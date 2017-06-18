Sweden Now Has A Sauna Inside A Giant Gold Egg, Everyone
Well that’s not extra at all, is it?
If you needed any proof that the whole world is now officially extra, take a quick glance over at the Swedish town of Kiruna, who are now the proud owners of a sauna inside a giant gold egg.
Very fresh, very special.It’s actually a pretty cool story though - the egg-sellent (sorry) spa-based installation came about after the town was informed that their entire city center would have to be relocated two miles east due to crumbling foundations.
Everyone felt a bit bad for them, particularly one Swedish developer, who offered them an egg-citing (sorry again) gift to help lift spirits: a golden, solar-powered, egg
The brainchild of designers Bigert & Bergstrom, the egg is intended to act as a community meeting center, where townspeople can discuss changes, while generating
“thoughts of rebirth.”
It’s also apparently going on a tour after a stint in Kiruna, being temporarily places in breathtaking Arctic settings to give visitors a totally unique experience. Off The Map, a travel company who have added a trip to the egg onto their Arctic itineraries, said of the project: “The egg shape seeks to symbolize rebirth and new opportunities at the start of Kiruna’s urban transformation, a project that involves the relocation of entire city districts in response to ground subsidence caused by decades of iron ore mining”.
So extra, yet so amazing.
By Lizzie Cox