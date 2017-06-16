Travel

Snoop Dogg Narrates THAT Planet Earth II Lizard Chase: MUST-WATCH

The latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel’s Plizzanet Earth is everything

Friday, June 16, 2017 - 08:40

Remember when Planet Earth II aired earlier this year, and everyone lost their SHIZ over *that* lizard chase? 
 
Yeah, well now you’re going to have to relive the whole harrowing incident, because Snoop Dogg’s narrated the snakey pursuit - and it’s everything.


 
For those who don’t know, Snoop regularly stars in Plizzanet Earth - Jimmy Kimmel’s spoof nature documentary - and tbh David Attenborough better watch out, because he’s brizziliant.
 
No offence David, you’re the OG nature bae.
 
Featuring gems like ‘snakes are straight assholes’, ‘If he a geico he got a 15 per cent chance of making it outta here’ and ‘did you see the feet on it?’, this vid is basically a must-watch.
 
Plizzanet Earth with Snoop Dogg – Iguana vs. Snakes

 
SO great.

By Lizzie Cox

Latest News

YouTube Star Austin Jones Charged Over Child Pornography

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #1

12-Year-Old Saves Friend's Life Using First Aid She Learnt From Reading The Hunger Games

15 Posts That Are Way Too Real On A Hangover

Get To Know: Sabrina Carpenter

Love Island 2017: The Cast's First Instagram Selfies Are Almost Unrecognisable And It's Everything

Liam Payne Reads Out Dirty Tweets About Himself And It’s Beyond Cringe

Tanning GIF

This New Drug Will Give You A Natural Suntan Without Ever Going Outside

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

Every Night Out Ever As Told By One Direction GIFs

A Gif By Gif Account of Selena Gomez’s Incredible ‘Bad Liar’ Film

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Bachelor In Paradise Cast Members Speak Out For First Time Since Allegations Of ‘Misconduct’ Forced Filming To Be Suspended

Hailey Baldwin Says She's Not An Instagram Model: "Don't Ever Call Me That"

Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Katy Perry Slams Awards Shows For Being 'Fake' And Claims She's No Con Artist

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant

From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video

More From Travel

Unusual BnBs - Travel

These Are The UK's Craziest B&Bs (You Will Want To Stay In Them All)

Mexico City - Jacqui

Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord

Travel

Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord

Swiss Village Bans Photos To Stop You Getting Holiday FOMO

Want To Sleep In A Tree House Hanging From A Crane? You’re In Luck

Check Out The Obamas’ New Fancy AF D.C. Home

A Beginner’s Guide To... Boston And Cambridge

Party, Instagram & Chill Like A Beyonce-Level Baller In Anguilla

Celebrity

This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer

Travel

Disney World’s Pandora: World Of Avatar Is AMAZING

Travel

2017’s 10 Most Popular Holiday Destinations

Travel

13 Reasons A Caribbean Cruise Is Waaaaaay Better Than A Hotel

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

You'll NEVER Guess Which Geordie Lass Ex On The Beach Hunk Max Morley Fancied Before He Dated Charlotte Crosby – EXCLUSIVE

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

Love Island 2017: The Cast's First Instagram Selfies Are Almost Unrecognisable And It's Everything