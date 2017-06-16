Snoop Dogg Narrates THAT Planet Earth II Lizard Chase: MUST-WATCH
The latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel’s Plizzanet Earth is everything
Friday, June 16, 2017 - 08:40
Remember when Planet Earth II aired earlier this year, and everyone lost their SHIZ over *that* lizard chase?
Yeah, well now you’re going to have to relive the whole harrowing incident, because Snoop Dogg’s narrated the snakey pursuit - and it’s everything.
For those who don’t know, Snoop regularly stars in Plizzanet Earth - Jimmy Kimmel’s spoof nature documentary - and tbh David Attenborough better watch out, because he’s brizziliant.
No offence David, you’re the OG nature bae.
Featuring gems like ‘snakes are straight assholes’, ‘If he a geico he got a 15 per cent chance of making it outta here’ and ‘did you see the feet on it?’, this vid is basically a must-watch.
SO great.
By Lizzie Cox
Latest News
YouTube Star Austin Jones Charged Over Child Pornography
The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #1
12-Year-Old Saves Friend's Life Using First Aid She Learnt From Reading The Hunger Games
15 Posts That Are Way Too Real On A Hangover
Get To Know: Sabrina Carpenter
Love Island 2017: The Cast's First Instagram Selfies Are Almost Unrecognisable And It's Everything
Liam Payne Reads Out Dirty Tweets About Himself And It’s Beyond Cringe
This New Drug Will Give You A Natural Suntan Without Ever Going Outside
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud
Every Night Out Ever As Told By One Direction GIFs
A Gif By Gif Account of Selena Gomez’s Incredible ‘Bad Liar’ Film
Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl
Bachelor In Paradise Cast Members Speak Out For First Time Since Allegations Of ‘Misconduct’ Forced Filming To Be Suspended
Hailey Baldwin Says She's Not An Instagram Model: "Don't Ever Call Me That"
Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken
Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet
Katy Perry Slams Awards Shows For Being 'Fake' And Claims She's No Con Artist
Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub
YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant
From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video
More From Travel
These Are The UK's Craziest B&Bs (You Will Want To Stay In Them All)
Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord
Travel
Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord
Swiss Village Bans Photos To Stop You Getting Holiday FOMO
Want To Sleep In A Tree House Hanging From A Crane? You’re In Luck
Check Out The Obamas’ New Fancy AF D.C. Home
A Beginner’s Guide To... Boston And Cambridge
Party, Instagram & Chill Like A Beyonce-Level Baller In Anguilla
Celebrity
This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer
Travel
Disney World’s Pandora: World Of Avatar Is AMAZING
Travel
2017’s 10 Most Popular Holiday Destinations
Travel
13 Reasons A Caribbean Cruise Is Waaaaaay Better Than A Hotel
Trending Articles
Music
Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’
Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub
Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl
Celebrity