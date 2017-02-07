Travel

These Destinations Are Officially The Fastest Growing In Popularity

Get in there quick before everyone’s been.

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 12:20

If you like discovering new places and being the kind of person who was ‘doing that before it was mainstream, dahling’, then you’ll want to pay close attention to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s 2018 tourism highlights - which details the top 10 tourist destinations growing fastest in terms of popularity.

If you had to pick one country to travel too next which would it be?

The report looked at all international tourism arrivals in 2017 (that sounds like it involved a very big Excel spreadsheet), and discovered that Europe and Africa saw the biggest gains, with an increase of 8 and 9 percent respectively.

But specifically what are the ‘so hot* right now’ destinations? Or to put it in the official language used in the report - what are the Destinations With the Biggest Year-over-year Increase in International Tourist Arrivals?

Nubian village camel ride
View this post on Instagram

Nubian village camel ride 🐪🌍

A post shared by María (@mariatortosa5) on

Aswan, Egypt

Well, top of the list is Egypt - bouncing back after the huge decline in tourism the country saw after the political unrest of 2011.

Togo, in West Africa, placed second, followed by Vietnam and Palestine, with Niue ( small island nation in the South Pacific Ocean), rounding out the top 5.

Lac Togo

Togo Lake, Togo

#niueisland
View this post on Instagram

#niueisland #stillehavet #vakkert #harryztur #niue

A post shared by Britt (@britteik) on

Niue

Also in the top 10? Nepal, Israel, the Northern Mariana Islands (nothing to do with that meatball sauce), Turkey and Iceland (they tied at number 9), and Macedonia.

Македония нас покорила! 😍 Скопье - город миллиона статуй.

Macedonia

テニアンまた行きたい病〜。 #tinian #テニアン

Northern Mariana Islands

So there you have it - if you were looking for inspiration for your next adventure, look no further - the world’s tourists have spoken.

*You realise this doesn’t refer to temperature, right? Pay attention, Susan.

By Lizzie Cox

