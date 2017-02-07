These Destinations Are Officially The Fastest Growing In Popularity

If you like discovering new places and being the kind of person who was ‘doing that before it was mainstream, dahling’, then you’ll want to pay close attention to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s 2018 tourism highlights - which details the top 10 tourist destinations growing fastest in terms of popularity.

The report looked at all international tourism arrivals in 2017 (that sounds like it involved a very big Excel spreadsheet), and discovered that Europe and Africa saw the biggest gains, with an increase of 8 and 9 percent respectively.

But specifically what are the ‘so hot* right now’ destinations? Or to put it in the official language used in the report - what are the Destinations With the Biggest Year-over-year Increase in International Tourist Arrivals?

Aswan, Egypt

Well, top of the list is Egypt - bouncing back after the huge decline in tourism the country saw after the political unrest of 2011.

Togo, in West Africa, placed second, followed by Vietnam and Palestine, with Niue ( small island nation in the South Pacific Ocean), rounding out the top 5.

Togo Lake, Togo

Niue

Also in the top 10? Nepal, Israel, the Northern Mariana Islands (nothing to do with that meatball sauce), Turkey and Iceland (they tied at number 9), and Macedonia.

Macedonia

Northern Mariana Islands

So there you have it - if you were looking for inspiration for your next adventure, look no further - the world’s tourists have spoken.

*You realise this doesn’t refer to temperature, right? Pay attention, Susan.

By Lizzie Cox