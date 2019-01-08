The World’s Best Nightlife, Ranked by Closing Time
The City That Never Sleeps? Not so much.
Which city has the wildest parties? Where can you dance until dawn? Where in the world should you visit if you want to stay out late late late?
A new study has the answers to all of the above.
Traveloka compiled a whole lot of data from TripAdvisor’s ‘Nightlife’ category to rank cities by average closing time of bars and clubs - and the results might surprise you.
For example, The City That Never Sleeps apparently lives up to its nickname - because New York City is actually only number 4 on the list, with an average ‘lights out’ time of 2:20am.
Which destinations beat the Big Apple? Athens, Istanbul and Kuala Lumpur take first, second and third place, actually - with closing times of 2:56am, 2:52am, and 2:23am respectively. Yes, on average you can stay out a whole 3 minutes later in KL than NYC.
As for the other end of the scale, it’s England’s very own London town that takes last place, with an average of just 12:09am. Ouch.
To put that into perspective, the study shows that 25% of bars in top-of-the-list Athens stay open until 5am, while only 2% of those in London do the same.
See the full list below - or here - and plan your next holiday accordingly, yeah?
Athens: 02:56am
Istanbul: 02:52am
Kuala Lumpur: 02:23am
New York City: 02:20am
Moscow: 02:17am
Rio de Janeiro: 02:10am
Dubai: 02:09am
Vienna: 2:09am
Berlin: 02:01am
Buenos Aires: 01:56am
Taipei: 01:55am
Copenhagen: 01:49am
Lisbon: 01:48am
Brussels: 01:46am
Paris: 01:45am
Prague: 01:39am
Singapore: 01:32am
Barcelona: 01:31am
Budapest: 01:30am
Phnom Penh: 01:30am
Toronto: 01:22am
Tokyo: 01:20am
Bangkok: 01:18am
Ho Chi Minh City: 1:07am
Amsterdam: 12:58am
Dublin: 12:30am
Rome: 12:29am
Sydney: 12:20am
London: 12:09am
By Lizzie Cox