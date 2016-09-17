The Best Backpacker Hostels in the World for Under £20

Hostels are a great way to keep on budget when you’re hot-footing it around the globe, but saving money doesn’t have to - and shouldn’t - mean sacrificing on quality and experience. These hostels prove that you can have the best of both worlds; from rooftop pools and free dinners to ensuite bathrooms and guided tours, ‘budget’ doesn’t always = ‘bad’.

Lub d Bangkok Silom, Bangkok, Thailand

‘Spacious, friendly and clean’ is how HostelWorld describes this one - AKA 3 of the best words you can hear in relation to a hostel. Located near ChinaTown, the Lub d Bangkok Silom has an onsite bar, cinema room, 24 hour receptions, and beds that include private lockers. In other words, it’s the perfect base from which to explore the bustling city of Bangkok.

Prices start from £6.35 per person, per night.

Hangover Hostels, Mirissa, Sri Lanka

Just across the road from Mirissa beach itself, the Hangover Hostel has a much more appealing location than name. Amenities also include a rooftop deck (where yoga classes take place), security lockers, 24 hour reception, and free wifi. Not bad for a tenner a night.

Prices start from £10 per person, per night.

Frendz Resort & Hostel, Boracay, Philippines

This family run hostel is just a 2 minute walk from stunning white beach - but that’s not all. It also offers free pasta nights, organised boat trips, designated beach chairs, and discounts at a range of partner restaurants, dive shops and kite-surfing schools. Dreamy.

Prices start from £7.48 per person, per night.

Drop Bear Hostel, Santa Marta, Colombia

With a 24-hour bar, 8 (yes eight!) happy hours a day, and weekly pool parties, this one is for the party-lovers for sure. It’s also pretty stacked in terms of amenities, with a massive TV and games room, hammocks and a giant pool. Oh, and an on-site restaurant that’s open until 2am. Because you’ll need to line your stomach for those 8 happy hours, obviously.

Prices start from £6.15 per person, per night.

Cara Cara Inn, Kuta, Indonesia

A vibrant spot in the heart of Kuta, the Cara Cara Inn features a cafe & bar, splash pool, waterslide, hammocks, and ensuite bathrooms in all rooms (important). It’s also a great place for meeting new people too, thanks to the BBQ cook-outs and evening drinks at the vintage CARAvan (do you see what they did there).

Prices start from £7.64 per person, per night.

The Bucket List Hostel, Goa, India

Basic but functional, the Bucket List Hostel (great name) has some real perks, including free yoga, walking tours, cycle tours and a badminton challenger cup. Yes. Badminton. Individual bamboo cabins house dorm-style sleeping, all for less than the price of a Boots Meal Deal.

Prices start from £1.64 per person, per night.

Bayrams Treehouse, Olympos Antalya, Turkey

Embrace your inner child and stay in this treehouse-style hostel, with views of the Olympos Mountains to boot. The onsite bar, restaurant and small grocery store mean you’re set when it comes to food and drink, plus the nearby beach, hiking trails and kayaking spots mean it’ll be an activity-packed stay.

Prices start from £12.90 per person, per night.

Milhouse Hostel Hipo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Renowned for being the place to stay in Buenos Aires, the Milhouse has all the key components of a great hostel and more: its own bar, a chill-out terrace, free internet, laundry service, organised daily excursions and staff who are in the KNOW when it comes to local activities, tours, and hot spots. They also host regular rooftop water parties with a BBQ feast and lots of games. Just sayin.

Prices start from £12.56 per person, per night.

Nomads Hostel & Bar, Cancun, Mexico

Hello, rooftop pool. Hello, pool party every Saturday. HELLO, FREE DINNER. Security is on point here too - with smart card access to each floor, each room, and private lockers for all guests. A partnership with Party Rockers Travel Agency also means great deals on tours to the nearby eco parks, ruins, and dive sites. Sweet.

Prices start from £9.91 per person, per night.

Athenstyle, Athens, Greece

With a rooftop terrace open all-year round this place has views for days: 360⁰ of them, to be exact. A common kitchen means you can save some dollar cooking for yourself now and again, while the hostel’s philosophy of actively combating environmental issue through the use of natural energy and waste-recycling solutions means you can sleep easy at night. In the v comfortable beds.

Prices start from £16.37 per person, per night.

Hostel Revolution, Quito, Ecuador

Created by backpackers for backpackers, the small but welcoming Hostel Revolution (viva!) is located right in the historical Old Centre of Quito. A colonial style house with wooden floors and several common areas, it’s a laid-back space for those who want to chill out and cook in the communal kitchen, rather than play drinking games and party hard.

Prices start from £7.40 per person, per night.

Pariwana Hostel Cusco, Cuzco, Peru

Centred around a huge private courtyard, the Pariwana is a backpackers dream - with its own spacious bar, comfortable beds, and kitchen. There’s also free breakfast (be still your beating heart, amirite?) a whole range of great daily activities, from free walking tours, salsa lessons, karaoke, trivia nights and more.

Prices start from £8.35 per person, per night.

Equity Point Marrakech, Morocco

This place calls itself a ‘spa hostel’ and for good reason - it does have a swimming pool and offer hammam massages, after all. The prime location just a few minutes from Jemaa El Fna square is another bonus, plus the ensuite bathrooms in every room, rooftop terrace, and food menu courtesy of the on-site Moroccan chef.

Prices start from £8.33 per person, per night.

Home at the Mansion, Melbourne, Australia

This isn’t just any hostel. This is a hostel in a castle. Packed with character (heeeey stain-glass windows), it’s been voted the most popular hostel in Melbourne 3 times, so make of that what you will. Featuring 16 rooms, a cafe/bar, and free WiFi, those modern touches ensure that this historic building keeps up with 21st Century standards. Sweet.

Prices start from £18.29 per person, per night.