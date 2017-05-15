Swiss Village Bans Photos To Stop You Getting Holiday FOMO

A Swiss village feels so bad about you having to see beautiful photos of it plastered all over Instagram, that it's decided to ban tourists from taking photos altogether.

Yup, Bergün officials reckon anyone spotting pics of the picturesque place will basically just feel sad that they’re at work and not there instead - the solution being to outlaw photography and literally fine those snapping photos €5.

How thoughtful.

“It is scientifically proven that beautiful holiday photos on social media make the viewer unhappy because they cannot be there themselves,” explained the village tourist office, with Mayor Peter Nicolay, adding: “we cordially invite you to visit Bergün to experience it for yourself.”

The village’s director of tourism, Marc-Andrea Barandun, admitted that there’s also just a little bit of marketing strategy in play, telling The Local: “The idea is that everyone talks about Bergün,” he said. “So it’s a combination of both – we made the law and also there’s some marketing [aim] behind it.”

Well, it’s working: after all, had you heard of Bergün before this?