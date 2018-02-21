Travel

Roadtrippin’ Through Switzerland: Stunning Scenery, Spas & Chocolate

Lindt on tap, alps agogo, and massages galore...

Matt Risley
Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 14:23

Whether it’s Thelma & Louise, Britney in Crossroads, or literal Road Trip, cinema’s celebration of the road trip vacay is legendary.

Not only does it put your itinerary on your own terms, but it offers a sightseeing freedom you simply can’t get on a coach/rail/city-based holiday.

And when it comes to time-efficient breaks, they don’t come much better than Europe – stuffed full of stunningly beautiful, distinctly unique and wonderfully driveable countries. Case in point, Switzerland.

The 132nd biggest country in the world, it boasts 15,940 square miles of immaculate scenery, roads and a smorgasbord of variety in its relatively condensed surface area.

We flew into Zurich, grabbed a car and drove through its jaw-dropping mountains and gorgeous lakes on a mission to find you the bestest non-Zurich-y things to do in Switzerland.

Here are eight of our favourite things you need to do…

1. Visit around Easter time

We picked up the hire car and found a Lindt chocolate bunny in the glove box.

There's a Lindt Gold Bunny for every chocolate lover this Easter. 🐰✨ Which is your favourite flavour?

Thank you Swiss chocolatiers.

2. Walk in Einstein’s shoes in Bern

You may not have heard of Bern, but it’s a must for anyone wanting to chill out, and soak some ye olde European city vibes.

Not only is it the de factor capital of Switzerland and the country’s federal city, but it’s gorgeous to boot, flanked by a winding turquoise river, and stuffed full of medieval wooden and stone buildings in its historic old town. Spend two minutes there and it’s easy to see why it was made an UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983, and why it’s been ranked one of the world’s top ten cities for quality of living.

Well, Bern is preposterously delightful. Squint and you can spot the Alps through the winter haze. Random sidenote - Einstein developed his Theory of Relativity here. Conversely, I am spending my stay here eating my body weight in Lindt chocolate bunnies. Priorities, people. #Bern #Switzerland #isEinsteinahashtag #Einstein #instatravel #travel #travelgram #wanderlust

Einstein himself spent a couple of years living here, and you can pootle around Einsteinhaus, his previous residence that’s now turned into a museum in his honour, as well as a funky gastro-restaurant underneath.

3. Grab a bee-honey massage whilst you’re there

From the outside, Hotel Schweizerhof Bern is as grand and stately as they come. Venture inside and you’re introduced to an intriguing mix of old and new, blending opulence with modernity in seamless style.

Hotel Schweizerhof Bern

The rooms are the perfect blend of comfort and swank (you could literally live in the bath), the Sky Terrace offers al fresco dining and DJ sets throughout the summer, and its spa is home to a very unique treatment.

Hotel Schweizerhof Bern

Amazingly, the hotel has three beehives installed on the roof (don’t worry, they’re far away from the al fresco dining), which are used to produce around 120kg of honey annually – some of which is used in its signature fascia honey massage, and applied to the back with sticking movements to stimulate circulation, before a relaxing massage to help unknot your back.

4. Get your gastro-NOM on

Post-massage, it’s near mandatory to inhale all the Michelin-style food at the hotel’s Jack’s Brassiere.

Hotel Schweizerhof Bern

Offering a mixture of classic French Brassiere cuisine with Schweizerhof classics (hello wienerschnitzel), it’s next-level, progressive and imaginative dining, set in one of the grandest settings going.

Hotel Schweizerhof Bern

Or if you’re fancying something a little more boozy, why not wander across one of its bridges to indulge in an array of locally produced beers at Altes Tramdepot beerhouse and restaurant. Great beer and beautiful views back at the city.

5. Stay in an ACTUAL CHATEAU in Lausanne

Hop back in the car and drive down to Lausanne, for a stress-relieving break on the banks of Lake Geneva, and a stay in one of the grandest buldings this side of the Hague.

Chateau d’Ouchy is spectacular from the off – a neo-Gothic mix of 12th and 20th century build and renovations full of towers, staircases and high arched ceilings, it sits literally on one of the world’s grandest lakes, and offers delightfully comfy, bright rooms with views right onto the water and out towards the Alps.

Staying in a chuffing CHATEAU. @chateaudouchy is rather gorgeous. Never coming home etc. #chateaugoals #lausanne #switzerland #lakegeneva #instatravel #travelgram #travel #wanderlust

Dazzling doesn’t begin to describe it.

6. Eat all the food, drink all the wine on the banks of Lake Geneva

There is simply no better way to spend the day than to pull up a pew at one of Lausanne’s water-bank’s (surprisingly few, uncrowded) restaurants, grab a drink, a pizza the size of your head, and then to watch the world go by.

Once you’ve finished stuffing yourself, wander for as long as you’d like (you could technically make it to France with enough of a lead time), and inhale that crisp, fresh alpine air.

So this whole Switzerland thing is a bit good, innit. #Lausanne #Switzerland #LakeGeneva #InstaTravel #Wanderlust #Travelgram #Travel #Nature

7. Drive along some of the world’s most incredible roads

Venture a little further out of the civilized way, and there are an array of twisty-turny vertiginous roads to scratch your inner Top Gear itch (the driving part, not the ‘comically fascist’ Jeremy Clarkson part).

Hey guys! be part of my contest and show us your editing skills 🔥 (look at my story) . . . . . #fromwhereidrone #furkapass #inlovewithswitzerland #visitswitzerland #drone #droneoftheday

The Furka Pass, Great St. Bernard Pass, St. Gotthard Pass, Bernina Pass, and Simplon Pass are guaranteed jaw-droppers, but let’s face it – anywhere you drive guarantees gorgeous scenery. At one point I got lost for an hour and didn’t even realise because the scenery was so pretty.

Switzerland really is a driver’s paradise.

8. Walk along Lucerne’s ‘Harry Potter’ bridge

Lucerne’s Chapel Bridge (technically known as Kapellbrucke) is an architectural marvel, and an immediate show-stopper – created in the 17th century, and housing many ancient paintings, it’s Europe’s oldest wooden covered bridge, and the world’s oldest surviving truss bridge.

But for many a Harry Potter fan, it’s become known as ‘Potter Bridge’ due to its eerie similarity to Hogwarts’ own enormo-bridge, especially when it’s coated in snow.

Is anywhere in this country NOT stonkingly picturesque?! #Lucerne #Luzern #Chuffknowshowyouspellit #Switzerland #InstaTravel #Travel #Travelgram #Wanderlust

Gorge.

MTV Travelled with… Hotel Schweizerhof Bern from CHF 439 per night in a deluxe room (approximately £326). For more information and to book, please visit www.schweizerhof-bern.ch/en or call +41 31 326 80 80. Chateau d’Ouchy in Lucerne offers rooms and suites from CHF 375, and you can find out more details here: www.chateaudouchy.ch.

Latest News

10 Outfits Nobody But Kylie Jenner Could Ever Leave The House In
The Definitive Timeline Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship
Chateau d&#039;Ouchy Lucerne
Roadtrippin’ Through Switzerland: Stunning Scenery, Spas & Chocolate
Ariana Grande Just Described Pete Davidson As Her “Everything” And Love Is Real
Marvel Summer of Super Heroes Disneyland Paris
4 Reasons Disneyland Paris’ Marvel Summer of Super Heroes Is The Ultimate Mash-Up
Marnie Simpson Insists Casey Johnson Would Never Cheat On Her In Emotional Message
Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram
Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload
Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer
Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore at the premiere of &#039;Charlie&#039;s Angels: Full Throttle&#039; in 2003
8 Classic Movies With Bad-Ass Girl-Squads
Kim Kardashian Says She's Over Taking Selfies
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
Promotional shot for Ariana Grande&#039;s fourth album &#039;Sweetener&#039; campaign
Ariana Grande Denies Pregnancy Rumours On Twitter
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Romance Instagram Official
Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - Solo - Music Video
Demi Lovato Bags Her 1st UK No.1 Single With Clean Bandit On 'Solo'
James Arthur - You Deserve Better - MTV Live Session
World Exclusive! James Arthur Stuns With Acoustic 'You Deserve Better' MTV Performance
Little Mix
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, Years & Years, Jax Jones, Skepta & More!
Louisa Northcote showing off her natural beauty on Instagram
#FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards
8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants
Love Island's Sophie Gradon Spoke About The Effects Of Online Bullying In Final Interview

More From Travel

Chateau d&#039;Ouchy Lucerne
Roadtrippin’ Through Switzerland: Stunning Scenery, Spas & Chocolate
Marvel Summer of Super Heroes Disneyland Paris
4 Reasons Disneyland Paris’ Marvel Summer of Super Heroes Is The Ultimate Mash-Up
Travel
Disneyland Paris' Marvel Summer Of Superheroes Is Holiday Goals | MTV Travel
'The Love Island Effect' - How Reality TV Is Changing Our Travel Habits
The AirPod Sleeping Pod
These New Airport Nap Pods Literally Sound Like the Best Thing Ever
Travel
4 Reasons To Visit Las Vegas (That Have Nothing To Do With Casinos) | MTV Travel
Toronto
Pimp My Weekend: Toronto
Zipline through London
Travel
Zip-lining through the heart of London is awesome | MTV Travel
The Seychelles
6 Reasons The Seychelles Aren’t Just For Honeymooners
Las Vegas Adrenaline Things To Do
4 Action-Packed Reasons To Visit Las Vegas (That Have Nothing To Do With Casinos)
Dracula&#039;s Castle
You can party at actual Dracula’s actual Castle this Halloween
Universal Orlando, 2018
The Fast & Furious: Supercharged Ride At Universal Orlando Is As Ridiculous(ly Amazing) As You'd Imagine

Trending Articles

Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload
Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Marnie Simpson Insists Casey Johnson Would Never Cheat On Her In Emotional Message
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Romance Instagram Official
Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
James Arthur - You Deserve Better - MTV Live Session
World Exclusive! James Arthur Stuns With Acoustic 'You Deserve Better' MTV Performance
Charlotte Crosby didn&#039;t remember who Adam Collard iwas.
Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All
Ariana Grande Just Described Pete Davidson As Her “Everything” And Love Is Real
The Definitive Timeline Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship