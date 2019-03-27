Stranger Things, Us and Ghostbusters: Why 2019 Is The Scariest Halloween Horror Nights Ever

Universal Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights is a curious beast.

Now 29 years in, you’d think that fans of all things petrifying and pop culture would know exactly what they’re letting themselves in for.

Yet each year, it seems to outdo itself when it comes to scares and screams.

2019 is undoubtedly its most fun yet, with haunted houses themed around Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Us and more pop culture titans all guaranteed to terrify.

And that’s just for starters…

1. Us is exactly as terrifying as you’d imagine

Jordan Peele’s trippy, chill-inducing horror broke all kinds of records at the box office this year, and so it’s a confusing delight to see its twisted imagery brought to life in one of HHN’s iconic haunted houses.

The Tethered chase you throughout the house, wielding scissors and jumping out at you from all angles. And while the jump-scares definitely connect, it’s the creepy imagery that the house excels at - turn certain corners, and you’ll be confronted with the static, staring red jumpsuit-wearing bodies.

Just watching you.

Just waiting to pounce.

And some do - when you least expect it.

2. Stranger Things explores new territory

2018 was the first time HHN recreated the Upside Down, and it worked eerily well.

So fans expected a lot for a second go round.

With this year’s maze focused predominately on the second season, there’s ample material to mine - and you certainly get your fill of demogorgon dogs, and a smattering of mind flayers.

3. Ghostbusters is a retro kid’s dream come true

The original Ghostbusters is cinematic royalty; stuffed full of humour, heart and horrifying ghouls.

More enjoyable than scary, HHN’s recreation is perfect - recreating all the best bits with unabashed nerd glee.

Slimer will fly out at you and through walls, the creepy Librarian will ‘shush’ you, Gozers will Goze, Janine will scream that ‘we got one’, Sigourney Weaver is brought to life with some pitch-perfect actors, and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man will loom over you.

4. The original mazes are the event’s secret weapon

While the recognisable houses are superb fun, it’s HHN’s original mazes that truly terrify.

Each new house is unpredictable, and as a result you’re put in a constant state of underwear-soiling fear.

The standouts are Universal Monsters - a greatest hits mash-up of Frankenstein, Wolf Man, the Mummy, Create from the Black Lagoon, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Phantom of the Opera, Frankenstein's Bride, and Dracula all ready and willing to scare the living bejesus out of you in the dark.

Elsewhere, Graveyard Games deserves a significant mention, as it tells the tale of two teenagers who are struck by a ghostly curse after vandalising a graveyard. Oh, and they’re streaming pretty much the whole thing on social media while it happens. Good luck getting through a final stretch that includes walking through a tunnel submerged in total darkness.

5. The shows are mesmerising

The event’s first lagoon water/light show is dazzling, with all your faves from the event projected onto water jets as pulsating music blares around you.

It’s genuinely stunning, and every match to Disney’s own big water shows.

Elsewhere, Academy of Villains: Altered States is a dance-theatre spectacular with some truly stunning gymnastics and bodily distortion.

6. We haven't even got to the rides and scare zones

Themed scare zones guarantee you’re scared even when you’re walking between houses (Zombieland: Double Tap and the fabulously camp Vanity Ball were our faves), while the sheer joy of being able to ride the park’s attractions in the dark means you’ve more than enough to enjoy if you’re all adrenalined out.

