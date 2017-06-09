Travel

These Are The UK's Craziest B&Bs (You Will Want To Stay In Them All)

Stay in weird accommodation - from helicopters to trains, submarines, your own island and more...

Friday, June 9, 2017

It’s (finally) starting to feel like summer and we’re ready to get our staycation on but not just any old B&B will do.

The latest holiday trend is staying in somewhere cool, quirky and crazy - and there are hidden gems popping up all across the country,

MTV headed to Sussex to check out The Original Huts; eco-friendly glamping in the secluded woodland.

Sure, it might not sound glam telling people we were off to stay in a hut. But these sustainable shepherd’s huts hidden in the middle of the woods (the perfect way to escape the city) were picture-perfect!

Host Unusual
Not to mention being right opposite a castle, which made it feel like something out of a fairytale.

Host Unusual
Inspired by our quirky stay, here are our top picks of some of the most weird and wonderful accommodation across the country…

Treehouses

Host Unusual
If you’ve not played in a treehouse since you were a kid, now might be the time to reconsider. Treetops Treehouse in Devon, which is nestled into the branches of a 250-year-old oak tree, is utterly charming.

An iconic London bus

Host Unusual
We’ve all fallen asleep on the night bus before but at least you don’t need to worry about missing your stop if you’re staying at Trafalgar Square in County Durham... Oh, and it has a 10 Downing Street-inspired front door too.

All aboard!

Host Unusual
Perfect for trainspotters, Seabank is two retired 19th-century Standley railway carriages (named Clarrie and Annabel) which have been converted into a charming beachfront villa.

A lighthouse

 

We never knew we needed to stay in a lighthouse until we saw Belle Tout Lighthouse B&B at Beachy Head. Two words: Travel. Goals

A Victorian fortress

Host Unusual
At Spitbank Fort, you can stay in amazing man-made Victorian fortresses which have now been transformed into a hotel.

Be King of your Castle

Host Unusual
Expect to be treated like a princess? For the utmost indulgence, Torrisdale Castle Estate in Scotland not only lets you explore the Castle and grounds during your stay but also has an eco-friendly spa and a ‘secret room’ (we won’t ruin the surprise by telling you what’s in there…)

Church camping

Host Unusual
Camping inside ancient churches is a thing, apparently, and it’s called champing. Would you try it?

In a windmill

Host Unusual
It doesn’t come much cooler than staying in a real-life windmill. Idk about you but I want to share amazing pics from restored 19th century Cley Windmill in Norfolk on my Insta asap.

Helicopter Holidays

Host Unusual
Always wanted to ride in a chopper? How about sleeping in one. At Ream Hills, you can stay in an ‘X-ray Zulu 676’ Westland Lynx helicopter. Pretty awesome...

Your own island

Host Unusual
Forget Love Island. You can live on your very own private island… well, for a few nights anyway. Osea Island in Essex can only be accessed by an ancient causeway - so at high tide you’ll have the entire place to yourself!

Live in a yellow submarine

Host Unusual
Sleep with the fishes at Hollywood Barges in Liverpool in one of their ‘yellow submarine’, ‘The Joker’ or ‘The Titanic’ themed barges. Probably a lot safer than the actual Titanic too…

MTV Travelled With... The Original Hut Company courtesy of Host Unusual, a hand-picked directory cataloguing the UK’s most unusual and exciting holiday accommodation.

By Melissa Hobson

