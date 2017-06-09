These Are The UK's Craziest B&Bs (You Will Want To Stay In Them All)

It’s (finally) starting to feel like summer and we’re ready to get our staycation on but not just any old B&B will do.

The latest holiday trend is staying in somewhere cool, quirky and crazy - and there are hidden gems popping up all across the country,

MTV headed to Sussex to check out The Original Huts; eco-friendly glamping in the secluded woodland.

Sure, it might not sound glam telling people we were off to stay in a hut. But these sustainable shepherd’s huts hidden in the middle of the woods (the perfect way to escape the city) were picture-perfect!

Not to mention being right opposite a castle, which made it feel like something out of a fairytale.

Inspired by our quirky stay, here are our top picks of some of the most weird and wonderful accommodation across the country…

If you’ve not played in a treehouse since you were a kid, now might be the time to reconsider. Treetops Treehouse in Devon, which is nestled into the branches of a 250-year-old oak tree, is utterly charming.

We’ve all fallen asleep on the night bus before but at least you don’t need to worry about missing your stop if you’re staying at Trafalgar Square in County Durham... Oh, and it has a 10 Downing Street-inspired front door too.

Perfect for trainspotters, Seabank is two retired 19th-century Standley railway carriages (named Clarrie and Annabel) which have been converted into a charming beachfront villa.

We never knew we needed to stay in a lighthouse until we saw Belle Tout Lighthouse B&B at Beachy Head. Two words: Travel. Goals

At Spitbank Fort, you can stay in amazing man-made Victorian fortresses which have now been transformed into a hotel.

Expect to be treated like a princess? For the utmost indulgence, Torrisdale Castle Estate in Scotland not only lets you explore the Castle and grounds during your stay but also has an eco-friendly spa and a ‘secret room’ (we won’t ruin the surprise by telling you what’s in there…)

Camping inside ancient churches is a thing, apparently, and it’s called champing. Would you try it?

It doesn’t come much cooler than staying in a real-life windmill. Idk about you but I want to share amazing pics from restored 19th century Cley Windmill in Norfolk on my Insta asap.

Always wanted to ride in a chopper? How about sleeping in one. At Ream Hills, you can stay in an ‘X-ray Zulu 676’ Westland Lynx helicopter. Pretty awesome...

Forget Love Island. You can live on your very own private island… well, for a few nights anyway. Osea Island in Essex can only be accessed by an ancient causeway - so at high tide you’ll have the entire place to yourself!

Sleep with the fishes at Hollywood Barges in Liverpool in one of their ‘yellow submarine’, ‘The Joker’ or ‘The Titanic’ themed barges. Probably a lot safer than the actual Titanic too…

MTV Travelled With... The Original Hut Company courtesy of Host Unusual, a hand-picked directory cataloguing the UK’s most unusual and exciting holiday accommodation.

By Melissa Hobson