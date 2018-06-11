These New Airport Nap Pods Literally Sound Like the Best Thing Ever
Netflix and Nap, anyone?
We’ve all been there. A 5am wake-up call to get to the airport on time, only to find out your flight is delayed, or there's an 8-hour stopover in an airport after a long-haul flight you just COULD NOT SLEEP on… the struggle is real.
Well, life is about to get a whole lot easier (at least when it comes to napping in airports), thanks to AirPods - futuristic looking napping pods invented by two Slovenian businessmen, who are also frequent flyers.
The pods are a private oasis away from the hustle, bustle, and OH SO BRIGHT LIGHTS of the airport concourse, featuring a swanky chair that converts into a bed (oh god the dream), charging ports, WiFi, air purifiers, and the all-important TV screen, with Netflix loaded.
And just in case you’re already worrying about getting so into that snooze that you miss your flight, don’t - because the pods also come fitted with an alarm to make sure you get to that gate on time.
The pods, which can be hired by the hour, are set to start rolling out around European airports as part of a commercial test later this year, and depending on their success, could start appearing around the globe in the future.
By Lizzie Cox