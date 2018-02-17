The 11 Best Places To Travel In February

It’s cold. It’s boring. You’re dreaming of sun and excitement. Sound familiar? Well then, you might want to check out this handy list of the best places to visit in February. At the very least, you can plan ahead so that this doesn’t happen again next year. You’re welcome.

Big Sur, California

This rugged section of California’s Pacific Coast is bursting with so much natural beauty you’ll hardly be able to keep your eyes on the road (please keep your eyes on the road) - and February is the perfect time to visit, thanks to the pleasant weather and the fact that it’s when you’re most likely to see gray whales pass by, migrating alongside the coast. Eek.

Salzburg, Austria

This picturesque city is jam-packed with history, culture, and scenes out of a movie (literally - The Sound of Music was filmed here). Combine it with a few days in Obertauern, one of Austrias prime ski-resorts, featuring over 100km of runs, and you’ll really be making the most of February’s snow-covered vistas.

Maui, Hawaii

One of the smaller islands in the Hawaiian chain, Maui boasts more than 30 miles of sandy beaches, acres of lush greenery, and the Haleakala National Park, home to the islands’ tallest volcano. Hit up this wonderful place in Feb for great weather, fewer crowds (because Spring Break hasn’t started yet) and the Ocean Arts Festival.

Andalusia, Spain

It can be hard to find some European sun at this time of year, but if anywhere has it, it’s Spain’s most southerly province - where 20C temps are possible towards the end of the month. If you’re looking for specifics, the city of Jerez is a great shout - because it’s flamenco festival kicks off on the 22nd.

Paris, France

The most fitting place to spend Valentine’s Day is of course, the city of love. Wander the banks of the seine, whisper sweet nothings in each other’s ears over a sumptuous dinner of French cuisine, and watch the sun go down from the top of the Eiffel Tower. Romantic doesn’t even cover it.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

February temperatures sit pretty within the mid-20s at this beach town on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, making it the ideal place to warm your chilly winter bones. Again, it’s also a great time to visit because the Spring Breakers are yet to descend en masse, filling up the pleasant beaches, numerous bars, and whale-watching excursions.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

One word: carnival. Yep, THE carnival of all carnivals takes place in Rio, in February - with more than 1 million tourists flocking to the city each year to experience the parades, music and street parties.

Venice, Italy

Overwhelmingly hot in the summer, winter is actually the best time to plan a trip to Venice, and February is the prime month, thanks to the kick-off of Venice carnival, which begins on Feb 16 and runs until March 5. The 3 week celebration includes colourful parades, street shows, dances and gala dinners - although be warned: it’s gets busy, so you’ll need to book ASAP if you’re interested.

Beijing, China

What better time to visit China than during the month of the Lunar New Year? Unsurprisingly the capital city goes all out to celebrate, with fireworks, food, entertainment, and a lantern festival to top it all off. The Year of the Pig officially begins on February 5th, but locals get a week off to enjoy the holiday - making it an amazing time to see everything Beijing has to offer.

New Zealand (yes, all of it)

The second month of the year = dreamy weather across the entire country, with warm and sunny weather, and very little rain. The school holidays have ended so high season is over (making everything a bit cheaper), and there’s a million things to do and see. Yes, we’re wondering why you haven’t booked a flight yet, too.

Taipei, Taiwan

The Taiwan Lantern festival takes place based around the Chinese New Year, and is a sight to behold. It lasts a couple of weeks, and includes huge floats as well as - you guessed it - lanterns. The theme also changes each year depending on which neighbourhood it’s being held in - you can check out the official website for more details.