all over the stage.

© Jacqui Faiman

Letting Our Hair Down

If all this Disneymania is getting to you, you may want a quick boogie at the Guardians Of The Galaxy Awesome Dance-Off. Groot, Star Lord and Gamora inviting the crowd to dance to the legendary soundtrack.

Meeting And Greeting

We also got to meet some of our favourite superheroes for a meet and greet photo op, we posed with Spider-Man, Captain America and Captain Marvel, pulling out most authentic-looking tough-guy poses. And to cap off another fantastic day, we had a special gala dinner inside Restaurant Des Stars. We couldn’t have felt more VIP, with the entire park closed, we had a completely exclusive chance to jump on the rides, with no queuing necessary! Living the highlife!

Thrill Seeking

For our final day, we raced from ride to ride, trying to enjoy as many of the attractions as time limits would allow. In the Walt Disney Studio Park, we visited Toy Storyland, Crush’s Coaster, a very spooky Tower Of Terror and the 4D Ratatouille experience.Over in Disneyland, we joined C3PO on the Star Tours simulator, got sprayed with water on Great Thunder Mountain, flew over London with Peter Pan and lazered aliens with Buzz Lightyear. All in all a fantastic adventure, where you can’t help get swept up in the magic of all things Disney. With even more attractions and expansions planned in the coming months, we can’t wait for our next visit!

By Jacqui Faiman