The Rainbow Stairs Going Viral On Instagram Could Be Illegal

Travelling the world broadens the mind, opens the eyes to different cultures, and offers sights and sensations previously unknown.

It also provides some serious ‘gram game - so it’s hardly surprising that the iconic Batu Caves in Malaysia went viral earlier this month, due to a rainbow paint job on the many stairs that lead to the historic site.

Hello, instagram dream.

So pretty.

However, it turns out the renovation could actually be illegal - because the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple that sits at the top of the staircase is a National Heritage Site listed under the National Heritage Registry - and any development to the site must go through the heritage department for approval.

Gulp.

The site could even risk losing it’s heritage status due to the colourful update, which is obviously not ideal.

However, the temple committee have defended their decision to get creative with the paintbox, saying that they had the necessary approvals.

"Since we are not constructing any new building, we did not need to seek approval,'' said a spokesperson.

Also they look amazing, so there is that.

By Lizzie Cox