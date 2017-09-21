Pimp My Weekend: New Orleans

We’re not kidding when we say that the fun never sleeps in New Orleans.

The home of jazz, carnival, Cajun food and an endless list of cocktails, if you make the trip to the southern tip of Louisiana you won’t be disappointed.

And new direct flights from London have made that trip a lot easier than it used to be.

Just don’t forget to say ‘New OHHRleans’ not ‘New OrLEENS’ if you want to sound like a true NOLA local.

Get caught up in the madness of Bourbon Street

This world-famous street is basically 13 blocks of hedonism. Get yourself a frozen daiquiri in a paper cup and go from bar to bar to experience the live music and mayhem.

Or if you prefer a bit more sophistication catch a Jazz show at Preservation Hall and try the signature Ramos Gin Fizz cocktail at Bourbon O’ bar which has been sipped on site since 1988 and gets shaken in a special machine for six whole minutes.

That’s a lot of fizz!

Stay in a haunted hotel

Located on the infamous street itself, the Bourbon Orleans Hotel offers old-school luxury and grandeur right in the heart of the action-packed French Quarter.

The history of the hotel goes back to the 1800s, and so do the ghosts who roam the halls and rooms!

In the famous Orleans Ballroom there have been sightings of a lonely ghost dancer, and light footsteps can often be heard on the sixth floor which is haunted by not only a Confederate Soldier but also a little girl who rolls her ball and chases it.

Stay in a not-so-haunted hotel!

The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery is just outside the tourist-heavy French Quarter and as a result feels much more relaxed.

The rooms are full of charm with exposed brickwork, quirky artwork and bathrooms you’ll want to photograph for your Pinterest board.

Plus every hotel needs a spiritual menu, including dog massage. Don’t they?!

Find the real jazz scene on Frenchman Street

It’s a long time since the best jazz could be found on Bourbon Street. In 2018, Frenchman Street is where it’s at.

Let loose at The Spotted Cat, or simply wander down the street and you’re bound to experience an impromptu performance.

Take a Voodoo walking tour

There are loads of walking tours to choose from to get to know the city and its unique history, but our favourite is the Voodoo tour.

It turns out Voodoo is not all about sticking pins in dolls – it’s actually a religion which shouldn’t be used for evil by practitioners.

Who knew?!

There’s a long list of iconic foods, and you need to try them all

Po’ Boys, Gumbo, Beignets, Muffuletta – don’t ask us what they are, just trust us and try them all.

Foodies should head to St Roch Market where a wide variety of hipster vendors mix international influences with the tried and tested Southern classics to bring them bang up-to-date.

Feel like you’re on a TV set

It’s unlikely that you’ll go to New Orleans without seeing something being filmed, probably because the city makes such an atmospheric backdrop.

Have fun spotting the sights from Preacher and American Horror Story, including the Coven house itself.

By Rich Bearpark