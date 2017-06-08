Travel

Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord

AKA countless reasons Mexico is cultural af - from

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 16:45

Most people think of Mexico and their minds are automatically drawn to blindingly beautiful beaches, tequila and ruins aplenty.

Well MTV headed over to the country's capital, Mexico City, to see the artsier, more modern and decidedly cultural side. Turns out there is a LOT to choose from.

WATCH A VIDEO OF THE TRIP BELOW (FEATURES LOTS AND LOTS OF FOOD)

The Food... So... much... food

Burrito fan or no, there really is something for everyone when it comes to the country's cuisine.

Seemingly every street corner has street carts selling filled tacos made fresh to order for a preposterously bargainous 11 pesos (about 30p). Mole is the region's most popular sauce; a rich chocolatey chilli goo stuffed full of over 30 ingredients (although every family's is distinct). Salsa is made at the table, pounding tomatillo, tomato and chillies together to serve with crunchy tortillas.

HOMER GIF

Then there's the country's decidedly avant garde approach to consuming insects - we loved cocopache, soft cheese stuffed courgette flowers with crunchy beetles sat proudly on top. 

Jacqui Faiman
Head to Azul Historico to try their 'grasshopper and mango guacamole'; undoubtedly the tastiest guac we've ever NOMmed. We also dined at Lorea, a brand-new top-end modern restaurant with a menu that changes every two weeks, and which boasts either a nine or fourteen plate tasting courses. Halfway through the meal you're invited to talk to the chefs, ask questions and put a face to the mastery that goes behind the dishes. Rather special and rather amazing.

Go one better and cook with the locals

MTV went to a Mexican cooking class at Casa Jacaranda in the Roma Norte district. An eclectic mash up of vintage art and paintings, even the furniture is designed by the two lovely men whose home you're invited into. Jorge and Beto taught us traditional home cooking dishes, and we made guacamole, and two different salsas (roja and verde) from scratch, followed by  fish tacos with an escabeche, corn tamales, tequila cocktails, and a dessert made of zapote purée mixed with tangerine juice and cointreau.

Did we mention the cocktails?

You will become very familiar with mezcal and tequila during your visit - two liquers we became acquainted with during a cocktail-making class at Baltra Bar.

Jacqui Faiman
The bar makes its own syrups, trending on twists of the classics with tropical, herbal, citrus and floral notes. Then there was a punch from Paloma, a smoky Apium Mezcal, and a mixture of cardamom, cucumber syrup, egg white, tequila and lime mixed up made a perfect Old George sour.

There are beautiful buildings and murals aplenty

The National Palace holds inside huge wall murals by Diego Rivera, a very famous mural painter who used his work to convey important messages of social commentary. In the palace they stretch out through the walls, and reference all of Mexico's culture across the ages; the Aztecs' rise and birth of coca beans, the corrupt church and economic crises.

Jacqui Faiman

 
The Zocalo is the third largest square in the world (and recently appeared in the latest James Bond, Spectre). Built in 1572 and finished in 1808, it sits just across from the Templo Mayor, and houses a gilded altar and one huge Baroque organ. It's stunning.

Follow in the steps of Frida

Everyone with even a passing interest in amazing art (and incredible monobrows) will be familiar with Frida Kahlo. You can visit her home in the Coyoacan district, and see where she spent her life along with many of her iconic art pieces. Nearby, you can also visit Frida's former school, the El Antiguo Colegio De San Ildefonso, where she met Diego (and where scenes from the Salma Hayek-starring biopic Frida was filmed).

Jacqui Faiman

Play out your Romeo & Juliet fantasies

The Chapultepec Castle was originally a military college, before eleven consecutive presidents took over inhabitance, and made modifications with huge art work and gold furniture.  The most awe-inspiring part of it though? Film fans will recognise the staircase at the entrance, from the iconic fish tank scene in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo & Juliet.

Get your classics on

Bella Artes is (in our eyes) the most beautiful Art Deco inspired building in the city, both outside and within. 

Jacqui Faiman
The Man On The Crossroads mural is splayed within. Originally painted by Diego Rivera, it was destroyed due to its political message, and so has been reconstructed to marvellous effect. The Centro Historico culture festival hosts events here (a not-too-shabby surrounding, with stained glass curtains on either side). We experienced a bewitchingly beautiful special ballet performance of Beauty & The Beast, which was a fittingly stunning way to end our visit to this stunning city.

MTV Travelled With...

Latest News

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Mexico City - Jacqui

Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord

Sam Claflin Opens Up About Experiencing Male Body-Shaming: ‘They Were Grabbing My Fat’

People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Hack To Keep Make-Up On In The Shower

Harry Styles Just Announced A Massive 2018 Arena Tour

Benefit Are Launching A Brow And Beauty Drive-Thru To On The Way To Glastonbury

Dogs At Polling Stations Is All We Thought It Would Be And More

Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary

Justin Bieber Teases New David Guetta Collab Track With A Little Help From Victoria’s Secret Models

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart

Coco

The New Trailer For Disney Pixar's Coco Will Give You Chills

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds After 'Horrendous’ Fight With Abbie Holborn Over Necking On With Scotty T - EXCLUSIVE

Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik

Ariana Grande Is ‘Thinking Of Our Angels’ As She Resumes Her Tour In Paris

Minecraft

New Minecraft Update Totally Changes All Its Colours

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

This Is How You Could Star In Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2

Love Island 2017: Dom And Montana Call It Quits While Two New Lads Enter The Villa

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Harry Styles Wearing A Feminist T-Shirt Is Everything We Want From Life Today

More From Travel

Mexico City - Jacqui

Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord

Travel

Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord

Swiss Village Bans Photos To Stop You Getting Holiday FOMO

Want To Sleep In A Tree House Hanging From A Crane? You’re In Luck

Check Out The Obamas’ New Fancy AF D.C. Home

A Beginner’s Guide To... Boston And Cambridge

Party, Instagram & Chill Like A Beyonce-Level Baller In Anguilla

Celebrity

This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer

Travel

Disney World’s Pandora: World Of Avatar Is AMAZING

Travel

2017’s 10 Most Popular Holiday Destinations

Travel

13 Reasons A Caribbean Cruise Is Waaaaaay Better Than A Hotel

19 New Wonders Of The World You Have To See

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight

Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss

Celebrity

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart

Celebrity

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails