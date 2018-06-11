Travel

These New Airport Nap Pods Literally Sound Like the Best Thing Ever

Netflix and Nap, anyone?

Monday, June 11, 2018 - 11:00

We’ve all been there. A 5am wake-up call to get to the airport on time, only to find out your flight is delayed, or there's an 8-hour stopover in an airport after a long-haul flight you just COULD NOT SLEEP on… the struggle is real.

Well, life is about to get a whole lot easier (at least when it comes to napping in airports), thanks to AirPods - futuristic looking napping pods invented by two Slovenian businessmen, who are also frequent flyers.

AirPod Sleeping Pod / Facebook

The pods are a private oasis away from the hustle, bustle, and OH SO BRIGHT LIGHTS of the airport concourse, featuring a swanky chair that converts into a bed (oh god the dream), charging ports, WiFi, air purifiers, and the all-important TV screen, with Netflix loaded.

And just in case you’re already worrying about getting so into that snooze that you miss your flight, don’t - because the pods also come fitted with an alarm to make sure you get to that gate on time.

AirPod Sleeping Pod / Facebook

The pods, which can be hired by the hour, are set to start rolling out around European airports as part of a commercial test later this year, and depending on their success, could start appearing around the globe in the future.

By Lizzie Cox

