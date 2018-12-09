Travel

Pimp My Staycation: Stay In A Converted Windmill

Seven floors, sleeps 17, is completely amazing...

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 09:38

When it comes to holidays, it’s all too easy to think of the shiny, swanky hotels and rentals abroad.

But there are a host of incredible, mind-melting places to stay in your very own backgarden, too.

So welcome to Pimp My Staycation, a super-local spin-off of Pimp My Weekend, which aims to bring you the best undiscovered UK-based properties for your holidaying pleasure.

Matt Risley

First up, a seven storey converted windmill with a heated pool and private dining service.

Yes, you read every part of that sentence correctly.

Where is it?

Stoke Ferry, Norwich. Situated in a sleepy rural village, you’re only an hour from the north Norfolk coast, Cambridge, Stanstead and Norwich, and a quick 90 minute train from London’s King’s Cross station to nearby Downham Market station.

What is it?

A Grade II seven storey converted windmill that sleeps 17(!), and boasts a heated swimming pool, BBQ area, games room, and enough character to fill a JK Rowling novel.

Successfully boozy/chilled/gluttonous pre-Christmas Christmas. Oh, and in a chuffing converted windmill for good measure. #windmillporn #thatsanactuallhashtagapparently

While the enormo-kitchen and living areas in the main house offer ample opportunity to cook/wine/game it up to your pleasure, it’s the mill that is guaranteed to blow your mind.

HomeAway

Essentially one giant multi-level room, each floor hasn’t been blocked off with doors, meaning that one seemingly endless spiral staircase takes you from a huge dining space (17 would fit around the table amply), up to three individual bedrooms (each on their own level, literally within/in/around the inner-workings of the mill), all the way up to a top level viewing platform with unparalleled 360 views across the surrounding countryside.

Matt Risley

While the ‘old’ part of the tower has character for days (exposed brickwork, thankfully defunct mechanical workings above the beds), it’s splashed with modern flourishes.

Matt Risley

Case in point, a very impressive glass walkway above the dining area to an adjacent bathroom bigger than most flats.

Why is it so ridiculously amazing?

Well, firstly, read all the above.

It’s the perfect setting for big family or friend gatherings – not only does it have seven bedrooms, but there’s ample space to entertain or chill out in equal measure. Play ping-pong while your bff is reading in the living area, inhale a glass of wine in the swimming pool while your parents stare out at the countryside from the top of the mill – it’s yours to indulge in as you see fit.

HomeAway

Even better, there are optional add-ons, like the choice of having your own private dining experience, with freshly cooked food delivered to your table on an afternoon/evening of your choice.

HomeAway

Oh, and the location is superb, with tons to do in and around the area. National Trust property Oxborough Hal is a gentle 45 minute walk from the mill, and there’s a great pub next door (The Bedingfield Arms, unfortunately no relation to Daniel or Natasha), which means that’s one afternoon/evening sorted.

Matt Risley

Throw in nearby golf courses, and a Go Ape! nearby, and you’ve got more than enough to entertain if your group wants to actually venture outside of the pool/mill/game room haven.

MTV Travelled With… HomeAway, who offer up the mill at a not-too-shabby average of £370 a night (between 17 of you, that’s £22 each a night).

