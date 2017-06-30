Travel

The Scariest Motel In The USA Is Up For Sale

Hope you like clowns.

Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 21:23

The infamous Clown Motel just outside of Las Vegas is up for sale, everyone.

Yep - if you’ve got a spare $900,000 knocking about and you’ve been looking to get on the U.S property ladder, then boy oh boy do we have an opportunity for you.

The new "It" place in town ;) 🤡 x @basmouter

The new "It" place in town ;) 🤡 x @basmouter

Located in Tonopah, which is somewhere between Vegas and Reno, the Clown Motel has been a Nevada landmark for over 20 years - and it’s hella creepy.

Not only is it right next to a cemetery, but it’s also home to thousands - yes THOUSANDS - of clowns. No they’re not real. At least not in the day time.

*plays spooky music*

*freaks self out*

*cries*

Mr. Creepy #theclownmotel

Mr. Creepy #theclownmotel

Owner Bob Perchetti is looking to retire and he wants someone to take over the motel, which is lined with clown themed wall hangings, paintings, photos, figurines, and dolls.

And yes, whoever buys the motel does have to keep them all - that’ll be an actual clause in the contract. Cool.

Visiting high school sports teams have apparently placed towels over the clowns to avoid nightmares in the past - after all, as Bob told CBS: “It's called the scariest motel in the U.S.”.

Well, we did it. We stayed at "America's Creepiest Hotel". That won't be necessary ever again. #clowntown #coulrophobia #wishyouwerehere

Yep.

Not that he’s fazed by it, in fact, he’ll be back for regular visits.

“Oh, I'm going to miss the clowns,” he added.

“I'm going to come back. I'm going to come back and visit my clowns”.

Whaddya reckon - ready to put in an offer?

By Lizzie Cox

