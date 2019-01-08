Travel

The World’s Best Nightlife, Ranked by Closing Time

The City That Never Sleeps? Not so much.

Which city has the wildest parties? Where can you dance until dawn? Where in the world should you visit if you want to stay out late late late?

A new study has the answers to all of the above.

Traveloka compiled a whole lot of data from TripAdvisor’s ‘Nightlife’ category to rank cities by average closing time of bars and clubs - and the results might surprise you.

For example, The City That Never Sleeps apparently lives up to its nickname - because New York City is actually only number 4 on the list, with an average ‘lights out’ time of 2:20am.

Which destinations beat the Big Apple? Athens, Istanbul and Kuala Lumpur take first, second and third place, actually - with closing times of 2:56am, 2:52am, and 2:23am respectively. Yes, on average you can stay out a whole 3 minutes later in KL than NYC.

As for the other end of the scale, it’s England’s very own London town that takes last place, with an average of just 12:09am. Ouch.

To put that into perspective, the study shows that 25% of bars in top-of-the-list Athens stay open until 5am, while only 2% of those in London do the same.

See the full list below - or here - and plan your next holiday accordingly, yeah?

Athens: 02:56am

Istanbul: 02:52am

Kuala Lumpur: 02:23am

New York City: 02:20am

Moscow: 02:17am

Rio de Janeiro: 02:10am

Dubai: 02:09am

Vienna: 2:09am

Berlin: 02:01am

Buenos Aires: 01:56am

Taipei: 01:55am

Copenhagen: 01:49am

Lisbon: 01:48am

Brussels: 01:46am

Paris: 01:45am

Prague: 01:39am

Singapore: 01:32am

Barcelona: 01:31am

Budapest: 01:30am

Phnom Penh: 01:30am

Toronto: 01:22am

Tokyo: 01:20am

Bangkok: 01:18am

Ho Chi Minh City: 1:07am

Amsterdam: 12:58am

Dublin: 12:30am

Rome: 12:29am

Sydney: 12:20am

London: 12:09am

 

By Lizzie Cox

