Travel

The 5 Best Hotels in Corfu

Five star luxury, boutique delightfulness, and so much more...

Sunday, February 10, 2019 - 18:10

Google Image ‘Corfu’ and you can get an instant idea of the ridiculously Grecian paradise that awaits.

Azure, turquoise waters mingle with glowing green hillsides and sandy white beaches. It’s all a little bit Mamma Mia!-tastic.

But where to stay?

Here we bring you the five snazziest, sexiest and downright most stunning hotels to chill tf out.

1. Delfino Blu Hotel

While the island has its fair share of massive super-swanky five star mega-hotels (more on those later), it’s hard to deny the Delfino Blu the top spot on this list.

A small, family-run boutique hotel and spa, it’s sizeable enough to offer everything you need, but with bundles of charm and endearing warmth to make you never want to leave.

Serenity is a feeling that you can feast your eyes on... Where else, but Delfino Blu! #DelfinoBlu #Corfu #Serene #Holidays

From the moment you step foot on the property, you’ll be made to feel one of the family. Whilst waiting for our room, we were given a plate of fresh fruit and ice cream, an ice cold beer, and encouraged to relax on the veranda overlooking its tiered pools and down onto the roaring ocean.

The hotel itself boasts 15 beautifully, classically crafted rooms (studios and suites), apartments to rent, two pools, a restaurant, gym, beach bar, and spa stuffed full of Jacuzzis and treatment rooms to help you unwind.

Not to be that tourist cliche, but I am very much living my finest Mamma Mia! life right now (minus the paternity tests). #soGreecesuchwow #cantstopeatingcheese #theyregonnarunoutoffeta . . . . #instatravel #wanderlust #travel #travelgram #greece #corfu

It’s also unsurprisingly a suntrap, meaning you are guaranteed to spend hours on a sun lounger or in the pool, soaking up rays as a gentle breeze drifts past the hilltop.

From the friendly staff (our barista would bring an artfully crafted coffee each morning, replete with a different style – from a penguin face to a frog, and so much more), to the perfect location (on the lesser-travelled north-west side of the island), and the awesome food, it’s the ultimate haven.

Delfino Blu offers rooms with half board from £196. Find out more here.

2. Grecotel Corfu Imperial

The ultimate in five star all-inclusive luxury, Corfu Imperial Grecotel Resort is as ‘living the dream’ as it gets, with spas, private waterside villas, Michelin-starred food and stunning architecture as standard.

Our luxurious Dream Villas are an oasis in the middle of a verdant peninsula offering private pools and spectacular sea views over the Ionian Sea. #grecotelcorfuimperial #luxurytravel #corfu

Throw in a property so enormous it needs its own private island to house it all, and you’ll be in Corfu heaven.

Find out more about Grectotel Corfu Imperial.

3. The Merchant’s House

A, surprise, Airbnb that packs in everything you’d ever need to sample Corfu’s quintessentially classic vibes.

#sourdough #burst #24hrs later #freshlybaked #traditional #organicflours #air #springwater #chia #quinoa #sunflower #poppy #madewithlove one for #home two for #lovely #people #haveagreatday off to #yoga #indabastudios @sabina_ahmadov then onto #taunton

Situated in Corfu’s oldest village of Old Perithia, it offers a unique and very special experience outside of the ‘sitting by a beach getting your tan on’ norm.

Find out more about The Merchant’s House.

4. MarBella Corfu

Another five star gorge-fest, this 60s resort was given a full refurb in 2014, and it’s rather snazzy as a result, situated on a lush, densely vegetated hillside on the island’s east coast.

MarBellous experiences never end @Marbellacorfuhotel! To start with...book now your MarBellous Package!!!👌👇 #marbellacorfuhotel #lifetime-experience #starring #you #Corfu #Greece #island life #luxury #resort #hotel #family #unique #moments #holiday #enjoy #relax #colors #love #family-time #happy #fun #travel #instatravel #vacation #beach #summer #booknow #offer

Find out more about MarBella Corfu.

5. The Rou Estate

As the name suggests, not your average hotel; this stunningly located villa estate offers incredible views across the strait to Albania, with 200-year-old villas offering the very best of Corfiot design, and a special mountain escape.

🇬🇷🌞
View this post on Instagram

🇬🇷🌞

A post shared by Toby Jackson (@ta_jackson1) on

Find out more about The Rou Estate.

Latest News

Best Hotels in Corfu
The 5 Best Hotels in Corfu
Holly Hagan Had The Most Brutal Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend Drama
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her 'Unusual’ Clothing Line And We’re Already Obsessed
Rapper Cadet, who died in February 2019, performing at a UK gig in 2018
Rapper Cadet Dies In Car Crash Aged 28
Charlotte Crosby at bondi sands event
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Got Over ‘Heartbreak’ and Her Plans to Move to Australia
Valentine’s Gifts To Buy Yourself BC You Deserve It
Valentine’s Gifts To Buy Yourself BC You Deserve It
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’
Chrysten Zenoni Shows Off Natural Post-Baby Body In The Most Empowering Way
Fans Can't Get Over How Unreal Chrysten Zenoni Looks In This Leotard Snap
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Khalid, Dermot Kennedy And More
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
Aaron Chalmers Is Making A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Aaron Chalmers Is Planning A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Did Kanye West Just Return Kim Kardashian's $14 Million Christmas Present?
Why Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Were Celibate Until They Got Married
Ariana Grande's thank u, next Album: Track By Track Review
V-Day Cards For That Not-So-Special Someone
The Chainsmokers Have Just Released A New Single With 5 Seconds Of Summer And It’s Everything
Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Top Romantic Celebrity Getaway Destinations
Vicky Pattison Wants To Take Cheryl On The Pull And Gives The Most Iconic Advice On Self-Love
P!nk Will Be Honoured With A 2019 BRIT Award And Is Performing On The Big Night

More From Travel

Best Hotels in Corfu
The 5 Best Hotels in Corfu
Top Romantic Celebrity Getaway Destinations
WHY WEST TEXAS IS WORTH THE EPIC TREK
Explore Texas On This Epic Road Trip
Inside the World's Most Expensive Hotel Rooms
The Best Backpacker Hostels in the World for Under £20
18 cities to visit before you're 30
The Ultimate Travel Gear Guide For Solo Travelers
The Ultimate Travel Gear Guide For Solo Travelers
Eating our way through New York’s best pizza slices
Eating our way through New York’s best pizza slices
You can now hire a personal photographer in Rome. &#039;Insta-Boyfriend.&#039;
12 No Bullsh*t Tips For Solo Female Travellers
The Most Instagrammable Spots in Iceland’s Golden Circle
The Most Instagrammable Spots in Iceland’s Golden Circle
You can now hire a personal photographer in Rome. &#039;Insta-Boyfriend.&#039;
When In Rome… You Can Hire Your Very Own Instagram Boyfriend
Here’s Why You Should Run Away From Your Problems To The Cook Islands

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Charlotte Crosby at bondi sands event
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Got Over ‘Heartbreak’ and Her Plans to Move to Australia
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her 'Unusual’ Clothing Line And We’re Already Obsessed
Holly Hagan Had The Most Brutal Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend Drama
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase
Chrysten Zenoni Shows Off Natural Post-Baby Body In The Most Empowering Way
Fans Can't Get Over How Unreal Chrysten Zenoni Looks In This Leotard Snap
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
Aaron Chalmers Is Making A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Aaron Chalmers Is Planning A Big Career Change Once He Retires From MMA
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages
Rapper Cadet, who died in February 2019, performing at a UK gig in 2018
Rapper Cadet Dies In Car Crash Aged 28
Best Hotels in Corfu
The 5 Best Hotels in Corfu
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse