Travel

We Flew On The World's First Craft Beer Airline

The flight that gives away free beer...

Friday, March 1, 2019 - 15:00

An exclusive BrewDog Airlines flight left London’s Stansted Airport, on a chartered route direct to Rickenbacker Airport in Columbus, Ohio.

The anticipation quickly became clear in the check-in desk queue as kilts with sporrans & BrewDog stickered luggage adorned the guests. It was time to board the booze cruise inaugural flight.

© Jack Harwood

Our Ohio destination is home to BrewDog’s massive US HQ as well as DogHouse brewery & hotel - the first hotel inside a brewery no less.

But as soon as we took off, ‘Flight Club’, a specially brewed beer for drinking at altitude was more than readily available. Don’t mind if we do.

Joined by the BrewDog co-founder James Watt, we wondered what he would create for the next big adventure. “I’d brew a high ABV beer with a chilli infusion for extremely cold places”. One for you mountain climbers and apré-ski enthusiasts, watch this space!

© Jack Harwood

Touch down in Ohio and we dove head first into US culture. Everyone knows America loves sport, and locals told us Ohio State Buckeyes Football can get crowds over 100,000. So when BrewDog arranged for us to attend the local NHL hockey game, we were ready for a relaxing affair.

Oh, how we were wrong. The crowd was enormous inside the Nationwide Arena, and everyone stood and saluted “LEO!” as the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus (led by Liam Welsh), sang the ‘Star Spangled Banner’.

BrewDog bars being in the Nationwide Arena, as well as sending their equity punks to neighbouring breweries like Rhinegeist, Rockmill, Seventh Son & Wolf’s Ridge, shows how much they’ve been adopted over-the-pond. And they’ve been adopted back, with thousands also choosing to invest as equity punks locally in the USA.

© Jack Harwood

Many Equity Punks had also gotten BrewDog tattoos, which entitled them to a discount, and bragging rights among the many at the two additional bars in Columbus Ohio; Franklinton & Short North.

But BrewDog didn’t just send Equity Punks to the Doghouse, they also shared some local recommendations, walking tours for Columbus & a day trip to Cincinnati. At Rhinegeist, Dennis Kramer-Wine explained how Ohio had lost its many breweries and traditions of beer during the prohibition era. Even so, it’s only taken Rhinegeist 5 years to rise to 100,000 barrels a year.

© Jack Harwood

Another recommendation from the other BrewDog founder Martin Dickie, Rockmill Brewery, was an old horse farm, with a much smaller output. Owner Matthew Barbee thanked BrewDog for it’s the selection of Columbus as it’s beer destination and US HQ, just five miles down the road from his farm. Here Rockmills makes a selection of Belgian style beers, owing to the similarity in the quality of his water source, to that of those in Belgium.

Speaking to co-founder James about the potential of future BrewDog Airlines trips, he says there’s already a waiting list with two trips worth of Equity Punks raring to go. But perhaps even better, the US Equity Punks are also hoping one day this flight will be in both directions.

By Jack Harwood

Latest News

The World&#039;s First Craft Beer Airline
We Flew On The World's First Craft Beer Airline
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More
Ariana Grande And Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Have Been Pictured Reuniting
Oasis - Supersonic - Music Video
8 Of The Most Revolutionary Indie Anthems Ever!
Travis Scott Denies Cheating On Kylie Jenner Amid Claims She ‘Found Evidence’
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy’s ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ Is Out And It’s Straight Fire
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
9 Times Indie Fashion Went Too Far
Get To Know: Big Tobz
Bebe Rexha Is On Fire In The Making Of ‘Last Hurrah’
Club MTV
Competition: Be A DJ For Club MTV x N-Studio!
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #5
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Forced To Hide From Crazed Fan On Holiday
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian Is Already Shading Jordyn Woods For Her Tell-All Interview
The Jonas Brothers ‘Confirmed Their Reunion’ And Fans Are Losing Their Minds
The 11 Best Places To Travel In February
The 11 Best Places To Travel In February
Charlotte Crosby Gets Candid About How Filming The Charlotte Show Put A Strain On Her Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About A "Really Bad Time" In Her And Josh Ritchie's Relationship

More From Travel

The World&#039;s First Craft Beer Airline
We Flew On The World's First Craft Beer Airline
The 11 Best Places To Travel In February
The 11 Best Places To Travel In February
Travel
Explore Texas On This Epic Road Trip | MTV Travel
Best Hotels in Corfu
The 5 Best Hotels in Corfu
Top Romantic Celebrity Getaway Destinations
WHY WEST TEXAS IS WORTH THE EPIC TREK
Explore Texas On This Epic Road Trip
Inside the World's Most Expensive Hotel Rooms
The Best Backpacker Hostels in the World for Under £20
18 cities to visit before you're 30
The Ultimate Travel Gear Guide For Solo Travelers
The Ultimate Travel Gear Guide For Solo Travelers
Eating our way through New York’s best pizza slices
Eating our way through New York’s best pizza slices
You can now hire a personal photographer in Rome. &#039;Insta-Boyfriend.&#039;
12 No Bullsh*t Tips For Solo Female Travellers

Trending Articles

Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Forced To Hide From Crazed Fan On Holiday
Charlotte Crosby Gets Candid About How Filming The Charlotte Show Put A Strain On Her Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About A "Really Bad Time" In Her And Josh Ritchie's Relationship
Travis Scott Denies Cheating On Kylie Jenner Amid Claims She ‘Found Evidence’
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Big Pregnancy News To Her Sister And This Is Her Reaction
Ariana Grande And Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Have Been Pictured Reuniting
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More
Bebe Rexha Is On Fire In The Making Of ‘Last Hurrah’
The World&#039;s First Craft Beer Airline
We Flew On The World's First Craft Beer Airline
Kim Kardashian Wore The Bravest Outfit In The Face Of Sub Zero Temperatures
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide