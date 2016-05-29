Travel

These Are The Best Waterparks In The World (& We Want To Go Now)

We're not even joking when we say we'd live in these...

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 10:48

It’s hot, it’s summer, and splashing about in cool blue waters is simply just the thing to do.

And while lidos and local pools are lovely, there’s nothing quite like the thrills of a waterpark for a sunny day out. Go ahead and take a dip in our list of the world’s very bestest aquatic playgrounds (it’ll all go swimmingly, we promise).

Siam Park, Spain

Water park 👣

Water park 👣

A post shared by Callie (@calliebloodworth) on

Siam Park is a total dream.

Located in Tenerife, it regularly tops world rankings, and it’s not hard to see why. Its Mai Thai is the longest lazy river ever, while the park’s Wave Palace features the highest man-made waves anywhere, at over three meters. To top it all, its Thai-themed décor will have you convinced that you are a continent away.

🏄

🏄

A post shared by Raquel 🍉🌍👣 (@raa_costa) on

You only need pose with the dragon statue (the world’s biggest!), chill by the pagoda and watch your life’s troubles float away.

Aquaventure Water Park, UAE

Meet guitar sharks, bow mouth sharks white tip, black tip and grey reef sharks in the Tower of Neptunes' mysterious core - Shark Lagoon 🦈 #differentinwater 📸 by @santiagonave

Aquaventure is part and parcel of the prestigious Atlantis resort in Dubai, but if you’re in town, you can nab one of its highly sought-after day passes. The park’s highlight is the Leap of Faith, which rushes you through an epic (but self-contained, thank gawd) shark tank.

Weekends are for waterpark adventures! 🐠💙 #differentinwater #aquaventurewaterpark photo by @jjennijasmin

Weekends are for waterpark adventures! 🐠💙 #differentinwater #aquaventurewaterpark photo by @jjennijasmin

A post shared by Atlantis The Palm, Dubai (@atlantisthepalm) on

 And if you’re feeling peckish after all that sliding around, you can book a table by the hotel’s giant aquarium. Might just be a little #awkward if you’re in the mood for fish.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, US

Greetings from Disney's Typhoon Lagoon 🌊🌴 #typhoonlagoon #waterpark #disneysprings

Greetings from Disney's Typhoon Lagoon 🌊🌴 #typhoonlagoon #waterpark #disneysprings

A post shared by Adam Bryan (@adambryan) on

At Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, you can expect rides of the likes of the Humunga Kowabunga, a slide that sends you down five stories in the dark, or the coaster ‘Crush n’ Gusher’ where you travel on one of three journeys on a raft propelled by water jets.

#disney #TyphoonLagoon #entertainment #livemusic #cute #follow #followme #park #photooftheday #happy #tagforlikes #like #terah #kasozi #picoftheday #i #power #creation #sky #beauty #like4like #beautiful #love #instagood #me #tbt❤️ #tbt

We can all agree that Disney does attractions like no-one else. This dazzling lagoon is themed to look like the ruins of a city upturned by a typhoon, and the eerie adventurous vibe will do wonders for your Insta life. 

O Disney's Typhoon Lagoon foi eleito o melhor parque aquático do mundo este ano pelos usuários do Tripadvisor. Diz a lenda que um tufão assolou uma cidade pesqueira e levou um barco até o topo da montanha e destruiu uma cidade inteira. Esse é o cenário do parque que no calor da Florida é um dos mais concorridos. #typhoonlagoon

Fun!

Eco Parque Arraial d'Ajuda, Brazil

Adrenalina entre a Mata Atlântica e o Oceano Atlântico. #EcoParqueArraial #ParqueAquático #arraialdajuda #PortoSeguro #Bahia www.arraialecoparque.com.br

Set in a gorgeous natural backdrop in Arraial d’Ajuda, Brazil, the Eco Parque has our eyes watering with envy. Adrenaline junkies will find their match with the ‘kamikaze style’ sheer drop Quereimbaba, and the place also offers other swimsuit compatible activities such as a breathtaking zipline route through the next-door forest, and Brazilian af Capoeira lessons.

Time to brush up your Portuguese and get your adventuring on.

Universal's Volcano Bay, US

🗿🌋🌴🌴 #volcanobay

🗿🌋🌴🌴 #volcanobay

A post shared by Universal's Volcano Bay 🌋 (@universalsvolcanobay) on

It’s only been open for just over a month, and Universal’s Volcano Bay already has the world abuzz. You’ve only got to check out the Ko’okiri Body Plunge (yup, it’s a 70 degree fall through a drop door) and the Punga Racers, where you can challenge your friends to - you guessed it - a race through underwater caves, to see why.

Who's spending their #sundayfunday at #universalsvolcanobay? (📷: @toggietravels)

Who's spending their #sundayfunday at #universalsvolcanobay? (📷: @toggietravels)

A post shared by Universal's Volcano Bay 🌋 (@universalsvolcanobay) on

Plus, you won’t even have to wait in line. Like, ever. The park hands you a wristband that lets you know when it’s your turn to get on the ride – and you get to nap right by the pool in the meantime.

Water Cube, China

واترکیوب زیباتر از آن است که واقعی به نظر برسد. این پارک آبی بزرگ‌ترین پارک آبی در آسیا شناخته شده است. البته در اصل آن را برای بازی‌های المپیک سال دوهزارو هشت ساخته‌اند ولی در حال حاضر به پارک آبی عمومی‌‌ تبدیل شده است که هر کسی می‌‌‌تواند به این مجموعه‌ی آبی مراجعه کند. این مجموعه به تازگی بازسازی شده و دارای یک استخر موج‌دار و دوازده سرسره‌ی آبی متفاوت است. #watercube#waterpark #beijing #china #traveling #irtravelgram

After hosting the 2008 Olympics, Beijing awesomely decided to turn their Aquatics Centre into an underwater dreamland. With pastel jellyfish, giant bubbles and translucent slides, it looks all sorts of poetic and whimsical.

It’s not all calm under the water though. Alongside the relaxing bubble pool stands a terrifying 76-meter aqualoop, as well as the Deep-Water Tornado, which sees rafts circling down a giant funnel. You can also chase the gold in the Olympic pool, still accessible next door.

Tropical Islands, Germany

It’s the biggest indoor waterpark in the world, and it’s gorgeous.

Осталось чуть больше месяца☺️ Ожидай меня, Берлин 🇩🇪🇧🇾 #tropicalislandberlin #imwaiting #wonderfuljourney #itwillbeawesome

Tropical Islands is designed to replicate paradisiacal spots of Bali, Borneo, Samoa and Thailand and it’s got a giant rainforest to boot. If you’re not wondering around revelling in their maze of a décor, their wide selection of slides will keep you happily busy.

https://instagram.com/p/x6KoVsGqeT/

You’ll love too that the whole thing is a giant greenhouse, giving you the chance to stick your tongue out at grey skies from your prime beach spot.

Yas Waterworld, UAE

#yaswaterworld #yasisland #entertainment #funny #yaswaterworldtime 🤙🤙

#yaswaterworld #yasisland #entertainment #funny #yaswaterworldtime 🤙🤙

A post shared by Hussein. H. M✌😊📱✈ (@15.h.h.m) on

With a lovely Arabian nights theme, Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi has a stunning variety of attractions, including a legit rollercoaster that’ll whisk you right above the park.

#Repost @__a__l__i__a__ (@get_repost) Вспомнили детство 😄🏄🏼‍♀️🌊 #JumeirahLakeTowers #Dubai #LuxuryDubai #DubaiLuxury #LuxuryTowers #DubaiHighLife #MyDubai #palmjumeirah #boardwalk #dubai #uae #mydubai 😎 #dubai #BurjAlArabJumeirah #beachhouse #instacar_uae #palmjumeirah #mydubai #dubaimall #dubai #dubai🌴 #uae🇦🇪 #uae❤️ #uae🇦🇪 #dubai🌴 #dubaimall #dubailife #dubaifood #dubaifashion #dubai❤️ #dubaiart #dubailiving #dubaidesign #dubai🇦🇪 #uae

It’s also a great place to practice your surfing game, with never-ending sheet waves on the (decidedly weirdly named) Bubbles Barrel.

. فكرة رائعة أن نقضي أوقاتاً جميلة في عطلة #عيد_الفطر. أسبوع من الاحتفالات ينتظركم في ياس ووتروورلد مع الموسيقى والطبول والمسابقات المليئة بالمرح #في_أبوظبي. زورونا واستمتعوا بأوقاتكم! التاريخ: 25 يونيو - 1 يوليو / 10:00 صباحاً - 8:00 مساءً المكان: ياس ووتروورلد Wet fun during #Eid seems like a good idea, especially in this heat. Add to it some good entertainment, live shows, and contests happening for #EidAlFitr and you’ll have a special fun-filled celebration #InAbuDhabi. Jump on in! When: June 25 - July 1 / 10:00am - 8:00pm Where: @YasWaterworld #فعاليات #أنشطة #عيد #عيد2017 #العيد_في_أبوظبي #Events #Activities #EidInAbuDhabi #Eid #Eid2017 www.AbuDhabiEvents.ae

. فكرة رائعة أن نقضي أوقاتاً جميلة في عطلة #عيد_الفطر. أسبوع من الاحتفالات ينتظركم في ياس ووتروورلد مع الموسيقى والطبول والمسابقات المليئة بالمرح #في_أبوظبي. زورونا واستمتعوا بأوقاتكم! التاريخ: 25 يونيو - 1 يوليو / 10:00 صباحاً - 8:00 مساءً المكان: ياس ووتروورلد Wet fun during #Eid seems like a good idea, especially in this heat. Add to it some good entertainment, live shows, and contests happening for #EidAlFitr and you’ll have a special fun-filled celebration #InAbuDhabi. Jump on in! When: June 25 - July 1 / 10:00am - 8:00pm Where: @YasWaterworld #فعاليات #أنشطة #عيد #عيد2017 #العيد_في_أبوظبي #Events #Activities #EidInAbuDhabi #Eid #Eid2017 www.AbuDhabiEvents.ae

A post shared by Abu Dhabi Events (@abudhabievents) on

And let’s not forget the Liwa Loop, a stomach-turning high intensity slide where the floor opens under your feet, sending you spinning. Wheee.

Beach Park, Brazil

Como relaxar em dois passos: escolha a sua boia e deixe a Correnteza Encantada te levar. :)

Como relaxar em dois passos: escolha a sua boia e deixe a Correnteza Encantada te levar. :)

A post shared by Beach Park (@beachpark) on

It’s not the most original of names, but Beach Park is not to be underestimated.

Quando você chega lá em cima: 3, 2, 1 e vai! #insano #41metros #105kmh

Quando você chega lá em cima: 3, 2, 1 e vai! #insano #41metros #105kmh

A post shared by Beach Park (@beachpark) on

Aside from being one of Brazil’s biggest tourist attractions, it has a heckuva collection of mad rides. Their Insano, at 60 metres high, is one of the word’s tallest water slides, and flies you back to the ground within seconds. If you’re looking to go next level, search no further than the Skybox, a transparent capsule 25 metres up in the air that drops you through at the push of a button.

And to get your heart rate right back down after all that, bob about at your leisure on the giant lazy river.

Noah's Ark Water Park, US

Black Friday Deals will be dropping soon! Don't forget to sign up for the e-newsletter for updates on the latest news and promotions! (LINK IN BIO) #NoahsArkWP

Noah’s Ark is beloved in the US and is always receiving heaps of awards. Don’t be fooled by its adorable, animal-themed décor (though tbf it’s great for a cheeky selfie).

The Wave opens today! 🌊 #AmericasLargestWaterpark #TheWave #WisconsinDells

The Wave opens today! 🌊 #AmericasLargestWaterpark #TheWave #WisconsinDells

A post shared by Noah's Ark Waterpark (@noahsarkwaterpk) on

This is one serious slide and ride collection. Its Scorpion’s Tail is a ‘near vertical water slide loop’, and you can try your luck with its ominous Point of No Return, a sheer drop of ten floors down. Wowza.

Blizzard Beach, US

Happy Saturday...🙌🏼☀️

Happy Saturday...🙌🏼☀️

A post shared by Cat M (@cmm_120) on

Blizzard Beach whisks you away to a melting ski resort, and the theme’s quirkiness is enough to earn lots of kudos (you can ride ski lifts and everything).

Blizzard 🏊🏻‍♀️✨☀️

Blizzard 🏊🏻‍♀️✨☀️

A post shared by Liberty 💖 (@libertyfay_xx) on

Along this, there’s attractions of the likes of the Slush Gusher, a raft ride that gets you feeling totally weightless.

It may be summer, but you can stay cool at Disney's Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon! 😎❄️And believe it or not, the crowds aren't bad either! What a perfect time to plan a trip to Disney World before school starts back!! AND Email me to see how you can get FREE waterpark tickets!! kalai@zipadeedoodahtravel.net

https://instagram.com/p/BVmuOhrB7R-/O

And you can also celebrate your inner child and pose with Olaf and the Frozen crew, who are always on hand chilling (sorry) at the venue.

By Marion Koob

Weird And Wonderful Swimming Pools From Around The World

  • St Regis Gold Energy pool, Tibet You know how they say never eat yellow snow? Well this isn’t like that, because the Gold Energy pool’s colour actually comes from snazzy golden tiles - the water itself is crystal clear.
    1 of 12
  • Chongwe River House pool, Zambia: For those who like a side of wildlife with their dip, the Chongwe River House features a pool overlooking a watering hole, where elephants and hippos regularly stop by to splash about. Uh-mazing.
    2 of 12
  • Homestead Crater, Utah: A local hotel in Midway, Utah have made the most of this natural crater, formed by the erosion of limestone rock over thousands of years. They now use the geothermal spring as their actual swimming pool.
    3 of 12
  • The Red Pool, Thailand: Ummmmmm. Yeah. The Library Hotel on Koh Samui definitely stands out from the crowd with this blood red swimming pool, created using coloured mosaic tiles.
    4 of 12
  • Hanging Gardens of Bali, Bali: Just look at the Hanging Gardens’ pool of dreams. Split across two glorious levels and surrounding by lush vegetation, we feel relaxed just looking at it.
    5 of 12
  • Nemo 33, Belgium: Nemo 33 has nothing to do with a clown fish (sadface), but you CAN just keep swimming, swimming, swimming: it’s more than 100 feet deep, contains 2.5 million litres of water, and it also features windows that look out onto a restaurant.
    6 of 12
  • Golden Nugget Pools, Las Vegas: Golden Nugget certainly fits the ‘weird and wonderful’ criteria. The unique design includes a shark tank at its centre, with an (enclosed!) see-through slide running through it. Gulp.
    7 of 12
  • Badeschiff of Berlin, Germany: In 2004 the Germans turned an old shipping container into a swimming pool, and it’s been a huge success ever since. The Spree River it sits just above is polluted and cannot be swum in, so this was a pretty great alternative
    8 of 12
  • Bondi Icebergs, Australia: Now one of Sydney’s most photographed attractions along with the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, The Bondi Icebergs Club outdoor saltwater pool is an extension of the ocean itself, with icy waves spilling over during high tide.
    [Instagram - bondiicebergsclub]
    9 of 12
  • San Alfonso del Mar, Chile: Officially the largest swimming pool in the world, this hotel’s mammoth saltwater lagoon is over 3000 feet long and contains 250 million litres of water. It’s so big that you can actually go sailing, kayaking and wakeboarding.
    10 of 12
  • LeCrans Hotel and Spa, Switzerland: If you’ve got some serious $$, check in to the LeCrans Hotel for a swim in their outdoor pool, surrounded by snow and overlooking the Valais mountains. Serenity at its finest (don’t worry, the water’s heated, obviously)
    11 of 12
  • Domus Civita, Italy: Available to rent on Airbnb, this restored 14th century villa has its own cavern pool, enclosed by ancient stone walls, and featuring a jacuzzi. Heaven.
    12 of 12

