The 5 Best Hotels in Corfu

Google Image ‘Corfu’ and you can get an instant idea of the ridiculously Grecian paradise that awaits.

Azure, turquoise waters mingle with glowing green hillsides and sandy white beaches. It’s all a little bit Mamma Mia!-tastic.

But where to stay?

Here we bring you the five snazziest, sexiest and downright most stunning hotels to chill tf out.

1. Delfino Blu Hotel

While the island has its fair share of massive super-swanky five star mega-hotels (more on those later), it’s hard to deny the Delfino Blu the top spot on this list.

A small, family-run boutique hotel and spa, it’s sizeable enough to offer everything you need, but with bundles of charm and endearing warmth to make you never want to leave.

From the moment you step foot on the property, you’ll be made to feel one of the family. Whilst waiting for our room, we were given a plate of fresh fruit and ice cream, an ice cold beer, and encouraged to relax on the veranda overlooking its tiered pools and down onto the roaring ocean.

The hotel itself boasts 15 beautifully, classically crafted rooms (studios and suites), apartments to rent, two pools, a restaurant, gym, beach bar, and spa stuffed full of Jacuzzis and treatment rooms to help you unwind.

It’s also unsurprisingly a suntrap, meaning you are guaranteed to spend hours on a sun lounger or in the pool, soaking up rays as a gentle breeze drifts past the hilltop.

From the friendly staff (our barista would bring an artfully crafted coffee each morning, replete with a different style – from a penguin face to a frog, and so much more), to the perfect location (on the lesser-travelled north-west side of the island), and the awesome food, it’s the ultimate haven.

Delfino Blu offers rooms with half board from £196. Find out more here.

2. Grecotel Corfu Imperial

The ultimate in five star all-inclusive luxury, Corfu Imperial Grecotel Resort is as ‘living the dream’ as it gets, with spas, private waterside villas, Michelin-starred food and stunning architecture as standard.

Throw in a property so enormous it needs its own private island to house it all, and you’ll be in Corfu heaven.

Find out more about Grectotel Corfu Imperial.

3. The Merchant’s House

A, surprise, Airbnb that packs in everything you’d ever need to sample Corfu’s quintessentially classic vibes.

Situated in Corfu’s oldest village of Old Perithia, it offers a unique and very special experience outside of the ‘sitting by a beach getting your tan on’ norm.

Find out more about The Merchant’s House.

4. MarBella Corfu

Another five star gorge-fest, this 60s resort was given a full refurb in 2014, and it’s rather snazzy as a result, situated on a lush, densely vegetated hillside on the island’s east coast.

Find out more about MarBella Corfu.

5. The Rou Estate

As the name suggests, not your average hotel; this stunningly located villa estate offers incredible views across the strait to Albania, with 200-year-old villas offering the very best of Corfiot design, and a special mountain escape.

Find out more about The Rou Estate.