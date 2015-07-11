Travelling the world is about so much more than taking ‘gram-worthy photos - but while you’re discovering different cultures, trying new experiences, and generally having an amazing time, it’s an added bonus to be somewhere that’ll have your grid looking influencer-level good.

With that in mind, here’s the most Instagrammable destinations to visit in 2019.

Joffre Lakes, British Columbia, Canada

North of Vancouver lies Joffre Provincial park, home to three turquoise glacier-fed lakes that look like they’ve been filtered IRL. For those who like maximum reward for minimum effort, Lower Jofree lake (just a short stroll down a trail) is amazing enough, but for the more adventurous, a 2 hour hike will take you past middle and upper Joffre lakes, plus some pretty stunning waterfalls, too.

Bamboo Forest, Kyoto, Japan

Unsurprisingly, a forest of towering bamboo makes for a pretty impressive pic. Pro-tip: make sure your insta-photographer pops a squat while snapping you looking wistfully into the distance, to emphasise those swaying stalks. No, they don’t get a choice in the matter.

Salt Flats, Uyuni, Bolivia

One to get your creative juices flowing, this one - because the salt flats of Uyuni create a natural optical illusion thanks to the endless expanse of white altering perspective. From booting your tiny husband across the ground, to popping the cork of a building-sized bottle of wine (hey, it’s important to stay hydrated), the possibilities are endless.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi

Awe-inspiring in both size and beauty, this is the largest mosque in the UAE - visited by more than 41,000 people during Eid. Wowzah.

Bora Bora

An island in French Polynesia, Bora Bora, with its crystal clear lagoon encircled by coral reef, is literally (to quote Hilary Duff) what dreams are made of. Think stretches of white sand, lush greenery you’ll want to pose in front of for days, and the hotel Bora Bora One - ft. a swimming pool that’s so photogenic it probably even makes Kendall Jenner jealous.

Vatnajokull, Iceland

Game of Thrones fans might recognise this one - because Vatnajokull (‘The Water Glacier’) is not only the largest ice cap in Iceland, but also featured prominently in the HBO series. In fact, The Wall itself was created using shots of the glacier combined with CGI. It’s also insanely beautiful, and those icy planes are a blessing to any grid.

Gili Islands, Bali

A group of 3 tiny islands make up the Gili Islands in Bali - and they’re one of the most popular tourist destinations in Indonesia for good reason. Stunning sunsets, bean bag beach bars and seriously snap-worthy snorkelling sites combine to make these a pretty magical place… just be warned: if you want one of those famous ocean swing shots, you’re going to have to actually queue to get it. #GramLife

Miyajima, Japan

A small island in Hiroshima Bay, Miyajima - a UNESCO World Heritage Site, dontchaknow - is an Instagram lover’s dream for two reasons.

1) the Torii Gate that marks the entrance to the Itsukushima-jinja shrine, which appears to be floating when it’s partially submerged at high tide.

2) Actual DEER roam the streets and they are cuter than all of the buttons. DEER.

Cappadocia, Turkey

Get yo’ butt to Cappadocia and delight yo’ eyes and yo’ followers with the sight of hundreds of hot air balloons rising in unison at sunrise (weather permitting). Level up by actually booking a flight in one of said balloons. Nice.

Siuslaw National Forest, Oregon Coast

It might not be the most obvious USA road trip, but driving the Oregon Coast is an absolute treasure trove of travelling gems. Take the Siuslaw National Forest, for example, home to the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area - a vista of windswept sand perfect for dune-buggying, sand-boarding, or just posing up a storm.

Sedona, Arizona

Towering terracotta cliffs and hikes for daaaaays. Just resist the temptation to carve your name into any rocks - that’s what got Vanessa Hudgens into a whole lot of trouble back in 2016. Gulp.

Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

Another destination from the Game of Thrones location book - this one featuring a crazy 40,000 basalt pillars dating back to the volcanic age almost - wait for it - 60 MILLION YEARS AGO. If that’s not worthy of some ‘gram action, what is?

Chefchaouen, Morocco

Feeling blue? Cheer up, petal, and head to Chefchaouen in the Rif Mountains of Northwest Morocco… known for the stunning blue-washed buildings of it’s old town.

Rialto Bridge, Venice, Italy

From a purely visual perspective the Rialto Bridge is a must-see - with its striking white architecture the perfect compliment to the glittering waters of Venice’s Grand Canal. From a historical POV it’s also hella cool - built in 1591, it remained the only way to cross the canal by foot until 1854 (that’s more than 200 years, math fans).

By Lizzie Cox