'The Love Island Effect' - How Reality TV Is Changing Our Travel Habits

It’s fair to say that Love Island, which returned last week and has already taken over our lives, is a television phenomenon.

Plans are cancelled, viewing parties are hosted, work days start with the question ‘did you watch Love Island last night?’, and the word ‘muggy’ returns to the nation’s vocabulary.

But the ITV show is having more than effect than we think - because it’s also influencing our travel habits.

Lastminute.com has taken a look at how reality TV affects where we choose to go on holiday, and the results are more interesting than poor old Alex off of this year’s season. Which wouldn’t be hard. But still.

Booking data shows that June holiday bookings to Mallorca, the home of the Love Island Villa, have increased by a whopping average of 154% every year since the show began airing back in 2015.

What’s the opposite of a little bit leave it? Mallorca is that, it would seem.

And it’s not just Love Island - MTV’s very own Ex On The Beach is also responsible for some major travel trends.

Bookings to Crete during the airing of the winter 2017 season, set in, you guessed it, Crete - spiked by 84%, while the summer 2017 season in Bali saw a rise of 87% in bookings to the Indonesian island.

Meanwhile, Made in Chelsea did all kinds of things for Ibiza after the cast were filmed living it up there - lastminute.com report a 194% increase in people jetting ‘back to the island’ (yes that was a Vengaboys reference) compared to the same month the previous year.

So there you have it. Sometimes, life really does imitate reality.

By Lizzie Cox