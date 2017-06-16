Snoop Dogg Narrates THAT Planet Earth II Lizard Chase: MUST-WATCH

Remember when Planet Earth II aired earlier this year, and everyone lost their SHIZ over *that* lizard chase?



Yeah, well now you’re going to have to relive the whole harrowing incident, because Snoop Dogg’s narrated the snakey pursuit - and it’s everything.

For those who don’t know, Snoop regularly stars in Plizzanet Earth - Jimmy Kimmel’s spoof nature documentary - and tbh David Attenborough better watch out, because he’s brizziliant.No offence David, you’re the OG nature bae.Featuring gems like ‘snakes are straight assholes’, ‘If he a geico he got a 15 per cent chance of making it outta here’ and ‘did you see the feet on it?’, this vid is basically a must-watch.SO great.

By Lizzie Cox