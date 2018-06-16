The Louvre in Paris Now Has a Beyoncé and Jay-Z Tour
Who run the world?
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 15:27
As if you needed any more proof that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are essentially queen and king of the world, the Musée du Louvre in Paris is now offering a tour specifically tailored around the couple.
The 90-minute Bey Z tour (not the official name) (but should be), comes after Bey and Jay filmed the video for their latest single ‘Apesh*t’ at the famous museum, which featured them basically being cooler than any of us will ever be, surrounded by priceless art.
The tour highlights the 17 artworks seen in the video, including Jacques Louis David’s The Coronation of Napoleon, Marie-Guillemine Benoist’s Portrait d’une négresse,Théodore Géricault’s The Charging Chasseur and arguably one of the most famous paintings in the world: Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Mona Lisa.
There is one slight problem, and that’s the tours are currently all in French - so if you don’t parle la langue, you might want to find someone who does, or wait until they add an English version, which could be soon, apparently.
Oui, c’est magnifique.
By Lizzie Cox
