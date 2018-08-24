Say Hello to the First Flight Booking Site That Lets You Pay in Installments

It’s a sad fact of life that an individual’s wanderlust often exceeds that of their budget. But losing out on that great early-bird flight deal because you hadn’t saved enough yet could be a thing of the past, thanks to the launch of a pay-monthly flight booking service. Clever.

Awaymo works in the same way as any other flight comparison site - i.e. you select destination and date before sitting there praying that that ‘still searching’ icon doesn’t stop any time soon because NINE HUNDRED ENGLISH POUNDS for a flight with 3 connections???? Honey, please.

ANYWAY - the difference with Awaymo is that the cost of the flight is broken down into a monthly figure, based on a 10 month payment plan, with a 10 percent deposit required upfront.

You can even fly before you’ve paid off the amount in full (because who books flights 10 months in advance aside from your Auntie Susan), as long as you set up a direct debit.

For example, the site is currently offering flights to New York for £35 a month, and to Hong Kong from £38 per month.

The site was co-founded by 28-year-old Tim Davis, who told The Telegraph: “It is such a simple idea, but no one had done it. A lot of young professionals have not got a huge amount of cash savings, and rent is pretty high, so to spread the cost of a flight monthly is really helpful.”

He ain’t lying.

The slight catch is that prices on the site are slightly more expensive than those for the same flights on other comparison sites.

“We take a commission on each sale,” says Tim. “The mark-up does have to be a little bit higher because we are extending people the right to pay after they’ve flown, which is a unique service, but it does cost us money.”

Still, if you’re looking to spread the cost of that dream trip and don’t mind paying slightly more in the long run, this seems like a fairly good option. Whaddya reckon?

By Lizzie Cox