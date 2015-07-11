Travel

The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019

Sometimes, it's just all about the gram.

Thursday, December 6, 2018 - 12:12

Travelling the world is about so much more than taking ‘gram-worthy photos - but while you’re discovering different cultures, trying new experiences, and generally having an amazing time, it’s an added bonus to be somewhere that’ll have your grid looking influencer-level good.

With that in mind, here’s the most Instagrammable destinations to visit in 2019.

Joffre Lakes, British Columbia, Canada

North of Vancouver lies Joffre Provincial park, home to three turquoise glacier-fed lakes that look like they’ve been filtered IRL. For those who like maximum reward for minimum effort, Lower Jofree lake (just a short stroll down a trail) is amazing enough, but for the more adventurous, a 2 hour hike will take you past middle and upper Joffre lakes, plus some pretty stunning waterfalls, too.

Gatorade blues.

Bamboo Forest, Kyoto, Japan

Unsurprisingly, a forest of towering bamboo makes for a pretty impressive pic. Pro-tip: make sure your insta-photographer pops a squat while snapping you looking wistfully into the distance, to emphasise those swaying stalks. No, they don’t get a choice in the matter.

I woke up super early to avoid the crowds, and it was worth it! There's something so ethereal and enchanting about this bamboo forest

Salt Flats, Uyuni, Bolivia

One to get your creative juices flowing, this one - because the salt flats of Uyuni create a natural optical illusion thanks to the endless expanse of white altering perspective. From booting your tiny husband across the ground, to popping the cork of a building-sized bottle of wine (hey, it’s important to stay hydrated), the possibilities are endless.

Salar De Uyuni, Bolivia
The salt flats in Uyuni are the largest in the world and the views were absolutely stunning. We drove for miles with nothing but views of endless salt flats.
We did a 3 day salt flats tour through Bolivia to San Pedro de Atacama, Chile. We booked with Andes Adventures for $110. That includes the transportation, Spanish speaking guide, accommodation and all food.
View this post on Instagram

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Salar De Uyuni, Bolivia ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The salt flats in Uyuni are the largest in the world and the views were absolutely stunning. We drove for miles with nothing but views of endless salt flats. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We did a 3 day salt flats tour through Bolivia to San Pedro de Atacama, Chile. We booked with Andes Adventures for $110. That includes the transportation, Spanish speaking guide, accommodation and all food. We had an amazing group of people and made some great friends. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #uyunisaltflats #uyuni #bolivia #visitbolivia #southamerica #visitsouthamerica #saltflats #wildernessculture #travelsouthamerica #travelers #travelphotography #travelblog #tourism #worldtavel #worldplaces #beautifuldestinations #optoutside #worldtravelbook #aroundtheworld #travelcouple #welivetoexplore #bestvacations #artofvisuals #sonyalpha #sony #alphacollective #bealpha #thepeoplescreavtives #passionpassport #justgoshoot

A post shared by Lou 🇬🇧 + Tan 🇻🇳 (@pathstothepeaks) on

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi

Awe-inspiring in both size and beauty, this is the largest mosque in the UAE - visited by more than 41,000 people during Eid. Wowzah.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Bora Bora

An island in French Polynesia, Bora Bora, with its crystal clear lagoon encircled by coral reef, is literally (to quote Hilary Duff) what dreams are made of. Think stretches of white sand, lush greenery you’ll want to pose in front of for days, and the hotel Bora Bora One - ft. a swimming pool that’s so photogenic it probably even makes Kendall Jenner jealous.

Being a leader doesn't mean everybody else follows you, it means you have a higher standard than anybody else! Raising your standards for yourself is a huge part of your personal growth. When you turn "I shoulds" into "I musts" you will see such a difference in your life. I used to procrastinate sometimes like "I should work out today or I should study X amount of informative content for my craft a week", but I would slack here and there. Once I changed my mindset to "I must" I started to create huge leaps forward and consistent success!
These insane views at @bora_bora_one made this place so unforgettable and forever stamped into my mind, can't wait to return!
View this post on Instagram

Being a leader doesn’t mean everybody else follows you, it means you have a higher standard than anybody else! Raising your standards for yourself is a huge part of your personal growth. When you turn “I shoulds” into “I musts” you will see such a difference in your life. I used to procrastinate sometimes like “I should work out today or I should study X amount of informative content for my craft a week”, but I would slack here and there. Once I changed my mindset to “I must” I started to create huge leaps forward and consistent success! 🙏🏼 - • These insane views at @bora_bora_one made this place so unforgettable and forever stamped into my mind, can’t wait to return! 💙

A post shared by JEREMY AUSTIN (@jeremyaustiin) on

Vatnajokull, Iceland

Game of Thrones fans might recognise this one - because Vatnajokull (‘The Water Glacier’) is not only the largest ice cap in Iceland, but also featured prominently in the HBO series. In fact, The Wall itself was created using shots of the glacier combined with CGI. It’s also insanely beautiful, and those icy planes are a blessing to any grid.

Excited about this winter but in the meantime here's a variation of one of my favorite shots from an earlier trip to magical Iceland.

Gili Islands, Bali

A group of 3 tiny islands make up the Gili Islands in Bali - and they’re one of the most popular tourist destinations in Indonesia for good reason. Stunning sunsets, bean bag beach bars and seriously snap-worthy snorkelling sites combine to make these a pretty magical place… just be warned: if you want one of those famous ocean swing shots, you’re going to have to actually queue to get it. #GramLife

The ocean is calling
View this post on Instagram

The ocean is calling 🐚 #throwback @maximevelly

A post shared by Meryl (@meryldenis) on

Miyajima, Japan

A small island in Hiroshima Bay, Miyajima - a UNESCO World Heritage Site, dontchaknow - is an Instagram lover’s dream for two reasons.

1) the Torii Gate that marks the entrance to the Itsukushima-jinja shrine, which appears to be floating when it’s partially submerged at high tide.

2) Actual DEER roam the streets and they are cuter than all of the buttons. DEER.

⛩ ✔️
View this post on Instagram

⛩ ✔️

A post shared by Michael Malina (@michael_malina) on

Cappadocia, Turkey

Get yo’ butt to Cappadocia and delight yo’ eyes and yo’ followers with the sight of hundreds of hot air balloons rising in unison at sunrise (weather permitting). Level up by actually booking a flight in one of said balloons. Nice.

Overwhelmed in the best way possible. If your dream had no price tag and no risk of failure, what would you be doing with your life? I ask because that's the approach and mindset you have to adapt when chasing a dream. You can't let the fear of failure or ring of risks deter you from the cries of your heart to live a deeper or more rewarding life. Our dreams all look a little different, but our need for fulfillment is the same.

Siuslaw National Forest, Oregon Coast

It might not be the most obvious USA road trip, but driving the Oregon Coast is an absolute treasure trove of travelling gems. Take the Siuslaw National Forest, for example, home to the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area - a vista of windswept sand perfect for dune-buggying, sand-boarding, or just posing up a storm.

Dune Duney #oregonsanddunes #usaroadtrip #beautifulnature #insta #sanddunes #dunes

Sedona, Arizona

Towering terracotta cliffs and hikes for daaaaays. Just resist the temptation to carve your name into any rocks - that’s what got Vanessa Hudgens into a whole lot of trouble back in 2016. Gulp.

And... we have this kind of bravery here in Sedona. Look closely. Do you see him? Sedona,AZ.

Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

Another destination from the Game of Thrones location book - this one featuring a crazy 40,000 basalt pillars dating back to the volcanic age almost - wait for it - 60 MILLION YEARS AGO. If that’s not worthy of some ‘gram action, what is?

Don't let the absence of an immediate breakthrough dictate or change your view of the nature and character of God.

Chefchaouen, Morocco

Feeling blue? Cheer up, petal, and head to Chefchaouen in the Rif Mountains of Northwest Morocco… known for the stunning blue-washed buildings of it’s old town.

Caught in a moment #thebluecity
View this post on Instagram

Caught in a moment #thebluecity

A post shared by Melanie Campbell (@melcampbell2) on

Rialto Bridge, Venice, Italy

From a purely visual perspective the Rialto Bridge is a must-see - with its striking white architecture the perfect compliment to the glittering waters of Venice’s Grand Canal. From a historical POV it’s also hella cool - built in 1591, it remained the only way to cross the canal by foot until 1854 (that’s more than 200 years, math fans).

Oh Venice...how I've fallen in love with you. Definitely one of my favorite places I've ever visited...I mean...if you haven't heard... it's pretty cool. What's not cool is going to Venice with two children who refuse to behave...so you go back to the apartment and spend the morning there instead. At least our apartment was facing out into the Venetian Lagoon. To their credit they did come down with chicken pox right when we got home, so that 'miserable before the spots appear' stage was totally in Venice.

