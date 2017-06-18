Sweden Now Has A Sauna Inside A Giant Gold Egg, Everyone

If you needed any proof that the whole world is now officially extra, take a quick glance over at the Swedish town of Kiruna, who are now the proud owners of a sauna inside a giant gold egg.

Very fresh, very special.

Off The Map Travel

It’s actually a pretty cool story though - the egg-sellent (sorry) spa-based installation came about after the town was informed that their entire city center would have to be relocated two miles east due to crumbling foundations.

Everyone felt a bit bad for them, particularly one Swedish developer, who offered them an egg-citing (sorry again) gift to help lift spirits: a golden, solar-powered, egg

The brainchild of designers Bigert & Bergstrom, the egg is intended to act as a community meeting center, where townspeople can discuss changes, while generating

“thoughts of rebirth.”

Ah yes, because there’s nothing people want more than to see old Mayor Neilson sweating in his kecks. The sauna can accomodate up to eight people, and reaches temperatures of 185° F. Steamy.

It’s also apparently going on a tour after a stint in Kiruna, being temporarily places in breathtaking Arctic settings to give visitors a totally unique experience. Off The Map, a travel company who have added a trip to the egg onto their Arctic itineraries, said of the project: “The egg shape seeks to symbolize rebirth and new opportunities at the start of Kiruna’s urban transformation, a project that involves the relocation of entire city districts in response to ground subsidence caused by decades of iron ore mining”.

So extra, yet so amazing.

By Lizzie Cox